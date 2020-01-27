Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bentworth 65, Neighborhood Academy 44
Berks Catholic 69, Fleetwood 38
Berlin-Brothersvalley 78, Shanksville-Stoneycreek 28
Big Spring 56, Boiling Springs 54
Bishop Carroll 55, Marion Center 50
Bonner-Prendergast 66, Cardinal O’Hara 64
Brandywine Heights 52, Tulpehocken 43
Brashear 76, Northgate 47
Brownsville 58, West Greene 52
Cambria Heights 52, Bald Eagle Area 43
Camp Hill 88, Biglerville 41
Central Dauphin 55, Chambersburg 52
Central Dauphin East 57, Altoona 42
Chester Charter 85, Coventry Christian 49
Chichester 56, Harry S. Truman 50
Conrad Weiser 62, Twin Valley 24
Cumberland Valley 54, Carlisle 38
Deer Lakes 67, Springdale 65
Delone 58, Greencastle Antrim 56
Dubois 68, Bellefonte 37
Eastern York 82, Columbia 67
Fels 52, Elverson 39
Greater Johnstown 86, Somerset 34
Hill Freedman 80, Edison 75
Jersey Shore 66, Milton 46
Lewisburg 68, Southern Columbia 46
Life Center Academy, N.J. 61, Cristo Rey 57
Lincoln Leadership 73, Plumstead Christian 41
Littlestown 87, Hanover 54
Mahanoy Area 39, Bloomsburg 37
Meyersdale 62, Turkeyfoot Valley 51
Montoursville 50, Central Mountain 42
Muhlenberg 76, Exeter 70
Neumann-Goretti 75, Archbishop Ryan 58
North Star 82, Conemaugh Valley 56
Notre Dame-East Stroudsburg 76, Catasauqua 63
Octorara 72, Kennett 51
Oley Valley 73, Antietam 50
Palmerton 49, Salisbury 48
Penn Treaty 72, Bodine 57
Penns Manor 70, Ferndale 60
Portage Area 74, Blacklick Valley 41
Portersville Christian 70, Jamestown 68
Portville Central, N.Y. 51, Oswayo 49
Reading 78, Daniel Boone 42
Red Lion Christian 68, Blue Mountain Christian 48
Ridgway 49, Clarion-Limestone 24
Schuylkill Valley 80, Kutztown 34
Selinsgrove 57, Halifax 41
Shade 85, Rockwood 37
Shamokin 63, Mount Carmel 49
Strath Haven 50, West Chester Henderson 47
The City School 39, International Christian 32
United 60, St. Joseph’s Catholic 56
West Branch 70, Curwensville 50
West Lawn Wilson 63, Governor Mifflin 41
Williamsport 56, Hazleton Area 43
Wyomissing 57, Hamburg 37
York Country Day 64, Christian School of York 32
York Suburban 83, Red Land 30
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abington Heights 71, Delaware Valley 27
Aliquippa 48, Sto-Rox 47
Altoona 45, Central Dauphin East 34
Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 44, St. Joseph 40
Avella 54, California 35
Avonworth 27, Beaver Area 24
Barrack Hebrew 39, Kimberton Waldorf School 34
Belle Vernon 58, Yough 15
Bethel Park 48, Peters Township 29
Bishop Canevin 69, Carmichaels 27
Bishop Carroll 56, Chestnut Ridge 44
Bishop Guilfoyle 48, Bedford 28
Bishop McCort 65, Greater Johnstown 43
Blackhawk 84, Keystone Oaks 31
Blue Ridge 44, Forest City 33
Brentwood 51, Jeannette 35
Brockway 47, Kane Area 38
Brownsville 55, Bethlehem Center 46
Burgettstown 59, Frazier 38
Butler 34, North Hills 24
Cambria Heights 64, Richland 58
Cambridge Springs 64, Iroquois 41
Canton 44, Troy 23
Carlynton 66, South Allegheny 30
Central Valley 67, New Castle 55
Charleroi 58, Washington 38
Chartiers Valley 67, Camp Hill Trinity 50
Chartiers Valley 67, Trinity 48
Chartiers-Houston 52, Fort Cherry 23
Christian School of York 40, York Country Day 35
Clairton 52, Propel Andrew Street 33
Cochranton 53, Youngsville 34
Connellsville 54, Canon-McMillan 42
Conwell Egan 52, Morrisville 43
Cumberland Valley 79, Carlisle 29
Dallas 57, Berwick 36
Danville 39, Loyalsock 38
Deer Lakes 49, Steel Valley 32
Delone 59, Greencastle Antrim 36
Derry 64, Shady Side Academy 34
Dunmore 65, Carbondale 27
East Allegheny 53, Valley 32
East Pennsboro 39, Northern York 33
Elwood City Riverside 47, Beaver Falls 38
Erie McDowell 57, Meadville 22
Everett 64, McConnellsburg 39
Fairview 57, North East 38
Forest Hills 61, Penn Cambria 55
Fox Chapel 44, Shaler 32
Freedom Area 80, Mohawk 76
Galeton 38, Oswayo 32
Gateway 32, Hampton 19
Girard 55, Titusville 40
Greater Latrobe 62, Laurel Highlands 10
Greensburg Central Catholic 50, Leechburg 22
Greensburg Salem 65, Highlands 37
Greenville 33, Lakeview 28
Grove City 60, Oil City 22
Hanover Area 67, MMI Prep 49
Harbor Creek 41, General McLane 30
Hazleton Area 50, Wyoming Valley West 35
Hillcrest Christian Academy 35, Bellaire St. John, Ohio 10
Holy Redeemer 48, Northwest Area 38
Huntingdon 44, Central Mountain 35
Indiana 70, Burrell 23
James Buchanan 68, Waynesboro 34
Jefferson-Morgan 48, Geibel Catholic 26
Jenkintown 61, Harry S. Truman 17
Jim Thorpe 72, Lehighton 41
Juniata 58, Upper Dauphin 53
Juniata Valley 62, Williamsburg 19
Kennedy Catholic 68, Commodore Perry 41
Knoch 59, Apollo-Ridge 39
Lake-Lehman 58, Wyoming Seminary 31
Lakeland 54, Elk Lake 33
Laurel 34, Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 30
Ligonier Valley 65, Blairsville 60
Lincoln Leadership 41, Bristol 38
Littlestown 48, Columbia 38
Mahanoy Area 67, Weatherly 22
Maplewood 68, Eisenhower 31
Marian Catholic 50, Tri-Valley 30
Mars 69, Franklin Regional 47
Mastery Charter North 26, Masterman 11
McKeesport 72, Mount Pleasant 37
Mercyhurst Prep 61, Seneca 25
Methacton 47, Perkiomen Valley 31
Montour 52, West Allegheny 14
Moon 64, South Fayette 34
Mount Lebanon 56, Baldwin 48
Mountain View 60, Lackawanna Trail 50
Nanticoke Area 56, Crestwood 50
Neshannock 52, Ellwood City 35
New Hope-Solebury 44, Sacred Heart 33
North Clarion 66, Johnsonburg 26
North Pocono 50, Scranton 48
North Schuylkill 62, Pine Grove 46
Northern Lehigh 43, Notre Dame-East Stroudsburg 38
Northwestern 51, Conneaut, Ohio 19
Octorara 50, Upper Perkiomen 37
Old Forge 47, Scranton Holy Cross 35
Old Forge 47, Scranton Holy Cross 35
Otto-Eldred 42, Cameron County 28
Oxford 44, Bohemia Manor, Md. 24
Palisades 50, Quakertown 47
Palmerton 61, Salisbury 29
Pennington, N.J. 52, Plumstead Christian 34
Pittsburgh North Catholic 52, Freeport 41
Port Allegany 53, Smethport 15
Pottsville 55, Panther Valley 32
Pottsville Nativity 45, Shenandoah Valley 30
Punxsutawney 69, Elk County Catholic 35
Quaker Valley 60, Hopewell 43
Reading 55, Allentown Allen 51
Riverside 52, Mid Valley 15
Rochester 58, Eden Christian 50
Rush 51, Franklin Learning Center 20
Saegertown 68, Union City 22
Scranton Prep 71, Western Wayne 29
Seneca Valley 51, Pine-Richland 30
Serra Catholic 81, Springdale 22
Seton-LaSalle 73, McGuffey 40
Sewickley Academy Panthers 48, Cornell 13
Sharon 43, Sharpsville 37
Shenango 49, Northgate 31
Slippery Rock 53, Hickory 36
South Park 66, Waynesburg Central 29
South Side 64, New Brighton 38
Southern Fulton 51, Northern Bedford 20
Southmoreland 65, Ringgold 24
Spring Grove 48, Red Land 42
Susquehanna 49, Montrose 36
Susquehanna Township 61, York 38
Tamaqua 65, Blue Mountain 36
Thomas Jefferson 64, Lincoln Park Charter 46
Tussey Mountain 52, Forbes Road 32
Union Area 41, Quigley Catholic 26
Uniontown 48, Penn Hills 42
United 49, St. Joseph’s Catholic 27
Upper St. Clair 53, Hempfield Area 40
Valley View 52, Wallenpaupack 27
Villa Maria 57, Corry 8
Vincentian Academy 61, Pittsburgh Obama 54
Warren 45, Fort Leboeuf 33
West Chester Henderson 52, Steinert, N.J. 20
West Middlesex 68, Rocky Grove 22
West Mifflin 52, Elizabeth Forward 27
West Scranton 51, Honesdale 32
Winchester Thurston 56, Riverview 40
Windber 61, Ligonier Valley 37
Windsor Central, N.Y. 55, Athens 51
Woodland Hills 55, Albert Gallatin 38
Wyoming Area 62, Tunkhannock 41
York Suburban 55, Pequea Valley 51
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/