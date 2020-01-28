Associated Press girls state basketball poll

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball polls of the 2019-2020 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:
|DIVISION I
|1, Cin. Mt. Notre Dame (16)
|20-0
|160
|2, Huber Hts. Wayne
|17-1
|132
|3, Newark
|17-2
|122
|4, Cols. Watterson
|16-1
|94
|5, Massillon Jackson
|16-1
|74
|6, Dublin Coffman
|16-2
|56
|7, Tol. Notre Dame
|13-3
|54
|8, Kettering Fairmont
|15-2
|37
|9, Pickerington Cent.
|12-4
|36
|10, Westerville S.
|15-3
|27
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Warren Harding (1) 22. 12, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 19. 13, Stow-Munroe Falls 15. 13, W. Chester Lakota W. 15.
|DIVISION II
|1, Circleville (12)
|19-0
|151
|2, Napoleon (1)
|17-0
|131
|3, Bellevue (2)
|16-0
|130
|4, Vincent Warren
|17-1
|94
|5, Shaker Hts. Laurel (1)
|14-3
|80
|6, Thornville Sheridan
|16-2
|71
|7, Plain City Jonathan Alder
|15-2
|58
|8, Beloit W. Branch (1)
|14-2
|47
|9, Tol. Rogers
|11-4
|37
|10, Dresden Tri-Valley
|14-3
|22
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Poland Seminary 18. 11, Shelby 18.
|DIVISION III
|1, Cols. Africentric (14)
|15-3
|153
|2, Castalia Margaretta (1)
|16-1
|119
|3, Berlin Hiland
|16-1
|109
|4, Sardinia Eastern
|18-0
|101
|5, Elyria Cath. (1)
|16-1
|100
|6, Cardington-Lincoln
|15-1
|73
|7, Wheelersburg
|16-1
|52
|8, Findlay Liberty-Benton
|12-2
|34
|9, Ottawa-Glandorf
|15-1
|28
|10, Ironton
|14-3
|19
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Tontogany Otsego 15. 12, Chillicothe Southeastern 12. 12, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 12.
|DIVISION IV
|1, Ft. Loramie (16)
|17-0
|160
|2, Tol. Christian
|17-0
|110
|3, Portsmouth Notre Dame
|16-1
|95
|4, Maria Stein Marion Local
|16-2
|89
|5, Minster
|14-3
|76
|6, Sugar Grove Berne Union
|16-1
|74
|7, Cortland Maplewood (1)
|17-0
|59
|8, New Madison Tri-Village
|16-1
|50
|9, Cin. Country Day
|15-2
|41
|10, Cornerstone Christian
|12-5
|22
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Glouster Trimble 21. 12, Peebles 19. 13, Ft. Recovery 13. 14, Belpre 12.
