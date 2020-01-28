Police say no clues to woman’s disappearance Christmas Day

MASSILLON, Ohio (AP) — Police say they don’t have any new leads in the search for an Ohio woman who hasn’t been seen since walking away from a family gathering Christmas Day.

Parris Hopson, 26, of Columbus, left her grandparents’ house in Massillon in northeastern Ohio the afternoon of Dec. 25, saying she needed to clear her head, according to relatives. Family members say Hopson left her cell phone behind.

A police tip line has gone silent except for calls from people claiming to have “psychic” information about the case, The Independent reported. Officials will continue to follow new leads if they get any, Massillon Police Det. Jason Gohlike told the paper. There’s no reason to suspect foul play, he said.

“An adult can leave at any time without telling anybody,” Gohlike said.