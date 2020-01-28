Y-Bridge Arts Festival looking for artists, performers

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Preparations are underway for an annual festival that draws in hundreds of people to Zanesville.

The Y-Bridge Arts Festival is looking for artists to sell their work and for bands and musicians to perform during the two-day event in August. Director for the festival Bob Grayson says the festival brings in between 2,000 and 2,500 people to the area.

“In this two day event we have on August 7th and the 8th, we attract close to 2,000 to 2,500 in Zanesville — in the Zanesville community and they come from all over the area so as a result of this weekend event, we feel that we have been able to craft one of the largest tourism events in this part of the state.”

He says it’s this is the 12th year for the event that began on the bridge. It’s now held at Zane’s Landing.

“It’s our 12th for the festival and we’re so happy with the growth it’s had and success we’ve had over the 12 year period. The history of the festival — it began on the Y-Bridge. “

Marketing Team Chair for the festival Stephanie Bridwell says there will be a variety of artists. There will also be a children’s tent and students will have their pieces judged.

“I think what people will be is very surprised about the variety. We have a lot of conception — what is art? We found something for everybody and the subject matter ranges from anywhere from farms and nature scenes to comic book characters, anime, high quality pottery, glasswear, lots of fun things to see.”

If you’re interested in taking part in this year’s event, go to their website.