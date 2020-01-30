Congressman Troy Balderson Issues Statement on Death of Bickle

George Hiotis261

Muskingum County lost not only a great elected official today, but a great supporter of our community. Todd was a personal friend of my family and someone I’ve had the pleasure of knowing for more than 30 years.

Our entire community mourns this loss, and my thoughts and prayers are with his wife Kristi, their two children, his parents Bob and Joanne, brother Greg, and granddaughter. –Congressman Troy Balderson

Long time Muskingum County Common Pleas Clerk Todd Bickle passed away suddenly Thursday.

