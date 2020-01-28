Associated Press girls state basketball poll

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball polls of the 2019-2020 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

DIVISION I 1, Cin. Mt. Notre Dame (16) 20-0 160 2, Huber Hts. Wayne 17-1 132 3, Newark 17-2 122 4, Cols. Watterson 16-1 94 5, Massillon Jackson 16-1 74 6, Dublin Coffman 16-2 56 7, Tol. Notre Dame 13-3 54 8, Kettering Fairmont 15-2 37 9, Pickerington Cent. 12-4 36 10, Westerville S. 15-3 27

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Warren Harding (1) 22. 12, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 19. 13, Stow-Munroe Falls 15. 13, W. Chester Lakota W. 15.

DIVISION II 1, Circleville (12) 19-0 151 2, Napoleon (1) 17-0 131 3, Bellevue (2) 16-0 130 4, Vincent Warren 17-1 94 5, Shaker Hts. Laurel (1) 14-3 80 6, Thornville Sheridan 16-2 71 7, Plain City Jonathan Alder 15-2 58 8, Beloit W. Branch (1) 14-2 47 9, Tol. Rogers 11-4 37 10, Dresden Tri-Valley 14-3 22

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Poland Seminary 18. 11, Shelby 18.

DIVISION III 1, Cols. Africentric (14) 15-3 153 2, Castalia Margaretta (1) 16-1 119 3, Berlin Hiland 16-1 109 4, Sardinia Eastern 18-0 101 5, Elyria Cath. (1) 16-1 100 6, Cardington-Lincoln 15-1 73 7, Wheelersburg 16-1 52 8, Findlay Liberty-Benton 12-2 34 9, Ottawa-Glandorf 15-1 28 10, Ironton 14-3 19

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Tontogany Otsego 15. 12, Chillicothe Southeastern 12. 12, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 12.

DIVISION IV 1, Ft. Loramie (16) 17-0 160 2, Tol. Christian 17-0 110 3, Portsmouth Notre Dame 16-1 95 4, Maria Stein Marion Local 16-2 89 5, Minster 14-3 76 6, Sugar Grove Berne Union 16-1 74 7, Cortland Maplewood (1) 17-0 59 8, New Madison Tri-Village 16-1 50 9, Cin. Country Day 15-2 41 10, Cornerstone Christian 12-5 22

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Glouster Trimble 21. 12, Peebles 19. 13, Ft. Recovery 13. 14, Belpre 12.