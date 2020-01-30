Curry, Oliver combine for 35, Old Dominion tops S Miss 68-58

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Malik Curry and A.J. Oliver II combined to score 35 points and Old Dominion fended off Southern Miss 68-58 on Thursday night.

Curry scored 18 and Oliver 17 points for Old Dominion (9-13, 5-4 Conference USA), which broke its six-game road losing streak. Kalu Ezikpe added 10 points. Xavier Green had eight points, seven rebounds and six assists.

LaDavius Draine had 22 points to lead the Golden Eagles (6-16, 2-7). Tyler Stevenson added 18 points and 10 rebounds. Leonard Harper-Baker had 10 points, nine rebounds and six assists.

Southern Miss battled through the first 10 minutes of the second half to grab a 47-46 lead after Draine made three straight free throws and Stevenson hit a pair of jump shots. The lead was brief as Oliver scored the next five points and Old Dominion never trailed again.

Old Dominion faces Louisiana Tech on the road on Saturday. Southern Miss takes on Charlotte at home on Saturday.

