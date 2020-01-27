The Latest: Hardman has title game experience from college

Sports
Associated Press0

MIAMI (AP) — The Latest on Media Night from Super Bowl 54 (all times EST):

8:05 p.m.

Mecole Hardman has title game experience heading into his first Super Bowl as a rookie receiver for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Hardman caught an 80-yard touchdown pass for Georgia in the college championship game two years ago before the Bulldogs lost 26-23 in overtime to Alabama.

But Hardman after soaking in the chaos of media night at the Super Bowl, Hardman says this game is a whole different story.

“It’s definitely a bigger stage,” he said. “But playing in that game is at least in the same ballpark for preparation.”

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Please follow and like us:
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

College Basketball Scores

Associated Press

Kobe helicopter tried to climb to avoid clouds before crash

Associated Press

Kobe helicopter had tried to climb to avoid cloud layer

Associated Press