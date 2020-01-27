Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cin. Shroder 60, Cincinnati Trailblazers HomeSchool 51

Cols. Grandview Hts. 77, Cols. KIPP 29

Delaware Olentangy Berlin 68, Northside Christian 24

Holgate 43, Gorham Fayette 39, OT

Howard E. Knox 63, Delaware Christian 46

Johnstown Northridge 54, Granville Christian 42

Kingsway Christian 53, St. Clairsville E. Richland Christian 33

Metamora Evergreen 62, Oregon Clay 53

Worthington Christian 58, Centerburg 40

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cin. Taft vs. Newport, Ky., ccd.

Cle. MLK vs. Cle. Jane Addams, ccd.

