“Not a panic-inducing time,” Zanesville doctor comments on Coronavirus

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The CDC recently announced a vaccine to prevent the spread of a dangerous new virus that began in China and has made its way to the United States.

On Wednesday, WHIZ News sat down Medical Director of the Zanesville Muskingum County Health Department Dr. Butterfield to talk about Novel Coronavirus.

“It is travel-related. If you have not traveled to one of the provinces in China, Or specifically the city of Wuhan — and have symptoms, or if you have not had close contact with someone who is a person who is infected, then your risk for getting this infection approaches zero.”

Butterfield says there is no need to protect yourself using masks or gloves.

“Since it is a travel-related infection, there is no reason to run out and buy masks and goggles and gowns and — do panic-stricken sort of behaviors. That is not necessary.”

He says although the influenza has not killed as many people as last year, it is much more common than Coronavirus.

“Influenza, so far this year, has killed over 8,000 people this year in the United States. Influenza, last year, which was the worst year we’ve had in four decades, killed over 80,000 people in the United States. So far, Coronavirus has killed, as of today, 132 people worldwide. This is not a panic-inducing time.”

Symptoms of coronavirus include fever, cough and shortness of breath.