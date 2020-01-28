Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ada 49, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 36

Ashland Mapleton 30, Mansfield St. Peter’s 24

Attica Seneca E. 56, Upper Sandusky 24

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 103, Tiffin Calvert 35

Bellevue 63, Tol. Cent. Cath. 39

Bloom-Carroll 46, Ashville Teays Valley 41

Bucyrus Wynford 61, Sycamore Mohawk 29

Carey 38, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 24

Chillicothe Unioto 50, Frankfort Adena 24

Circleville 51, Baltimore Liberty Union 22

Cols. Africentric 84, Cols. West 8

Cols. Beechcroft 64, Cols. International 15

Cols. Centennial 43, Cols. Linden McKinley 33

Cols. Independence 55, Cols. Eastmoor 52

Cols. Northland 66, Cols. East 20

Cols. Ready 52, Cols. Patriot Prep 31

Cols. Walnut Ridge def. Cols. Marion-Franklin, forfeit

Convoy Crestview 51, Antwerp 35

Delaware Christian 45, Northside Christian 18

Delaware Hayes 39, Cols. Upper Arlington 25

Delaware Olentangy Berlin 76, Cols. Horizon Science 16

Delphos St. John’s 61, Van Wert Lincolnview 29

Dublin Jerome 32, New Albany 29

Findlay Liberty-Benton 48, Wapakoneta 34

Ft. Jennings 48, Defiance Ayersville 43

Gibsonburg 42, Kansas Lakota 31

Heartland Christian 42, Salineville Southern 25

Hilliard Davidson 42, Dublin Scioto 39

Holgate 39, Pettisville 27

Ironton St. Joseph 54, Rose Hill Christian, Ky. 34

Jeromesville Hillsdale 54, Greenwich S. Cent. 47

Kalida 40, Spencerville 36

Lancaster 39, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 37

Lima Cent. Cath. 44, Miller City 34

Mansfield Sr. 43, Mt. Vernon 32

Martins Ferry 69, Wheeling Central, W.Va. 52

Monroeville 49, Huron 41

N. Baltimore 53, Dola Hardin Northern 46

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 47, Bucyrus 30

New Riegel 48, Lakeside Danbury 30

New Washington Buckeye Cent. 64, Morral Ridgedale 46

Norwalk 51, Holland Springfield 36

Oak Harbor 44, Tiffin Columbian 43

Ottawa-Glandorf 55, Hamler Patrick Henry 29

Ottoville 46, Elida 40

Pandora-Gilboa 57, Waynesfield-Goshen 49

Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 56, Ft. Recovery 43

Sandusky Perkins 54, Port Clinton 25

Sugar Grove Berne Union 64, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 22

Swanton 48, Maumee 23

Tol. Ottawa Hills 49, Edon 42

Tree of Life 54, Groveport Madison Christian 28

Troy Christian 47, Sidney Lehman 38

Versailles 35, W. Liberty-Salem 27

W. Chester Lakota W. 68, Fairfield 25

Westerville Cent. 45, Grove City Cent. Crossing 43

Westerville N. 48, Sunbury Big Walnut 33

Whitehall-Yearling 81, Gahanna Cols. Academy 42

Williamsport Westfall 63, Bainbridge Paint Valley 59

Worthington Christian 43, Delaware Buckeye Valley 40

Zanesville Rosecrans 54, Millersport 24

