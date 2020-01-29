Zanesville firefighters: Burning wood palette found inside building

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Around 10:30 Wednesday morning, firefighters were called to the old mosaic building on the corner of Dryden and Pershing roads.

Zanesville Fire Chief Jeff Bell says they were called to the abandoned building for reports of smoke in the area.

After entering the building, firefighters found a wooden palette on fire. They put out the fire with a hand extinguisher, according to Bell. When two other fire trucks arrived, they opened the building to let out the smoke.

Bell says he does not believe someone set the fire, ‘maliciously.’

“So we are gonna have some people in and out of the buildings looking for shelter. So it’s not that uncommon but I don’t think there was anything malicious or anything. But we’ll do an investigation, see if we see anything else.”