LaVine, Bulls square off against the Nets

Chicago Bulls (19-31, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (20-26, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Brooklyn; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls visit Spencer Dinwiddie and the Brooklyn Nets in Eastern Conference action.

The Nets are 14-14 against Eastern Conference opponents. Brooklyn ranks fifth in the league with 50 points in the paint led by Kyrie Irving averaging 10.2.

The Bulls have gone 13-20 against Eastern Conference opponents. Chicago is 2-18 against opponents over .500.

The Nets won the last matchup between these two squads 117-111 on Nov. 16. Dinwiddie scored 24 points to help lead Brooklyn to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Irving leads the Nets scoring 26.8 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds and 6.6 assists. Dinwiddie has averaged 17.7 points and 4 rebounds while shooting 40.6 percent over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

LaVine leads the Bulls averaging 25.1 points and has added 4.9 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game. Thaddeus Young has averaged 4.8 rebounds and added 11.6 points per game over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 4-6, averaging 110.2 points, 46.1 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.2 points on 47.6 percent shooting.

Bulls: 5-5, averaging 105.3 points, 39.5 rebounds, 22.8 assists, 10 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.4 points on 49.3 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Nets: Kevin Durant: out (achilles).

Bulls: Daniel Gafford: day to day (finger), Wendell Carter Jr.: out (ankle), Otto Porter Jr.: out (left foot), Lauri Markkanen: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.