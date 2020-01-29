Irving back in Nets’ lineup, missed game after Bryant died

Sports
Associated Press0

NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving is back in Brooklyn’s starting lineup after not playing on the day Kobe Bryant died.

Irving is starting for the Nets in their home game Wednesday against the Detroit Pistons.

Irving was at Madison Square Garden on Sunday when he learned that Bryant had died in a helicopter crash along with his daughter and seven others. Irving, who is friends with the longtime Lakers star, then left the arena before the Nets lost to the New York Knicks.

The point guard returned to practice Tuesday. Coach Kenny Atkinson said Irving was more quiet than usual but practiced well and believed being back on the floor was good for him.

Irving scored 45 points in an overtime victory at Detroit on Saturday.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Please follow and like us:
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Ex-Gopher star, Supervalu CEO Michael Wright dies at 81

Associated Press

Miami street artists to feature works during Super Bowl

Associated Press

Man City reaches League Cup final despite loss to United

Associated Press