Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Cin. Shroder 60, Cincinnati Trailblazers HomeSchool 51
Cols. Grandview Hts. 77, Cols. KIPP 29
Delaware Olentangy Berlin 68, Northside Christian 24
Holgate 43, Gorham Fayette 39, OT
Howard E. Knox 63, Delaware Christian 46
Howard E. Knox 63, Delaware Christian 46
Johnstown Northridge 54, Granville Christian 42
Kingsway Christian 53, St. Clairsville E. Richland Christian 33
Metamora Evergreen 62, Oregon Clay 53
Worthington Christian 58, Centerburg 40
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cin. Taft vs. Newport, Ky., ccd.
Cle. MLK vs. Cle. Jane Addams, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Please follow and like us: