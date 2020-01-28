Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Buchtel 92, Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 63
Akr. Ellet 63, Akr. East 48
Akr. Firestone 60, Akr. North 57
Akr. Hoban 73, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 67
Akr. Springfield 59, Rootstown 53
Albany Alexander 49, Wellston 33
Amherst Steele 90, N. Olmsted 62
Anna 78, Houston 49
Apple Creek Waynedale 65, Lucas 55
Archbold 68, Stryker 25
Ashville Teays Valley 68, Grove City Cent. Crossing 59
Athens 68, Nelsonville-York 50
Augusta, Ky. 73, Manchester 41
Austintown Fitch 43, Canfield 37
Avon Lake 73, Westlake 53
Batavia 57, Williamsburg 27
Beachwood 80, Chagrin Falls 72
Bedford 39, Lorain 37
Belmont Union Local 65, Brooke, W.Va. 48
Beloit W. Branch 57, Alliance Marlington 44
Berea-Midpark 52, Avon 50
Berlin Center Western Reserve 72, Mineral Ridge 70
Berlin Hiland 57, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 42
Beverly Ft. Frye 51, Caldwell 41
Blanchester 87, Batavia Clermont NE 57
Bloom-Carroll 62, Granville 44
Botkins 59, Russia 27
Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 55, Parma Padua 41
Bristol 94, Kinsman Badger 44
Brookfield 57, Columbiana Crestview 56
Burton Berkshire 44, Middlefield Cardinal 37, OT
Byesville Meadowbrook 57, Cambridge 32
Caledonia River Valley 82, Fredericktown 71
Cameron, W.Va. 77, Bridgeport 32
Can. McKinley 66, Massillon 51
Canal Winchester 58, Chillicothe 54
Cardington-Lincoln 56, Johnstown Northridge 53
Carrollton 54, Minerva 39
Chesapeake 76, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 26
Cin. Country Day 74, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 57
Cin. Deer Park 68, Cin. Finneytown 54
Cin. Elder 44, Beavercreek 42
Cin. McNicholas 57, Cin. Purcell Marian 51
Cin. N. College Hill 52, Norwood 42
Cin. St. Xavier 55, Cov. Catholic, Ky. 49
Cin. Sycamore 32, Cin. Oak Hills 30
Cin. Western Hills 57, Milford 44
Circleville Logan Elm 72, Washington C.H. 29
Cle. Hts. 48, Garfield Hts. 43
Cle. St. Martin De Porres 77, Lawrence School 63
Cols. Africentric 79, Cols. West 48
Cols. Beechcroft 80, Cols. International 18
Cols. Bexley 48, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 47
Cols. Cristo Rey 63, Genoa Christian 51
Cols. DeSales 69, Johnstown-Monroe 47
Cols. Eastmoor 60, Cols. Independence 52
Cols. Linden McKinley 60, Cols. Centennial 52
Cols. Northland 52, Cols. East 47
Cols. Ready 79, Cols. Franklin Hts. 45
Cols. South 72, Cols. Briggs 49
Cols. Walnut Ridge 86, Cols. Marion-Franklin 44
Cols. Whetstone 50, Cols. Mifflin 42
Columbiana 59, Leetonia 23
Columbus Grove 77, Van Buren 66
Copley 65, Wadsworth 57
Crestline 70, Mt. Gilead 66
Crooksville 71, Philo 43
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 58, Akr. Manchester 51
DeGraff Riverside 62, Ansonia 61
Defiance 67, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 36
Delaware Buckeye Valley 59, Marion Harding 42
Dover 78, Warsaw River View 22
Dresden Tri-Valley 47, New Lexington 41
E. Cle. Shaw 50, Warrensville Hts. 20
E. Liverpool 85, Salem 53
Elyria Cath. 81, Sheffield Brookside 39
Erie First Christian Academy, Pa. 67, Conneaut 37
Fairfield 58, Hillsboro 55
Fayetteville-Perry 81, Cin. SCPA 30
Felicity-Franklin 61, Bethel-Tate 50
Fostoria 45, Genoa Area 42
Franklin 61, Springboro 56, OT
Fremont Ross 83, Holland Springfield 70, OT
Gahanna Lincoln 78, Chillicothe Zane Trace 63
Gallipolis Gallia 55, Proctorville Fairland 47
Galloway Westland 47, Groveport-Madison 42
Gates Mills Gilmour 88, Cle. John Adams 46
Girard 70, Hubbard 69
Hamilton 82, Cin. Colerain 41
Hamilton Badin 44, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 28
Hanoverton United 64, E. Palestine 60
Haviland Wayne Trace 41, Continental 28
Hicksville 64, Pioneer N. Central 43
Hilliard Darby 45, Cols. Watterson 42
Independence 43, Cuyahoga Hts. 35
Jackson 82, McArthur Vinton County 51
Jackson Center 37, Ft. Loramie 34
Jamestown Greeneview 66, Spring. Cath. Cent. 54
Kettering Alter 54, Middletown Fenwick 35
Kidron Cent. Christian 77, Mansfield Christian 25
Kirtland 65, Orwell Grand Valley 41
Lancaster Fairfield Union 78, Circleville 43
Leavittsburg LaBrae 67, Campbell Memorial 53
Leesburg Fairfield 58, Hillsboro 55
Lexington 62, Ashland 52
Lima Perry 66, Lima Bath 58
Linsly, W.Va. 46, Lisbon Beaver 36
Lisbon David Anderson 56, Wellsville 49
London 71, St. Paris Graham 43
London Madison Plains 75, Cedarville 63
Louisville 74, Norton 47
Madison 63, Chagrin Falls Kenston 52
Magnolia, W.Va. 62, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 43
Mantua Crestwood 80, Aurora 72
Maple Hts. 63, Medina Highland 56
Marion Pleasant 42, Cols. KIPP 40
Marysville 45, Dublin Scioto 36
Mason 61, Cin. Princeton 58
Mayfield 50, Painesville Riverside 49
Mentor 94, Euclid 85
Mentor Lake Cath. 64, Chardon NDCL 47
Milford Center Fairbanks 50, N. Lewisburg Triad 45
Millbury Lake 46, Elmore Woodmore 39
Milton-Union 74, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 71
Mogadore 66, Ravenna SE 44
Monroe 62, Waynesville 47
Montpelier 50, Defiance Tinora 36
Mt. Vernon 38, Millersburg W. Holmes 28
Navarre Fairless 52, Canal Fulton Northwest 47
New Albany 64, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 55
New Boston Glenwood 68, Portsmouth Sciotoville 25
New Concord John Glenn 62, Zanesville W. Muskingum 40
New Middletown Spring. 84, McDonald 47
New Paris National Trail 53, Carlisle 38
New Philadelphia 74, Marietta 44
Newark Licking Valley 60, Sparta Highland 29
Newton Falls 45, Youngs. Liberty 32
Norwalk 65, Ontario 45
Oberlin Firelands 59, Vermilion 47
Oxford Talawanda 42, Germantown Valley View 38
Parma Normandy 44, Parma 42
Peebles 79, Latham Western 36
Pemberville Eastwood 35, Bloomdale Elmwood 34
Perry 70, Ashtabula Lakeside 63
Perrysburg 45, Tol. Whitmer 34
Piqua 58, Xenia 52
Plain City Jonathan Alder 64, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 34
Poland Seminary 51, Canfield S. Range 38
Pomeroy Meigs 61, Bidwell River Valley 48
Portsmouth 76, Ironton Rock Hill 55
Rayland Buckeye 79, Barnesville 74
Reedsville Eastern 50, Corning Miller 46
Richfield Revere 57, Cle. Benedictine 50
Richmond Hts. 84, Brooklyn 39
Richwood N. Union 62, New Carlisle Tecumseh 59
Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 89, Lynchburg-Clay 86, 4OT
Rittman 61, Columbia Station Columbia 60
Riverside Stebbins 61, Greenville 48
Rocky River Lutheran W. 69, Garfield Hts. Trinity 45
S. Point 46, Ironton 43
S. Webster 55, Beaver Eastern 51
STVM 54, Green 51
Salineville Southern 60, Heartland Christian 37
Sarahsville Shenandoah 70, New Matamoras Frontier 52
Sardinia Eastern Brown 80, W. Union 49
Seaman N. Adams 64, Mowrystown Whiteoak 50
Sebring McKinley 64, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 57
Shaker Hts. 60, Solon 49
Spring. Greenon 73, S. Charleston SE 41
Spring. Kenton Ridge 61, Lewistown Indian Lake 46
Steubenville 57, Wintersville Indian Creek 40
Stewart Federal Hocking 77, Waterford 50
Stow-Munroe Falls 51, Kent Roosevelt 40
Strasburg-Franklin 46, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 32
Struthers 84, Cortland Lakeview 52
Tallmadge 65, Cuyahoga Falls 39
Tallmadge 84, Aurora 79
Thornville Sheridan 89, McConnelsville Morgan 64
Tol. Christian 74, Maumee 51
Tol. Start 67, Tol. St. Francis 52
Twinsburg 59, Peninsula Woodridge 42
Urbana 58, Bellefontaine 41
Versailles 35, W. Liberty-Salem 27
W. Chester Lakota W. 87, Fairfield 79
W. Jefferson 51, Mechanicsburg 40
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 64, Uhrichsville Claymont 45
Warren JFK 60, Warren Champion 54
Washington C.H. Miami Trace 55, Wilmington 50, OT
Waverly 68, Minford 63, OT
Weir, W.Va. 53, Richmond Edison 39
Westerville N. 40, Logan 35
Westerville S. 78, Pataskala Licking Hts. 53
Wheelersburg 56, Oak Hill 49
Willard 78, Shelby 73
Willoughby S. 69, Chardon 58
Willow Wood Symmes Valley 63, Portsmouth Notre Dame 34
Windham 77, Southington Chalker 63
Wooster 54, Mansfield Sr. 51
Youngs. Boardman 64, Warren Howland 31
Youngs. Chaney High School 63, Youngs. Ursuline 55
Youngs. East 54, Youngs. Mooney 45
Zanesville 45, Coshocton 43
Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 53, E. Can. 38
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Glouster Trimble vs. Crown City S. Gallia, ppd.
Youngs. Valley Christian vs. Louisville Aquinas, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/