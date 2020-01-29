Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abington Heights 46, Honesdale 34
Allderdice 74, Perry Traditional Academy 28
Allentown Allen 64, Reading 59
Armstrong 59, United 37
Berlin-Brothersvalley 82, Salisbury-Elk Lick 59
Bethlehem Liberty 67, Southern Lehigh 57
Bishop Carroll 58, Chestnut Ridge 56
Brashear 69, Carrick 47
Cambridge Springs 48, Seneca 26
Carmichaels 51, West Greene 49
Central Columbia 61, Milton 44
Central Dauphin East 47, Chambersburg 45, OT
Central Mountain 59, Shikellamy 56
Curwensville 67, Glendale 55
Danville 71, Shamokin 57
ELCO 81, Conrad Weiser 58
Ellwood City 61, Wilmington 50
Fairview 54, Iroquois 27
Fort Leboeuf 65, George Jr. Republic 46
Gateway 78, West Mifflin 43
Gettysburg 66, York Suburban 60
Greater Johnstown 69, Bishop McCort 48
Hamburg 39, Bermudian Springs 25
Huntingdon 46, Central Martinsburg 39
Lancaster Mennonite 59, Brandywine Heights 57
Laurel Highlands 62, Uniontown 54
Montgomery 65, Benton 48
Mount Carmel 62, Warrior Run 47
Muhlenberg 88, Lincoln Leadership 58
Nazareth Area 59, Pleasant Valley 37
Neumann 56, Sullivan County 47
New Oxford 66, Waynesboro 41
Norwin 67, Elizabeth Forward 60
Oil City 67, Cochranton 38
Philadelphia Bishop McDevitt 62, Archbishop Carroll 47
Philadelphia Roman Catholic 75, Philadelphia West Catholic 44
Pittsburgh Obama 77, Westinghouse 44
Richland 56, Cambria Heights 39
Scranton Prep 61, Valley View 49
Shady Side Academy 62, Freeport 45
South Allegheny 81, Serra Catholic 54
St. Joseph’s Prep 55, Devon Prep 50
Upper Dauphin 62, Tulpehocken 56
Weatherly 65, Northwest Area 38
Winchester Thurston 81, Neighborhood Academy 37
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Allderdice 96, Perry Traditional Academy 18
Allentown Allen 41, Pottsville 28
Athens 62, Williamson 20
Avella 62, Geibel Catholic 19
Carrick 41, Brashear 30
Central Dauphin East 44, Chambersburg 35
Coudersport 38, Port Allegany 30
Gettysburg 50, Dover 25
Greensburg Salem 40, Monessen 35
Holy Redeemer 65, Northwest Area 32
Mastery Charter South 35, Philadephia Academy Charter 31
Mechanicsburg 53, East Pennsboro 34
Mount Lebanon 71, Canon-McMillan 33
North Penn 72, Wissahickon 43
Northeast Bradford 54, North Penn-Mansfield 52
Penn Hills 55, Laurel Highlands 13
Pittsburgh Obama 53, Westinghouse 49
Quigley Catholic 73, St. Joseph 32
Riverview 54, Greensburg Central Catholic 23
Sayre Area 36, Cowanesque Valley 33
Shenango 42, Union Area 29
State College 42, Altoona 40, 3OT
Susquehannock 47, New Oxford 45
Tamaqua 64, Moravian Academy 55
The Hill School 64, Hun, N.J. 59, OT
Towanda 63, Wellsboro 44
Villa Maria 64, Harbor Creek 21
Warren 49, General McLane 35
Washington 47, Bethlehem Center 37
West Mifflin 46, Yough 23
York Country Day 51, Fairfield 43
___
