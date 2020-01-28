Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 40, Elmwood 38, OT

Algonquin (Jacobs) 59, McHenry 37

Alton Marquette 53, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 45

Andrew 62, Evergreen Park 61

Annawan 56, Aledo (Mercer County) 43

Athens 62, Illini Central 40

Auburn 51, Calvary 49

Augusta Southeastern 70, Pleasant Hill 20

Barry (Western) 60, Brussels 51

Bloomington Central Catholic 65, Stanford Olympia 57

Bloomington Christian 66, Decatur Christian 31

Breese Mater Dei 60, Madison 56

Brimfield 53, Illini Bluffs 41

Buffalo Tri-City 64, Mount Olive 35

Burlington Central 68, Crystal Lake Central 49

Cairo 88, Tamms (Egyptian) 71

Cambridge-Ridgewood Coop 59, Wethersfield 58

Camp Point Central 30, Pittsfield 25

Carmel 76, Milwaukee Collegiate Academy, Wis. 50

Champaign Centennial 63, Decatur MacArthur 40

Charleston 81, Sullivan 49

Charleston 81, Sullivan-Okaw Valley/Bethany Coop 49

Chatham Glenwood 65, Alton 51

Chester 60, Christopher 56

Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 74, Harvey Thornton 57

Chicago King 79, Chicago (Urban Prep Charter/West) 29

Cissna Park 66, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 54

Coal City 57, Manteno 49

Colfax Ridgeview 62, Lexington 43

Collinsville 70, Triad 53

Cullom Tri-Point 75, Grant Park 57

Dakota 47, Orangeville 30

Danville 81, Watseka (coop) 50

Danville Schlarman 69, Westville 43

De La Salle 82, Montini 57

Decatur St. Teresa 57, Maroa-Forsyth 52

Deer Creek-Mackinaw 77, Eureka 68

Delavan 58, Williamsville 40

Dunbar 75, Chicago Perspectives/Joslin 54

Dundee-Crown 46, Elgin 29

Dyett 52, Fenger 37

East Alton-Wood River 45, Gillespie 43

East Dubuque 40, Stockton 26

Edwardsville 56, Chicago Roosevelt 36

El Paso-Gridley 63, Heyworth 33

Elmhurst Timothy Christian 64, Stagg 42

Fieldcrest 64, Tremont 49

Fithian Oakwood 74, Armstrong 63

Francis Parker 63, Elgin Academy 54

Freeburg 80, McGivney Catholic High School 40

Freeport (Aquin) 53, Pearl City 37

Galesburg 66, Quincy 52

Gardner-South Wilmington 57, Illinois Lutheran 24

Geneseo 48, East Moline United 30

Georgetown-Ridge Farm 65, Hoopeston Area High School 52

Glenbard North 60, Elmwood Park 55

Glenbard West 50, Naperville Central 49, OT

Glenbrook North 58, Mather 46

Glenbrook South 52, Prospect 40

Grant 54, Lakes Community 47

Greenville 39, Carlyle 33

Hall 64, Bureau Valley 47

Hampshire 37, Crystal Lake South 33

Harvest Christian Academy 59, Alden-Hebron 15

Havana 58, West Prairie 47

Highland Park 51, Lake Forest Academy 31

Huntley 54, Cary-Grove 46

Jacksonville 58, Taylorville 56

Jerseyville Jersey 73, Highland 64

Kankakee 57, Rich East 56

LaSalle-Peru 54, Mendota 29

Lanark Eastland 66, Polo 54

Lena-Winslow 53, Durand 16

Leo 77, Oak Lawn Richards 70

Leyden 52, Argo 44

Liberty 55, Jacksonville Routt 43

Lincoln Way Central 63, Hinsdale Central 61

Lincoln-Way East 60, Shepard 31

Lisle (Benet Academy) 63, Naperville North 50

Lisle 54, Reed-Custer 32

Loyola 41, Evanston Township 33

Machesney Park Harlem 79, Freeport 41

Macomb 55, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 42

Mahomet-Seymour 62, Bloomington 60

Maine West 60, Niles West 49

Marengo 84, Byron 68

Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 55, Nazareth 37

Marissa/Coulterville 84, Lebanon 30

Mascoutah 63, Bethalto Civic Memorial 51

Massac County 82, Mounds Meridian 46

Milford 51, Catlin (Salt Fork) 46

Moline 53, Rock Island Alleman 42

Monmouth United 68, Stark County 35

Morris 54, Newark 47

Moweaqua Central A&M 88, Ramsey 33

Mt. Carmel 60, Gibson Southern, Ind. 49

Mt. Pulaski 70, Greenview 42

Nokomis 54, Mulberry Grove 17

Normal Community 58, Eisenhower 41

North Chicago 80, Grayslake North 70

O’Fallon 49, East St. Louis 44

Oneida (ROWVA) 58, Biggsville West Central 54

Orr 70, Whitney Young 58

Patoka 81, Centralia Christ Our Rock 61

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 52, Champaign St. Thomas More 44

Payson Seymour 61, Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 52

Peoria Notre Dame 59, Dunlap 42

Petersburg PORTA 50, New Berlin 45

Plainfield Central 82, Bradley-Bourbonnais 62

Plainfield North 79, Lincoln Way West 56

Plano 78, Aurora Central Catholic 58

Pleasant Plains 68, North-Mac 31

Pontiac 67, Fairbury Prairie Central 63

Princeville 71, Galva 41

Providence 66, Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 61

Raymond Lincolnwood 52, Pawnee 32

River Ridge 73, Warren 64, 2OT

River Ridge/Scales Mound 54, West Carroll 28

Rochelle 59, Rock Falls 49

Rochester 68, Hillsboro 65

Rock Island 90, Sterling 55

Round Lake 70, Wauconda 66

Roxana 66, Litchfield 30

Salem 51, Columbia 30

Sandburg 59, Joliet Catholic 44

Shullsburg, Wis. 45, Galena 43

Skokie (Ida Crown) 61, Evanston (Beacon Academy) 55

Somonauk 49, Aurora Math-Science 29

South Beloit 63, Westminster Christian 51

Springfield Lutheran 52, Carlinville 32

St. Anne 69, Donovan 23

St. Charles East 82, Marmion 59

St. Ignatius 71, Chicago (Christ the King) 48

Streator 76, Peotone 60

Sycamore 60, Rochelle 45

Teutopolis 66, Mt. Zion 43

Trico 50, Elverado 43

Tuscola 67, Arthur-Okaw Christian 41

Waltonville 41, Zeigler-Royalton 39

Warrensburg-Latham 71, Hartsburg-Emden 62

Waubonsie Valley 59, Minooka 34

Wayne City 61, Bluford Webber 46

West Chicago 55, Kaneland 45

Wheaton Academy 59, Addison Trail 26

Wheeling 70, Woodstock Marian 51

Winchester (West Central) 83, Griggsville-Perry 46

Woodhull-AlWood (Ridgewood) 59, Wethersfield 58

Woodstock North 71, Johnsburg 5

Beardstown Tournament=

Calhoun 61, Carrollton 33

Concord (Triopia) 43, Midwest Central 22

North Greene 66, Astoria (Table Grove VIT) 53

Greater Egyptian Conference Tournament=

Crab Orchard 73, Thompsonville 41

Gallatin County 46, Hardin County 39

Lincoln Prairie Tournament=

Cumberland 59, ALAH 55, OT

Tri-County 75, Sangamon Valley 58

Villa Grove/Heritage 60, Okaw Valley 57

Little Illini Conference Tournament=

Casey-Westfield 49, Marshall 39

Olney (Richland County) 52, Robinson 44

National Trail Conference Tournament=

Effingham St. Anthony 57, Brownstown – St. Elmo 28

Neoga 44, North Clay 43

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Argo 76, Eisenhower 31

Aurora (West Aurora) 38, Minooka 34

Aurora Christian 68, Westmont 21

Barrington 65, Conant 46

Batavia 31, Wheaton Warrenville South 18

Belvidere North 73, Hononegah 65

Bloomington Christian 55, Decatur Christian 30

Bolingbrook 73, Lincoln-Way East 53

Brooks Academy 51, Hyde Park 38

Byron 63, Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 48

Canton 39, Pekin 36

Carbondale 49, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 38

Carlinville 44, Bunker Hill 15

Carterville 43, Anna-Jonesboro 33

Catlin (Salt Fork) 45, Arcola 41

Chatham Glenwood 46, Bloomington 40

Chatham Glenwood 46, Bloomington 40

Chicago (Noble Street Charter) 30, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Johnson) 22

Chicago Christian 58, Elmwood Park 37

Chicago Little Village 59, Chicago Uplift 19

Christian Liberty Academy 58, Willows 22

Collinsville 60, East St. Louis 49

Dakota 35, Orangeville 26

Danville 57, Watseka (coop) 53

Dieterich 66, Sandoval 45

Dupo 49, Steeleville 44

Earlville 48, Ashton-Franklin Center 43

Edwardsville 75, Belleville East 39

Elk Grove 43, Wheeling 29

Elmhurst Timothy Christian 59, Guerin 29

Fairbury Prairie Central 44, LeRoy 26

Fisher 49, Urbana University 23

Freeport (Aquin) 85, Pecatonica 41

Freeport 48, Rockford Jefferson 38

Fremd 49, Schaumburg 31

Gallatin County 50, Pope County 38

Gardner-South Wilmington 54, Manteno 21

Geneseo 88, Rock Island 73

Glenbard South 45, Larkin 23

Glenbrook North 56, Chicago Resurrection 29

Greenville 45, Breese Central 28

Hamilton County 57, Johnston City 22

Harvest Christian Academy 60, Alden-Hebron 49

Harvey Thornton 46, Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 35

Hersey 62, Buffalo Grove 40

Hillcrest 75, Thornton Fractional North 36

Hillsboro 50, East Alton-Wood River 38

IC Catholic 60, Kankakee (McNamara) 33

Illini Central 59, Peoria Christian 23

Illinois Lutheran 53, St. Francis de Sales 16

Joliet Central 46, Plainfield Central 33

Joliet West 56, Plainfield South 46

Joppa 54, Agape Christian 40

Josephinum 38, Chicago Our Lady of Tepeyac 34

Kankakee 57, Rich East 32

Keokuk, Iowa 45, Warsaw West Hancock 43

LaSalle-Peru 45, Morris 24

Lake Forest 46, Mundelein 30

Lake Park 59, Glenbard West 37

Lake Zurich 43, Zion Benton 39

Lanark Eastland 63, Sterling 42

Latin 65, Morgan Park Academy 34

Lemont 41, Bremen 29

Leyden 33, Maine East 30

Libertyville 53, Stevenson 40

Lincoln Park 38, Chicago ( SSICP) 17

Lincoln Way Central 46, Bradley-Bourbonnais 40

Lincoln Way West 61, Andrew 38

Lindblom 88, Kennedy 14

Mahomet-Seymour 41, Champaign St. Thomas More 28

Maine South 49, Willowbrook 42

Marengo 57, Richmond-Burton 53

Massac County 45, Harrisburg 42

Metamora 62, Dunlap 50

Midwest Central 65, Rushville-Industry 28

Milford 56, S. Newton, Ind. 36

Monmouth-Roseville 46, Rock Island Alleman 30

Morgan Park 68, Chicago Ag Science 34

Morton 64, Washington 43

Mt. Pulaski 66, Argenta-Oreana 59

Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 51, Barry (Western) 42

Munster, Ind. 81, Illiana Christian 47

Naperville Central 66, DeKalb 55

Naperville North 47, Naperville Neuqua Valley 18

Niles West 57, DePaul College Prep 46

Normal West 45, Normal Community 24

North Shore Country Day 59, Elgin Academy 39

O’Fallon 53, Breese Mater Dei 46

Oak Lawn Community 47, Reavis 30

Oak Lawn Richards 46, Evergreen Park 23

Oregon 54, North Boone 35

Oswego East 69, Plainfield North 53

Pana 60, Newton 24

Payton 61, Chicago (Clark) 24

Phillips 74, Chicago (Goode) 24

Piasa Southwestern 48, Vandalia 38

Pinckneyville 44, DuQuoin 36

Plano 36, Ottawa 32

Prospect 58, Rolling Meadows 57

Reed-Custer 74, Dwight 26

Regina 49, Woodlands Academy 19

Rich South 64, Crete-Monee 59

Richwoods 56, Peoria Manual 20

Riverside-Brookfield 60, Aurora Central Catholic 35

Roanoke-Benson 47, Henry 31

Rockford Auburn 57, Belvidere 42

Rockford Boylan 76, Machesney Park Harlem 63

Rockford Guilford 72, Rockford East 67

Sandburg 47, Yorkville 30

Sandwich 60, Newark 42

Schaumburg Christian 53, Rockford Christian Life 25

Simeon 86, Chicago Perspectives/Joslin 16

Skokie (Ida Crown) 60, Providence-St. Mel 36

St. Francis 46, Rosary 22

St. Ignatius 65, De La Salle 38

Sterling Newman 54, St. Bede 39

Streamwood 59, Elgin 27

Teutopolis 54, Altamont 45

Thornton Fractional South 45, Tinley Park 35

Trico 50, Elverado 43

Vernon Hills 52, Lakes Community 24

Villa Grove-Heritage Coop 77, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 9

Vincennes Rivet, Ind. 53, Lawrenceville 46

Walther Christian Academy 48, CICS-Northtown 13

Waubonsie Valley 53, Metea Valley 46

Westinghouse 74, Von Steuben 44

Westminster Christian 44, Aurora Math-Science 29

Whitney Young 90, Steinmetz 18

Winnebago 52, Rockford Lutheran 30

York 46, Hinsdale Central 34

Carrollton Tournament=

Alton Marquette 58, Greenfield-Northwestern 50

Jacksonville Routt 55, Winchester (West Central) 33

Mascoutah 48, Metro-East Lutheran 14

CIC Conference Tournament=

Decatur St. Teresa 47, Clinton 37

Sullivan 46, Tuscola 29

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/