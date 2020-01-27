The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 26, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Baylor (44)
|17-1
|1578
|1
|2. Gonzaga (19)
|21-1
|1552
|2
|3. Kansas (1)
|16-3
|1434
|3
|4. San Diego St.
|21-0
|1408
|4
|5. Florida St.
|17-2
|1318
|5
|6. Louisville
|17-3
|1277
|6
|7. Dayton
|18-2
|1163
|7
|8. Villanova
|16-3
|1110
|9
|9. Duke
|16-3
|1084
|8
|10. Seton Hall
|15-4
|1055
|10
|11. Oregon
|17-4
|926
|12
|12. West Virginia
|16-3
|874
|14
|13. Kentucky
|15-4
|839
|15
|14. Michigan St.
|15-5
|751
|11
|15. Maryland
|16-4
|650
|17
|16. Butler
|16-4
|631
|13
|17. Auburn
|17-2
|619
|16
|18. Iowa
|14-5
|545
|19
|19. Illinois
|15-5
|483
|21
|20. Colorado
|16-4
|314
|23
|21. Houston
|16-4
|296
|25
|22. LSU
|15-4
|260
|—
|23. Wichita St.
|17-3
|161
|—
|24. Penn St.
|14-5
|114
|—
|25. Rutgers
|15-5
|102
|24
Others receiving votes: Creighton 59, Arizona 55, Texas Tech 33, Ohio St. 16, Indiana 15, ETSU 14, N Iowa 13, Memphis 11, Southern Cal 9, Purdue 6, Rhode Island 6, Florida 4, Arkansas 3, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 3, SMU 3, Tulsa 3, Akron 1, Harvard 1, Wisconsin 1.
