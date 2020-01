The longtime Clerk of Courts for Muskingum County Common Pleas Court has died. Todd Bickle passed away Thursday morning. Muskingum County Commissioner Cindy Cameron says at around 8:40 this morning an emergency squad was called to Bickle’s home. Cameron says they are not sure of the cause of death but it is possible it was a heart attack. Bickle was currently in the fourth year of his 7th term at the Clerk of Courts. More to come.

Please follow and like us: