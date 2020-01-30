Flyers visit the Penguins after shutout victory

Philadelphia Flyers (27-17-6, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (31-14-5, second in the Metropolitan Division)

Pittsburgh; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins host Philadelphia after the Flyers shut out Pittsburgh 3-0. Brian Elliott earned the victory in the net for Philadelphia after recording 19 saves.

The Penguins are 5-3-3 against the rest of their division. Pittsburgh has scored 165 goals and is eighth in the NHL averaging 3.3 per game. Bryan Rust leads the team with 21.

The Flyers are 9-2-3 against the rest of their division. Philadelphia has given up 27 power-play goals, killing 82.2% of opponent chances.

Philadelphia took down Pittsburgh 3-0 in the last meeting between these teams on Jan. 21.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evgeni Malkin has recorded 50 total points while scoring 15 goals and collecting 35 assists for the Penguins. Sidney Crosby has collected five assists over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Travis Konecny leads the Flyers with 17 goals and has recorded 43 points. Sean Couturier has three goals and 10 assists over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 5-4-1, averaging three goals, 4.8 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while allowing 3.1 goals per game with a .897 save percentage.

Penguins: 7-3-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

INJURIES: Penguins: None listed.

Flyers: Michael Raffl: day to day (upper body), Carter Hart: day to day (abdominal), Shayne Gostisbehere: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.