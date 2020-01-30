Search for Missing Trailer

The Licking County Crime Stoppers is offering an up to $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the theft of a work trailer.

The Licking County Sheriff’s Office reported that between December 22 and 23rd a suspect or suspect stole a trailer from a home in the 400 block of Lake Shore Boulevard in Thornville.

The 2008 trailer is green with the company name “Mattingly” on it. It has a license plate of SQQ9873.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Licking County Crime Stoppers at (740) 349-6888.