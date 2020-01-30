Lyon signs midfielder for $22 million; Monaco also busy

PARIS (AP) — Lyon signed defensive midfielder Bruno Guimares for 20 million euros ($22 million) on Thursday and struggling Monaco acquired two new players in a late flurry of activity in France.

The 22-year-old Guimares joined from Brazilian club Athletico Paranaense until June 2024. Lyon said it will receive a further 20 percent fee on a future transfer of the player.

Guimares plays for Brazil’s Olympic team and won the Copa Sudamericana — the South American equivalent of the Europa League — in 2018 with Athletico Paranaense.

Monaco is in 13th place in the French league and strengthened its midfield with two players. The club signed 21-year-old Youssouf Fofana from Strasbourg and 20-year-old Aurélien Tchouaméni from Bordeaux late Thursday. Both players signed contracts until June 2024.

The transfer window shuts at midnight on Friday.

French champion Paris Saint-Germain is reportedly considering another bid from Atlético Madrid for veteran striker Edinson Cavani, who wants to leave because of a lack of games since the arrival of Mauro Icardi.

PSG reportedly rejected an offer of 15 million euros ($16.5 million) for Cavani, who turns 33 on Feb. 14. The hard-working Uruguay forward is PSG’s record scorer with 198 goals.

More AP soccer https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

