Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Buchtel 92, Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 63

Akr. Ellet 63, Akr. East 48

Akr. Firestone 60, Akr. North 57

Akr. Hoban 73, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 67

Akr. Springfield 59, Rootstown 53

Albany Alexander 49, Wellston 33

Amherst Steele 90, N. Olmsted 62

Anna 78, Houston 49

Apple Creek Waynedale 65, Lucas 55

Archbold 68, Stryker 25

Ashville Teays Valley 68, Grove City Cent. Crossing 59

Athens 68, Nelsonville-York 50

Augusta, Ky. 73, Manchester 41

Austintown Fitch 43, Canfield 37

Avon Lake 73, Westlake 53

Batavia 57, Williamsburg 27

Beachwood 80, Chagrin Falls 72

Bedford 39, Lorain 37

Belmont Union Local 65, Brooke, W.Va. 48

Beloit W. Branch 57, Alliance Marlington 44

Berea-Midpark 52, Avon 50

Berlin Center Western Reserve 72, Mineral Ridge 70

Berlin Hiland 57, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 42

Beverly Ft. Frye 51, Caldwell 41

Blanchester 87, Batavia Clermont NE 57

Bloom-Carroll 62, Granville 44

Botkins 59, Russia 27

Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 55, Parma Padua 41

Bristol 94, Kinsman Badger 44

Brookfield 57, Columbiana Crestview 56

Burton Berkshire 44, Middlefield Cardinal 37, OT

Byesville Meadowbrook 57, Cambridge 32

Caledonia River Valley 82, Fredericktown 71

Cameron, W.Va. 77, Bridgeport 32

Can. McKinley 66, Massillon 51

Canal Winchester 58, Chillicothe 54

Cardington-Lincoln 56, Johnstown Northridge 53

Carrollton 54, Minerva 39

Chesapeake 76, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 26

Cin. Country Day 74, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 57

Cin. Deer Park 68, Cin. Finneytown 54

Cin. Elder 44, Beavercreek 42

Cin. McNicholas 57, Cin. Purcell Marian 51

Cin. N. College Hill 52, Norwood 42

Cin. St. Xavier 55, Cov. Catholic, Ky. 49

Cin. Sycamore 32, Cin. Oak Hills 30

Cin. Western Hills 57, Milford 44

Circleville Logan Elm 72, Washington C.H. 29

Cle. Hts. 48, Garfield Hts. 43

Cle. St. Martin De Porres 77, Lawrence School 63

Cols. Africentric 79, Cols. West 48

Cols. Beechcroft 80, Cols. International 18

Cols. Bexley 48, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 47

Cols. Cristo Rey 63, Genoa Christian 51

Cols. DeSales 69, Johnstown-Monroe 47

Cols. Eastmoor 60, Cols. Independence 52

Cols. Linden McKinley 60, Cols. Centennial 52

Cols. Northland 52, Cols. East 47

Cols. Ready 79, Cols. Franklin Hts. 45

Cols. South 72, Cols. Briggs 49

Cols. Walnut Ridge 86, Cols. Marion-Franklin 44

Cols. Whetstone 50, Cols. Mifflin 42

Columbiana 59, Leetonia 23

Columbus Grove 77, Van Buren 66

Copley 65, Wadsworth 57

Crestline 70, Mt. Gilead 66

Crooksville 71, Philo 43

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 58, Akr. Manchester 51

DeGraff Riverside 62, Ansonia 61

Defiance 67, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 36

Delaware Buckeye Valley 59, Marion Harding 42

Dover 78, Warsaw River View 22

Dresden Tri-Valley 47, New Lexington 41

E. Cle. Shaw 50, Warrensville Hts. 20

E. Liverpool 85, Salem 53

Elyria Cath. 81, Sheffield Brookside 39

Erie First Christian Academy, Pa. 67, Conneaut 37

Fairfield 58, Hillsboro 55

Fayetteville-Perry 81, Cin. SCPA 30

Felicity-Franklin 61, Bethel-Tate 50

Fostoria 45, Genoa Area 42

Franklin 61, Springboro 56, OT

Fremont Ross 83, Holland Springfield 70, OT

Gahanna Lincoln 78, Chillicothe Zane Trace 63

Gallipolis Gallia 55, Proctorville Fairland 47

Galloway Westland 47, Groveport-Madison 42

Gates Mills Gilmour 88, Cle. John Adams 46

Girard 70, Hubbard 69

Hamilton 82, Cin. Colerain 41

Hamilton Badin 44, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 28

Hanoverton United 64, E. Palestine 60

Haviland Wayne Trace 41, Continental 28

Hicksville 64, Pioneer N. Central 43

Hilliard Darby 45, Cols. Watterson 42

Independence 43, Cuyahoga Hts. 35

Jackson 82, McArthur Vinton County 51

Jackson Center 37, Ft. Loramie 34

Jamestown Greeneview 66, Spring. Cath. Cent. 54

Kettering Alter 54, Middletown Fenwick 35

Kidron Cent. Christian 77, Mansfield Christian 25

Kirtland 65, Orwell Grand Valley 41

Lancaster Fairfield Union 78, Circleville 43

Leavittsburg LaBrae 67, Campbell Memorial 53

Leesburg Fairfield 58, Hillsboro 55

Lexington 62, Ashland 52

Lima Perry 66, Lima Bath 58

Linsly, W.Va. 46, Lisbon Beaver 36

Lisbon David Anderson 56, Wellsville 49

London 71, St. Paris Graham 43

London Madison Plains 75, Cedarville 63

Louisville 74, Norton 47

Madison 63, Chagrin Falls Kenston 52

Magnolia, W.Va. 62, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 43

Mantua Crestwood 80, Aurora 72

Maple Hts. 63, Medina Highland 56

Marion Pleasant 42, Cols. KIPP 40

Marysville 45, Dublin Scioto 36

Mason 61, Cin. Princeton 58

Mayfield 50, Painesville Riverside 49

Mentor 94, Euclid 85

Mentor Lake Cath. 64, Chardon NDCL 47

Milford Center Fairbanks 50, N. Lewisburg Triad 45

Millbury Lake 46, Elmore Woodmore 39

Milton-Union 74, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 71

Mogadore 66, Ravenna SE 44

Monroe 62, Waynesville 47

Montpelier 50, Defiance Tinora 36

Mt. Vernon 38, Millersburg W. Holmes 28

Navarre Fairless 52, Canal Fulton Northwest 47

New Albany 64, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 55

New Boston Glenwood 68, Portsmouth Sciotoville 25

New Concord John Glenn 62, Zanesville W. Muskingum 40

New Middletown Spring. 84, McDonald 47

New Paris National Trail 53, Carlisle 38

New Philadelphia 74, Marietta 44

Newark Licking Valley 60, Sparta Highland 29

Newton Falls 45, Youngs. Liberty 32

Norwalk 65, Ontario 45

Oberlin Firelands 59, Vermilion 47

Oxford Talawanda 42, Germantown Valley View 38

Parma Normandy 44, Parma 42

Peebles 79, Latham Western 36

Pemberville Eastwood 35, Bloomdale Elmwood 34

Perry 70, Ashtabula Lakeside 63

Perrysburg 45, Tol. Whitmer 34

Piqua 58, Xenia 52

Plain City Jonathan Alder 64, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 34

Poland Seminary 51, Canfield S. Range 38

Pomeroy Meigs 61, Bidwell River Valley 48

Portsmouth 76, Ironton Rock Hill 55

Rayland Buckeye 79, Barnesville 74

Reedsville Eastern 50, Corning Miller 46

Richfield Revere 57, Cle. Benedictine 50

Richmond Hts. 84, Brooklyn 39

Richwood N. Union 62, New Carlisle Tecumseh 59

Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 89, Lynchburg-Clay 86, 4OT

Rittman 61, Columbia Station Columbia 60

Riverside Stebbins 61, Greenville 48

Rocky River Lutheran W. 69, Garfield Hts. Trinity 45

S. Point 46, Ironton 43

S. Webster 55, Beaver Eastern 51

STVM 54, Green 51

Salineville Southern 60, Heartland Christian 37

Sarahsville Shenandoah 70, New Matamoras Frontier 52

Sardinia Eastern Brown 80, W. Union 49

Seaman N. Adams 64, Mowrystown Whiteoak 50

Sebring McKinley 64, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 57

Shaker Hts. 60, Solon 49

Spring. Greenon 73, S. Charleston SE 41

Spring. Kenton Ridge 61, Lewistown Indian Lake 46

Steubenville 57, Wintersville Indian Creek 40

Stewart Federal Hocking 77, Waterford 50

Stow-Munroe Falls 51, Kent Roosevelt 40

Strasburg-Franklin 46, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 32

Struthers 84, Cortland Lakeview 52

Tallmadge 65, Cuyahoga Falls 39

Tallmadge 84, Aurora 79

Thornville Sheridan 89, McConnelsville Morgan 64

Tol. Christian 74, Maumee 51

Tol. Start 67, Tol. St. Francis 52

Twinsburg 59, Peninsula Woodridge 42

Urbana 58, Bellefontaine 41

Versailles 35, W. Liberty-Salem 27

W. Chester Lakota W. 87, Fairfield 79

W. Jefferson 51, Mechanicsburg 40

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 64, Uhrichsville Claymont 45

Warren JFK 60, Warren Champion 54

Washington C.H. Miami Trace 55, Wilmington 50, OT

Waverly 68, Minford 63, OT

Weir, W.Va. 53, Richmond Edison 39

Westerville N. 40, Logan 35

Westerville S. 78, Pataskala Licking Hts. 53

Wheelersburg 56, Oak Hill 49

Willard 78, Shelby 73

Willoughby S. 69, Chardon 58

Willow Wood Symmes Valley 63, Portsmouth Notre Dame 34

Windham 77, Southington Chalker 63

Wooster 54, Mansfield Sr. 51

Youngs. Boardman 64, Warren Howland 31

Youngs. Chaney High School 63, Youngs. Ursuline 55

Youngs. East 54, Youngs. Mooney 45

Zanesville 45, Coshocton 43

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 53, E. Can. 38

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Glouster Trimble vs. Crown City S. Gallia, ppd.

Youngs. Valley Christian vs. Louisville Aquinas, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/