Weekend Time Schedule

All Times EST Saturday TOP 25 BASKETBALL Men

No. 1 Baylor vs. TCU, 4 p.m.

No. 2 Gonzaga at San Francisco, 4 p.m.

No. 3 Kansas vs. Texas Tech, 4 p.m.

No. 4 San Diego State vs. Utah State, 10 p.m.

No. 5 Florida State at Virginia Tech, 4 p.m.

No. 6 Louisville at N.C. State, 2 p.m.

No. 7 Dayton vs. Fordham, 4:30 p.m.

No. 8 Villanova vs. Creighton at the Wells Fargo Center, Noon

No. 9 Duke at Syracuse, 8 p.m.

No. 10 Seton Hall vs. Xavier, 11 a.m.

No. 11 Oregon at Stanford, 6 p.m.

No. 12 West Virginia vs. Kansas State, 2 p.m.

No. 13 Kentucky at No. 17 Auburn, 6 p.m.

No. 14 Michigan State at Wisconsin, 1 p.m.

No. 16 Butler vs. Providence, 2 p.m.

No. 20 Colorado at Southern Cal, 10:30 p.m.

No. 21 Houston at Cincinnati, 6 p.m.

No. 22 LSU vs. Mississippi, Noon

No. 23 Wichita State at Tulsa, 6 p.m.

No. 24 Penn State at Nebraska, 7 p.m.

No. 25 Rutgers vs. Michigan at Madison Square Garden, 4:30 p.m.

Women

No. 3 Oregon at Colorado, 4 p.m.

No. 10 Oregon State at Utah, 2 p.m.

No. 12 Gonzaga vs. BYU, 5 p.m.

No. 14 Florida State at Pittsburgh, 5 p.m.

NBA

Minnesota at L.A. Clippers, 3:30 p.m.

New York at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Miami at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Golden State at Cleveland, 8 p.m.

Brooklyn at Washington, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 8:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Charlotte at San Antonio, 9 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Utah at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

NHL

Columbus at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Vancouver at N.Y. Islander, 1 p.m.

Florida at Montreal, 2 p.m.

St. Louis at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Dallas at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Boston at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

OTHER EVENTS Tennis

ITF/Tennis Australia, Australian Open, Melbourne

Golf

PGA Tour, Waste Management Phoenix Open, Scottsdale, Ariz.

European Tour, Saudi International, King Abdullah Economic City

PGA Tour Champions, Morocco Champions, Marrakech

Korn Ferry Tour, Panama Championship, Panama City

Sunday SUPER BOWL At Miami Gardens, Fla.

Kansas City vs. San Francisco, 6:30 p.m.

TOP 25 BASKETBALL Men

No. 18 Iowa vs. No. 19 Illinois, 1 p.m.

Women

No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 22 Tennessee, 1 p.m.

No. 6 Stanford at Washington State, 3 p.m.

No. 7 N.C. State at Duke, 2 p.m.

No. 8 UCLA at No. 19 Arizona State, 2 p.m.

No. 11 DePaul vs. Providence, 2 p.m.

No. 13 Kentucky vs. Florida, 1 p.m.

No. 15 Texas A&M at LSU, 3 p.m.

No. 16 Arizona vs. Southern Cal, 2 p.m.

No. 18 Iowa at Michigan, Noon

No. 21 South Dakota at Denver, 3 p.m.

No. 23 Northwestern at Penn State, Noon

No. 24 Missouri State vs. Illinois State, 3 p.m.

No. 25 Arkansas at Missouri, 5 p.m.

NBA

Denver at Detroit, 12:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Houston, 2 p.m.

Phoenix at Milwaukee, 2 p.m.

Chicago at Toronto, 3 p.m.

NHL

Pittsburgh at Washington, 12:30 p.m.

Columbus at Montreal, 2 p.m.

Vancouver at Carolina, 2 p.m.

OTHER EVENTS Tennis

ITF/Tennis Australia, Australian Open, Melbourne

Golf

PGA Tour, Waste Management Phoenix Open, Scottsdale, Ariz.

European Tour, Saudi International, King Abdullah Economic City

Korn Ferry Tour, Panama Championship, Panama City