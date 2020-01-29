Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Hoban 78, Cle. VASJ 17
Amherst Steele 53, N. Olmsted 30
Ashtabula Lakeside 37, Conneaut 24
Aurora 56, Medina Highland 53
Avon 48, Berea-Midpark 46
Berlin Hiland 68, Lore City Buckeye Trail 11
Burton Berkshire 65, Middlefield Cardinal 25
Cardington-Lincoln 94, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 36
Chardon NDCL 59, Andrews Osborne Academy 46
Chesterland W. Geauga 55, Chagrin Falls 42
Cin. Colerain 58, Hamilton 24
Cin. N. College Hill 36, Cin. Christian 27
Cin. Taft 37, Hamilton Ross 30
Cle. Cent. Cath. 54, N. Ridgeville Lake Ridge 31
Cle. St. Martin De Porres 52, Lawrence School 48
Day. Meadowdale 47, Day. Jefferson 36
Eastlake N. 65, Chardon 28
Fairport Harbor Harding 64, Wickliffe 40
Franklin Furnace Green 49, Fairview, Ky. 46, OT
Galloway Westland 55, Cols. Briggs 40
Garfield Hts. Trinity 36, Rocky River Lutheran W. 26
Greenfield McClain 37, Chillicothe 35
Greenville 42, Xenia 39
Hebron Lakewood 60, Heath 37
Howard E. Knox 82, Coshocton 50
Independence 40, Cuyahoga Hts. 33
Kent Roosevelt 42, Richfield Revere 41
Kirtland 64, Orwell Grand Valley 18
Leavittsburg LaBrae 39, Brookfield 25
Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 63, Middletown 43
Lorain Clearview 62, Sheffield Brookside 32
Mayfield 39, Chagrin Falls Kenston 31
McDermott Scioto NW 70, Portsmouth Sciotoville 17
Medina 44, Brunswick 40
Mentor 61, Solon 49
Minerva 40, Alliance 25
Morrow Little Miami 57, Milford 49
Newton Falls 45, Columbiana Crestview 32
Olmsted Falls 42, N. Ridgeville 21
Orange 57, Gates Mills Hawken 45
Pataskala Watkins Memorial 72, Johnstown Northridge 14
Perry 38, Geneva 29
S. Webster 60, Beaver Eastern 47
Springboro 50, Miamisburg 33
Sugarcreek Garaway 65, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 25
Sullivan Black River 23, LaGrange Keystone 20
Thornville Sheridan 51, New Lexington 39
Tipp City Tippecanoe 57, Fairborn 28
Troy 49, Sidney 42
Utica 42, Granville 41
Warren Howland 49, Youngs. Boardman 35
Warrensville Hts. 96, Garfield Hts. 30
Warsaw River View 55, Magnolia Sandy Valley 50
Washington C.H. 55, Jackson 26
Washington C.H. Miami Trace 59, Hillsboro 31
Wellington 36, Columbia Station Columbia 34, OT
Wheeling Park, W.Va. 71, Zanesville 32
Worthington Kilbourne 56, Logan 44
Zanesville Maysville 43, Zanesville W. Muskingum 22
Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 45, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 32
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Caldwell vs. Woodsfield Monroe Cent., ppd.
Louisville vs. Youngs. Mooney, ccd.
Marietta vs. Ripley, W.Va., ppd.
___
