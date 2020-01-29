Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Hoban 78, Cle. VASJ 17

Amherst Steele 53, N. Olmsted 30

Ashtabula Lakeside 37, Conneaut 24

Aurora 56, Medina Highland 53

Avon 48, Berea-Midpark 46

Berlin Hiland 68, Lore City Buckeye Trail 11

Burton Berkshire 65, Middlefield Cardinal 25

Cardington-Lincoln 94, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 36

Chardon NDCL 59, Andrews Osborne Academy 46

Chesterland W. Geauga 55, Chagrin Falls 42

Cin. Colerain 58, Hamilton 24

Cin. N. College Hill 36, Cin. Christian 27

Cin. Taft 37, Hamilton Ross 30

Cle. Cent. Cath. 54, N. Ridgeville Lake Ridge 31

Cle. St. Martin De Porres 52, Lawrence School 48

Day. Meadowdale 47, Day. Jefferson 36

Eastlake N. 65, Chardon 28

Fairport Harbor Harding 64, Wickliffe 40

Franklin Furnace Green 49, Fairview, Ky. 46, OT

Galloway Westland 55, Cols. Briggs 40

Garfield Hts. Trinity 36, Rocky River Lutheran W. 26

Greenfield McClain 37, Chillicothe 35

Greenville 42, Xenia 39

Hebron Lakewood 60, Heath 37

Howard E. Knox 82, Coshocton 50

Independence 40, Cuyahoga Hts. 33

Kent Roosevelt 42, Richfield Revere 41

Kirtland 64, Orwell Grand Valley 18

Leavittsburg LaBrae 39, Brookfield 25

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 63, Middletown 43

Lorain Clearview 62, Sheffield Brookside 32

Mayfield 39, Chagrin Falls Kenston 31

McDermott Scioto NW 70, Portsmouth Sciotoville 17

Medina 44, Brunswick 40

Mentor 61, Solon 49

Minerva 40, Alliance 25

Morrow Little Miami 57, Milford 49

Newton Falls 45, Columbiana Crestview 32

Olmsted Falls 42, N. Ridgeville 21

Orange 57, Gates Mills Hawken 45

Pataskala Watkins Memorial 72, Johnstown Northridge 14

Perry 38, Geneva 29

S. Webster 60, Beaver Eastern 47

Springboro 50, Miamisburg 33

Sugarcreek Garaway 65, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 25

Sullivan Black River 23, LaGrange Keystone 20

Thornville Sheridan 51, New Lexington 39

Tipp City Tippecanoe 57, Fairborn 28

Troy 49, Sidney 42

Utica 42, Granville 41

Warren Howland 49, Youngs. Boardman 35

Warrensville Hts. 96, Garfield Hts. 30

Warsaw River View 55, Magnolia Sandy Valley 50

Washington C.H. 55, Jackson 26

Washington C.H. Miami Trace 59, Hillsboro 31

Wellington 36, Columbia Station Columbia 34, OT

Wheeling Park, W.Va. 71, Zanesville 32

Worthington Kilbourne 56, Logan 44

Zanesville Maysville 43, Zanesville W. Muskingum 22

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 45, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 32

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Caldwell vs. Woodsfield Monroe Cent., ppd.

Louisville vs. Youngs. Mooney, ccd.

Marietta vs. Ripley, W.Va., ppd.

