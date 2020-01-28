Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 40, Elmwood 38, OT
Algonquin (Jacobs) 59, McHenry 37
Alton Marquette 53, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 45
Andrew 62, Evergreen Park 61
Annawan 56, Aledo (Mercer County) 43
Athens 62, Illini Central 40
Auburn 51, Calvary 49
Augusta Southeastern 70, Pleasant Hill 20
Barry (Western) 60, Brussels 51
Bloomington Central Catholic 65, Stanford Olympia 57
Bloomington Christian 66, Decatur Christian 31
Breese Mater Dei 60, Madison 56
Brimfield 53, Illini Bluffs 41
Buffalo Tri-City 64, Mount Olive 35
Burlington Central 68, Crystal Lake Central 49
Cairo 88, Tamms (Egyptian) 71
Cambridge-Ridgewood Coop 59, Wethersfield 58
Camp Point Central 30, Pittsfield 25
Carmel 76, Milwaukee Collegiate Academy, Wis. 50
Champaign Centennial 63, Decatur MacArthur 40
Charleston 81, Sullivan 49
Charleston 81, Sullivan-Okaw Valley/Bethany Coop 49
Chatham Glenwood 65, Alton 51
Chester 60, Christopher 56
Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 74, Harvey Thornton 57
Chicago King 79, Chicago (Urban Prep Charter/West) 29
Cissna Park 66, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 54
Coal City 57, Manteno 49
Colfax Ridgeview 62, Lexington 43
Collinsville 70, Triad 53
Cullom Tri-Point 75, Grant Park 57
Dakota 47, Orangeville 30
Danville 81, Watseka (coop) 50
Danville Schlarman 69, Westville 43
De La Salle 82, Montini 57
Decatur St. Teresa 57, Maroa-Forsyth 52
Deer Creek-Mackinaw 77, Eureka 68
Delavan 58, Williamsville 40
Dunbar 75, Chicago Perspectives/Joslin 54
Dundee-Crown 46, Elgin 29
Dyett 52, Fenger 37
East Alton-Wood River 45, Gillespie 43
East Dubuque 40, Stockton 26
Edwardsville 56, Chicago Roosevelt 36
El Paso-Gridley 63, Heyworth 33
Elmhurst Timothy Christian 64, Stagg 42
Fieldcrest 64, Tremont 49
Fithian Oakwood 74, Armstrong 63
Francis Parker 63, Elgin Academy 54
Freeburg 80, McGivney Catholic High School 40
Freeport (Aquin) 53, Pearl City 37
Galesburg 66, Quincy 52
Gardner-South Wilmington 57, Illinois Lutheran 24
Geneseo 48, East Moline United 30
Georgetown-Ridge Farm 65, Hoopeston Area High School 52
Glenbard North 60, Elmwood Park 55
Glenbard West 50, Naperville Central 49, OT
Glenbrook North 58, Mather 46
Glenbrook South 52, Prospect 40
Grant 54, Lakes Community 47
Greenville 39, Carlyle 33
Hall 64, Bureau Valley 47
Hampshire 37, Crystal Lake South 33
Harvest Christian Academy 59, Alden-Hebron 15
Havana 58, West Prairie 47
Highland Park 51, Lake Forest Academy 31
Huntley 54, Cary-Grove 46
Jacksonville 58, Taylorville 56
Jerseyville Jersey 73, Highland 64
Kankakee 57, Rich East 56
LaSalle-Peru 54, Mendota 29
Lanark Eastland 66, Polo 54
Lena-Winslow 53, Durand 16
Leo 77, Oak Lawn Richards 70
Leyden 52, Argo 44
Liberty 55, Jacksonville Routt 43
Lincoln Way Central 63, Hinsdale Central 61
Lincoln-Way East 60, Shepard 31
Lisle (Benet Academy) 63, Naperville North 50
Lisle 54, Reed-Custer 32
Loyola 41, Evanston Township 33
Machesney Park Harlem 79, Freeport 41
Macomb 55, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 42
Mahomet-Seymour 62, Bloomington 60
Maine West 60, Niles West 49
Marengo 84, Byron 68
Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 55, Nazareth 37
Marissa/Coulterville 84, Lebanon 30
Mascoutah 63, Bethalto Civic Memorial 51
Massac County 82, Mounds Meridian 46
Milford 51, Catlin (Salt Fork) 46
Moline 53, Rock Island Alleman 42
Monmouth United 68, Stark County 35
Morris 54, Newark 47
Moweaqua Central A&M 88, Ramsey 33
Mt. Carmel 60, Gibson Southern, Ind. 49
Mt. Pulaski 70, Greenview 42
Nokomis 54, Mulberry Grove 17
Normal Community 58, Eisenhower 41
North Chicago 80, Grayslake North 70
O’Fallon 49, East St. Louis 44
Oneida (ROWVA) 58, Biggsville West Central 54
Orr 70, Whitney Young 58
Patoka 81, Centralia Christ Our Rock 61
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 52, Champaign St. Thomas More 44
Payson Seymour 61, Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 52
Peoria Notre Dame 59, Dunlap 42
Petersburg PORTA 50, New Berlin 45
Plainfield Central 82, Bradley-Bourbonnais 62
Plainfield North 79, Lincoln Way West 56
Plano 78, Aurora Central Catholic 58
Pleasant Plains 68, North-Mac 31
Pontiac 67, Fairbury Prairie Central 63
Princeville 71, Galva 41
Providence 66, Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 61
Raymond Lincolnwood 52, Pawnee 32
River Ridge 73, Warren 64, 2OT
River Ridge/Scales Mound 54, West Carroll 28
Rochelle 59, Rock Falls 49
Rochester 68, Hillsboro 65
Rock Island 90, Sterling 55
Round Lake 70, Wauconda 66
Roxana 66, Litchfield 30
Salem 51, Columbia 30
Sandburg 59, Joliet Catholic 44
Shullsburg, Wis. 45, Galena 43
Skokie (Ida Crown) 61, Evanston (Beacon Academy) 55
Somonauk 49, Aurora Math-Science 29
South Beloit 63, Westminster Christian 51
Springfield Lutheran 52, Carlinville 32
St. Anne 69, Donovan 23
St. Charles East 82, Marmion 59
St. Ignatius 71, Chicago (Christ the King) 48
Streator 76, Peotone 60
Sycamore 60, Rochelle 45
Teutopolis 66, Mt. Zion 43
Trico 50, Elverado 43
Tuscola 67, Arthur-Okaw Christian 41
Waltonville 41, Zeigler-Royalton 39
Warrensburg-Latham 71, Hartsburg-Emden 62
Waubonsie Valley 59, Minooka 34
Wayne City 61, Bluford Webber 46
West Chicago 55, Kaneland 45
Wheaton Academy 59, Addison Trail 26
Wheeling 70, Woodstock Marian 51
Winchester (West Central) 83, Griggsville-Perry 46
Woodhull-AlWood (Ridgewood) 59, Wethersfield 58
Woodstock North 71, Johnsburg 5
Beardstown Tournament=
Calhoun 61, Carrollton 33
Concord (Triopia) 43, Midwest Central 22
North Greene 66, Astoria (Table Grove VIT) 53
Greater Egyptian Conference Tournament=
Crab Orchard 73, Thompsonville 41
Gallatin County 46, Hardin County 39
Lincoln Prairie Tournament=
Cumberland 59, ALAH 55, OT
Tri-County 75, Sangamon Valley 58
Villa Grove/Heritage 60, Okaw Valley 57
Little Illini Conference Tournament=
Casey-Westfield 49, Marshall 39
Olney (Richland County) 52, Robinson 44
National Trail Conference Tournament=
Effingham St. Anthony 57, Brownstown – St. Elmo 28
Neoga 44, North Clay 43
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Argo 76, Eisenhower 31
Aurora (West Aurora) 38, Minooka 34
Aurora Christian 68, Westmont 21
Barrington 65, Conant 46
Batavia 31, Wheaton Warrenville South 18
Belvidere North 73, Hononegah 65
Bloomington Christian 55, Decatur Christian 30
Bolingbrook 73, Lincoln-Way East 53
Brooks Academy 51, Hyde Park 38
Byron 63, Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 48
Canton 39, Pekin 36
Carbondale 49, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 38
Carlinville 44, Bunker Hill 15
Carterville 43, Anna-Jonesboro 33
Catlin (Salt Fork) 45, Arcola 41
Chatham Glenwood 46, Bloomington 40
Chatham Glenwood 46, Bloomington 40
Chicago (Noble Street Charter) 30, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Johnson) 22
Chicago Christian 58, Elmwood Park 37
Chicago Little Village 59, Chicago Uplift 19
Christian Liberty Academy 58, Willows 22
Collinsville 60, East St. Louis 49
Dakota 35, Orangeville 26
Danville 57, Watseka (coop) 53
Dieterich 66, Sandoval 45
Dupo 49, Steeleville 44
Earlville 48, Ashton-Franklin Center 43
Edwardsville 75, Belleville East 39
Elk Grove 43, Wheeling 29
Elmhurst Timothy Christian 59, Guerin 29
Fairbury Prairie Central 44, LeRoy 26
Fisher 49, Urbana University 23
Freeport (Aquin) 85, Pecatonica 41
Freeport 48, Rockford Jefferson 38
Fremd 49, Schaumburg 31
Gallatin County 50, Pope County 38
Gardner-South Wilmington 54, Manteno 21
Geneseo 88, Rock Island 73
Glenbard South 45, Larkin 23
Glenbrook North 56, Chicago Resurrection 29
Greenville 45, Breese Central 28
Hamilton County 57, Johnston City 22
Harvest Christian Academy 60, Alden-Hebron 49
Harvey Thornton 46, Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 35
Hersey 62, Buffalo Grove 40
Hillcrest 75, Thornton Fractional North 36
Hillsboro 50, East Alton-Wood River 38
IC Catholic 60, Kankakee (McNamara) 33
Illini Central 59, Peoria Christian 23
Illinois Lutheran 53, St. Francis de Sales 16
Joliet Central 46, Plainfield Central 33
Joliet West 56, Plainfield South 46
Joppa 54, Agape Christian 40
Josephinum 38, Chicago Our Lady of Tepeyac 34
Kankakee 57, Rich East 32
Keokuk, Iowa 45, Warsaw West Hancock 43
LaSalle-Peru 45, Morris 24
Lake Forest 46, Mundelein 30
Lake Park 59, Glenbard West 37
Lake Zurich 43, Zion Benton 39
Lanark Eastland 63, Sterling 42
Latin 65, Morgan Park Academy 34
Lemont 41, Bremen 29
Leyden 33, Maine East 30
Libertyville 53, Stevenson 40
Lincoln Park 38, Chicago ( SSICP) 17
Lincoln Way Central 46, Bradley-Bourbonnais 40
Lincoln Way West 61, Andrew 38
Lindblom 88, Kennedy 14
Mahomet-Seymour 41, Champaign St. Thomas More 28
Maine South 49, Willowbrook 42
Marengo 57, Richmond-Burton 53
Massac County 45, Harrisburg 42
Metamora 62, Dunlap 50
Midwest Central 65, Rushville-Industry 28
Milford 56, S. Newton, Ind. 36
Monmouth-Roseville 46, Rock Island Alleman 30
Morgan Park 68, Chicago Ag Science 34
Morton 64, Washington 43
Mt. Pulaski 66, Argenta-Oreana 59
Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 51, Barry (Western) 42
Munster, Ind. 81, Illiana Christian 47
Naperville Central 66, DeKalb 55
Naperville North 47, Naperville Neuqua Valley 18
Niles West 57, DePaul College Prep 46
Normal West 45, Normal Community 24
North Shore Country Day 59, Elgin Academy 39
O’Fallon 53, Breese Mater Dei 46
Oak Lawn Community 47, Reavis 30
Oak Lawn Richards 46, Evergreen Park 23
Oregon 54, North Boone 35
Oswego East 69, Plainfield North 53
Pana 60, Newton 24
Payton 61, Chicago (Clark) 24
Phillips 74, Chicago (Goode) 24
Piasa Southwestern 48, Vandalia 38
Pinckneyville 44, DuQuoin 36
Plano 36, Ottawa 32
Prospect 58, Rolling Meadows 57
Reed-Custer 74, Dwight 26
Regina 49, Woodlands Academy 19
Rich South 64, Crete-Monee 59
Richwoods 56, Peoria Manual 20
Riverside-Brookfield 60, Aurora Central Catholic 35
Roanoke-Benson 47, Henry 31
Rockford Auburn 57, Belvidere 42
Rockford Boylan 76, Machesney Park Harlem 63
Rockford Guilford 72, Rockford East 67
Sandburg 47, Yorkville 30
Sandwich 60, Newark 42
Schaumburg Christian 53, Rockford Christian Life 25
Simeon 86, Chicago Perspectives/Joslin 16
Skokie (Ida Crown) 60, Providence-St. Mel 36
St. Francis 46, Rosary 22
St. Ignatius 65, De La Salle 38
Sterling Newman 54, St. Bede 39
Streamwood 59, Elgin 27
Teutopolis 54, Altamont 45
Thornton Fractional South 45, Tinley Park 35
Trico 50, Elverado 43
Vernon Hills 52, Lakes Community 24
Villa Grove-Heritage Coop 77, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 9
Vincennes Rivet, Ind. 53, Lawrenceville 46
Walther Christian Academy 48, CICS-Northtown 13
Waubonsie Valley 53, Metea Valley 46
Westinghouse 74, Von Steuben 44
Westminster Christian 44, Aurora Math-Science 29
Whitney Young 90, Steinmetz 18
Winnebago 52, Rockford Lutheran 30
York 46, Hinsdale Central 34
Carrollton Tournament=
Alton Marquette 58, Greenfield-Northwestern 50
Jacksonville Routt 55, Winchester (West Central) 33
Mascoutah 48, Metro-East Lutheran 14
CIC Conference Tournament=
Decatur St. Teresa 47, Clinton 37
Sullivan 46, Tuscola 29
___
