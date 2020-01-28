Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ada 49, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 36
Ashland Mapleton 30, Mansfield St. Peter’s 24
Attica Seneca E. 56, Upper Sandusky 24
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 103, Tiffin Calvert 35
Bellevue 63, Tol. Cent. Cath. 39
Bloom-Carroll 46, Ashville Teays Valley 41
Bucyrus Wynford 61, Sycamore Mohawk 29
Carey 38, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 24
Chillicothe Unioto 50, Frankfort Adena 24
Circleville 51, Baltimore Liberty Union 22
Cols. Africentric 84, Cols. West 8
Cols. Beechcroft 64, Cols. International 15
Cols. Centennial 43, Cols. Linden McKinley 33
Cols. Independence 55, Cols. Eastmoor 52
Cols. Northland 66, Cols. East 20
Cols. Ready 52, Cols. Patriot Prep 31
Cols. Walnut Ridge def. Cols. Marion-Franklin, forfeit
Convoy Crestview 51, Antwerp 35
Delaware Christian 45, Northside Christian 18
Delaware Hayes 39, Cols. Upper Arlington 25
Delaware Olentangy Berlin 76, Cols. Horizon Science 16
Delphos St. John’s 61, Van Wert Lincolnview 29
Dublin Jerome 32, New Albany 29
Findlay Liberty-Benton 48, Wapakoneta 34
Ft. Jennings 48, Defiance Ayersville 43
Gibsonburg 42, Kansas Lakota 31
Heartland Christian 42, Salineville Southern 25
Hilliard Davidson 42, Dublin Scioto 39
Holgate 39, Pettisville 27
Ironton St. Joseph 54, Rose Hill Christian, Ky. 34
Jeromesville Hillsdale 54, Greenwich S. Cent. 47
Kalida 40, Spencerville 36
Lancaster 39, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 37
Lima Cent. Cath. 44, Miller City 34
Mansfield Sr. 43, Mt. Vernon 32
Martins Ferry 69, Wheeling Central, W.Va. 52
Monroeville 49, Huron 41
N. Baltimore 53, Dola Hardin Northern 46
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 47, Bucyrus 30
New Riegel 48, Lakeside Danbury 30
New Washington Buckeye Cent. 64, Morral Ridgedale 46
Norwalk 51, Holland Springfield 36
Oak Harbor 44, Tiffin Columbian 43
Ottawa-Glandorf 55, Hamler Patrick Henry 29
Ottoville 46, Elida 40
Pandora-Gilboa 57, Waynesfield-Goshen 49
Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 56, Ft. Recovery 43
Sandusky Perkins 54, Port Clinton 25
Sugar Grove Berne Union 64, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 22
Swanton 48, Maumee 23
Tol. Ottawa Hills 49, Edon 42
Tree of Life 54, Groveport Madison Christian 28
Troy Christian 47, Sidney Lehman 38
Versailles 35, W. Liberty-Salem 27
W. Chester Lakota W. 68, Fairfield 25
Westerville Cent. 45, Grove City Cent. Crossing 43
Westerville N. 48, Sunbury Big Walnut 33
Whitehall-Yearling 81, Gahanna Cols. Academy 42
Williamsport Westfall 63, Bainbridge Paint Valley 59
Worthington Christian 43, Delaware Buckeye Valley 40
Zanesville Rosecrans 54, Millersport 24
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/