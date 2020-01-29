Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abington Heights 46, Honesdale 34

Allderdice 74, Perry Traditional Academy 28

Allentown Allen 64, Reading 59

Armstrong 59, United 37

Berlin-Brothersvalley 82, Salisbury-Elk Lick 59

Bethlehem Liberty 67, Southern Lehigh 57

Bishop Carroll 58, Chestnut Ridge 56

Brashear 69, Carrick 47

Cambridge Springs 48, Seneca 26

Carmichaels 51, West Greene 49

Central Columbia 61, Milton 44

Central Dauphin East 47, Chambersburg 45, OT

Central Mountain 59, Shikellamy 56

Curwensville 67, Glendale 55

Danville 71, Shamokin 57

ELCO 81, Conrad Weiser 58

Ellwood City 61, Wilmington 50

Fairview 54, Iroquois 27

Fort Leboeuf 65, George Jr. Republic 46

Gateway 78, West Mifflin 43

Gettysburg 66, York Suburban 60

Greater Johnstown 69, Bishop McCort 48

Hamburg 39, Bermudian Springs 25

Huntingdon 46, Central Martinsburg 39

Lancaster Mennonite 59, Brandywine Heights 57

Laurel Highlands 62, Uniontown 54

Montgomery 65, Benton 48

Mount Carmel 62, Warrior Run 47

Muhlenberg 88, Lincoln Leadership 58

Nazareth Area 59, Pleasant Valley 37

Neumann 56, Sullivan County 47

New Oxford 66, Waynesboro 41

Norwin 67, Elizabeth Forward 60

Oil City 67, Cochranton 38

Philadelphia Bishop McDevitt 62, Archbishop Carroll 47

Philadelphia Roman Catholic 75, Philadelphia West Catholic 44

Pittsburgh Obama 77, Westinghouse 44

Richland 56, Cambria Heights 39

Scranton Prep 61, Valley View 49

Shady Side Academy 62, Freeport 45

South Allegheny 81, Serra Catholic 54

St. Joseph’s Prep 55, Devon Prep 50

Upper Dauphin 62, Tulpehocken 56

Weatherly 65, Northwest Area 38

Winchester Thurston 81, Neighborhood Academy 37

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Allderdice 96, Perry Traditional Academy 18

Allentown Allen 41, Pottsville 28

Athens 62, Williamson 20

Avella 62, Geibel Catholic 19

Carrick 41, Brashear 30

Central Dauphin East 44, Chambersburg 35

Coudersport 38, Port Allegany 30

Gettysburg 50, Dover 25

Greensburg Salem 40, Monessen 35

Holy Redeemer 65, Northwest Area 32

Mastery Charter South 35, Philadephia Academy Charter 31

Mechanicsburg 53, East Pennsboro 34

Mount Lebanon 71, Canon-McMillan 33

North Penn 72, Wissahickon 43

Northeast Bradford 54, North Penn-Mansfield 52

Penn Hills 55, Laurel Highlands 13

Pittsburgh Obama 53, Westinghouse 49

Quigley Catholic 73, St. Joseph 32

Riverview 54, Greensburg Central Catholic 23

Sayre Area 36, Cowanesque Valley 33

Shenango 42, Union Area 29

State College 42, Altoona 40, 3OT

Susquehannock 47, New Oxford 45

Tamaqua 64, Moravian Academy 55

The Hill School 64, Hun, N.J. 59, OT

Towanda 63, Wellsboro 44

Villa Maria 64, Harbor Creek 21

Warren 49, General McLane 35

Washington 47, Bethlehem Center 37

West Mifflin 46, Yough 23

York Country Day 51, Fairfield 43

