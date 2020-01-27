Ohio attorney general OKs next step of minimum wage issue

State
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s attorney general on Monday approved the next step of a proposal to amend the state constitution to raise the minimum wage.

The amendment calls for annual boosts in the minimum wage until it hits $13 an hour in 2025. The current Ohio minimum wage is $8.55 an hour.

The initial petition contains a “fair and truthful” summary of the proposal and the petition’s 1,000 signatures are valid, said Ohio Attorney General David Yost. He did not take a position on the merits of the amendment itself.

The proposed amendment goes next to the Ohio Ballot Board to determine whether the petition contains a single or multiple issues. Backers hope to put the amendment on the November ballot.

