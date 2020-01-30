Updated on Wednesday, 29 January 2020 at 4:59 PM EST:

THURSDAY: A stray snow shower possible throughout the day. Otherwise; cloudy skies during the early morning will give way to mostly cloudy skies during the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 39°. Northeast winds around 5 mph during the early morning, becoming northwest at 5-15 mph during the late morning and afternoon.

THURSDAY NIGHT: A stray snow shower possible throughout the evening and overnight. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies during the early evening will give way to cloudy skies during the late evening and overnight. Lows around 27°. Northwest winds at 5-15 mph during the early evening, becoming calm during the late evening and overnight.

FRIDAY: A stray snow shower possible during the early morning, and then isolated snow showers possible during the late morning, and then isolated rain showers and snow showers possible during the early afternoon, and then a stray rain shower and snow shower possible during the late afternoon. Otherwise; cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs around 42°. Calm winds during the early morning, becoming south at 5-15 mph during the late morning and afternoon.

FRIDAY NIGHT: A stray rain shower and snow shower possible during the early evening, and then a stray snow shower possible during the late evening and overnight. Otherwise; cloudy skies throughout the evening and overnight. Lows around 30°. South winds at 5-15 mph during the early evening, becoming calm during the late evening and overnight.

SATURDAY: A stray snow shower possible during the early morning, and then widely scattered rain showers and snow showers possible during the late morning, and then scattered rain showers, and possibly a snow shower, likely during the afternoon. Otherwise; cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs around 43°.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Rain showers and snow showers possible. Lows around 28°.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs around 48°.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows around 32°.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs around 54°.

MONDAY NIGHT: Chance of rain showers. Lows around 38°.

TUESDAY: Chance of rain showers. Highs around 56°.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Chance of rain showers. Lows around 44°.

WEDNESDAY: Chance of rain showers. Highs around 52°.

DISCUSSION:

On the latest weather map, a stationary front is located all the way up from International Falls, MN down through Cleveland, OH and into central Pennsylvania. A surface high pressure with a maximum pressure of 1025 mb can be found sitting near Rochester, MN whilst it’s parent high pressure is right over Moosonee, ON at 1030 mb, a third weaker area of high pressure at 1023 mb can be found in south central Kansas. Meanwhile, well down to our south along the Gulf Coast is a weakening area of low pressure with a minimum central pressure at 1009 mb.

Cloudy skies have been observed throughout much of the day, as has some fog earlier this morning. Recently, the cloud heights have dropped down to 2,700 feet (earlier around 11:00 AM EST they were at about 3,500 feet). The slightly higher cloud base last night is likely to explain for our temperature finally dipping down below 32° for the first time in over three days. Nonetheless, the clouds have been gradually lowering all afternoon, and will likely continue to do so until about the early evening hours. Recent estimates of upper level temperatures are indicating that a very persistent inversion is over us again – the temperature at the surface is roughly 1°C, whilst the temperature up at the 850 mb level is at -10°, and then rises up to around -8°C by the 700 mb level. Over the past 4 days, our temperature has fluctuated a whole 6°F, the warmest has been 37°F and the lowest was the 31°F we had this morning. Ironically, even though our highs have been slightly below average, the lack of nighttime cooling has resulted in overnight lows being roughly 10-14° above average, thus meaning that after all of these cooler temperatures…we are still above average for each of the days.

The temperatures will try to reach into the 20s tonight. As an upper level trough approaches our area, it appears that the upper level winds will become northwesterly, and this should pull in some drier air into parts of the mid-levels. This could result in the clouds breaking up a little bit in the lower levels, however blow over clouds from the weak system associated with the trough will be present in the higher levels. For this reason, I am keeping the overcast for tonight’s forecast, however the overcast will likely be in the mid-levels (between 5,000 and 15,000 feet), but low level clouds (below 5,000 feet) will still be around, but likely not at overcast status. This minor break in the clouds should allow some of the heat to escape tonight and help us to drop down into the mid to upper 20s. I am going with 25° for tonight, but this is as a precaution in case the lower level clouds really clear out more than what I am expecting and earlier than I am expecting. There is a possibility that we may see a break in the clouds at all levels right around sunrise, and should this happen then I can see our temperatures having a rather easy time reaching between 24°-26°. If this break does not happen around sunrise, then likely most of us tonight will be between 27° and 30° for the low temperature.

The possible break in the clouds around sunrise will be the result of slightly drier air entering the low to mid levels of the atmosphere during the early morning hours. This drier air could result in a brief period during the early to mid morning of partly cloudy skies. However, new moisture arrives as the upper level trough approaches our area, and this will likely bring the clouds back into our area during the afternoon. Nonetheless, I am labeling it all as “mostly cloudy” during the late morning and afternoon, because although I am expecting a lot of cloud cover, I do think that even after the mid-morning hours, a few breaks in the clouds could be around.

As for the precipitation chances for Tonight, I am expecting that given the presence of the low cloud heights once again, and the time of the year, I am keeping a stray snow shower in the forecast for tonight, with a precipitation coverage probability of 10%. As we head into Tuesday, despite a few breaks in the clouds possible, it is possible that we could see a few snow showers trying to develop with this weak upper level trough as it moves through. A cluster of rain showers and snow showers does appear to develop, but it will likely remain to our south, in fact south of the Ohio River. For this reason, I lowered the precipitation coverage probability for Thursday from 30% down to 10%. I am still keeping the stray snow shower in the forecast just because of the clouds and the presence of the weak trough. If we do see any flurries developing in our area on Thursday, it will likely be just south of I-70.

Despite the weak trough weakening and moving eastwards, I am keeping the precipitation probability in our area at 10% on Thursday Evening, and then raising it up to 20% during the overnight hours. The reason for this is because we have a much stronger trough with a few vorticity maximums moving towards our area for Friday, Friday Night and Saturday. Overcast skies will return into the area yet again for Friday and Saturday, but at this time it is a little too early to tell if they will be as low as what we have been saying (but if we go based solely on trends, then it will be just as low as we have been seeing). As this trough approaches, we will have two separate rounds of precipitation in our area: one on Friday, and the second on Saturday. Friday will mainly be some isolated rain showers and snow showers as a trough within a trough moves through our area. Then the main trough will move in on Saturday, and with it will be a weak surface low pressure way up around Lake Superior. This low pressure will drag a warm front over us late Friday Night or early Sunday Morning, and then a cold front through our area during the afternoon. This will result in the likelihood of scattered rain showers and snow showers in our area, however temperatures appear to be too warm to support any accumulation given what I am expecting the snow rates to be.

Unfortunately for us snow lovers, the cold front will likely not really live up to it’s name, and we will see conditions warming up behind it. In fact, I am expecting the highs on Sunday to be warmer than the highs on Saturday, up to around 48°. Upper level ridging will begin to build across our area, but even then I am not expecting the ridge to be all that extreme. A cold front moving in from the upper Midwest will stall out somewhere around Indiana and this will set the stage for our next system, which appears likely to reach our area as early as Monday Night. Rain is looking to be the predominant precipitation with this next system just given the way the fronts appear to be positioned. However, if this low gets strong enough, it may be able to pull enough cooler around it to switch it over to snow as it leaves our area (which is some good news for us snow lovers).

That’s your weather!

-Timmy

