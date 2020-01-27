Social Media Post Investigated in Franklin Local School District

The Franklin Local School District is alerting parents to a social media post from a student. In a statement on the district website it states that the “Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office has been in contact with our principals and both law enforcement and the school have taken action.” The statement added that “please rest assured that school safety is our upmost priority.” The exact nature of the post has not been revealed. Sheriff Matt Lutz says more information about the incident will be released later Monday.

