Young and the Hawks play the 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers (31-17, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (12-36, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Trae Young leads Atlanta into a matchup against Philadelphia. He currently ranks third in the league averaging 29.2 points per game.

The Hawks are 6-24 in Eastern Conference games. Atlanta averages 16.8 turnovers per game and is 2-16 when it wins the turnover battle.

The 76ers are 21-10 against Eastern Conference opponents. Philadelphia has a 27-7 record when scoring 100 or more points.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The 76ers won 105-103 in the last meeting on Oct. 28. Joel Embiid led Philadelphia with 36 points, and Young led Atlanta with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Young has averaged 29.2 points and 4.6 rebounds for the Hawks. John Collins is shooting 58.5 percent and averaging 20.5 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Ben Simmons leads the 76ers averaging 8.4 assists while scoring 16.3 points per game. Tobias Harris has averaged 19.3 points and 7.6 rebounds while shooting 45.4 percent over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 4-6, averaging 113 points, 45.2 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.5 points on 48.1 percent shooting.

76ers: 7-3, averaging 103.7 points, 45 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 100.3 points on 44.2 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Hawks: Bruno Fernando: day to day (calf), Chandler Parsons: out (concussion/whiplash), Alex Len: day to day (hip), DeAndre’ Bembry: day to day (hand), Jabari Parker: out (shoulder).

76ers: Josh Richardson: out (hamstring).

