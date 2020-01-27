Sheriff: Philo High School threat under investigation, school deemed safe

DUNCAN FALLS, Ohio – The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a social media threat regarding Philo High School.

Sheriff Matt Lutz says a student who is, “not attending school at this time,” made a threat on Snapchat that was under investigation Sunday.

He says the department investigated that threat Sunday night.

“I think the parents, and again, I think we have a good track record and I think our schools in this county — and the city — have a great track record that if there’s something out there that we think the parents need to know, we’re gonna get it to them as soon as possible. And, you know, there’s been schools that have been shut down the next day because of a — comment or a threat. There’ve been schools released early because of comments and threats and this was nowhere near the shape or form of that. Especially with the activity that our office did last night with the investigation. “

Lutz credited students who felt nervous about the post for alerting authorities to the possible threat.

“There were some post put out that made — quite frankly — some kids a little bit nervous about what was being said. And this was a clear-cut example of our kids, in this county, ‘Seeing something, saying something.’ Not necessarily saying that this avoided something really bad but it definitely was the right process and could’ve avoided something really bad.”

Superintendent Sharon McDermott made a statement regarding the school on social media.

We are aware of a social media post from one of our students. The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office has been in contact with our principals. Both law enforcement and the school have taken action. School safety is our utmost priority. Remember if you see something, say something. — Sharon McDermott (@McDermottFLSD) January 27, 2020

Lutz says he will not be disclosing details of the original post because the threat is still under criminal investigation.

The school was not closed as a result of the threat.