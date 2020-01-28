Zanesville bar prepares for Super Bowl LIV Sunday

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Super Bowl LIV is this Sunday and the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs will be on big screens across the country.

Owner of the Barn on Linden Avenue says there have been plenty of fans from both teams at the bar to watch the games.

“It’s been a long time since either of the teams have been in the Super Bowl. So, there are a lot of fans from the 49ers who have been coming in all year and watching them so we’re really excited to get those folks back now for the Super Bowl. For the Super Bowl party and, as well as, Chiefs’ fans.”

The restaurant will be holding a watch party for the game.

“This year we’ve got the 49ers and the Chiefs, we’re going to be having a Super Bowl party down here at the Barn. We’ve got — we’re gonna have a lot of specials — we’ve got game day specials that will be running all day. “

Kick off at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. The National Anthem will be performed by Demi Lovato and the half time show will feature Jennifer Lopez and Shakira.