LaVine leads Chicago against San Antonio after 44-point game

San Antonio Spurs (20-25, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (18-30, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

LINE: Spurs -2.5; over/under is 218

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago plays the San Antonio Spurs after Zach LaVine scored 44 points in the Bulls’ 118-106 victory over the Cavaliers.

The Bulls are 10-15 in home games. Chicago is 2-17 against opponents over .500.

The Spurs have gone 8-13 away from home. San Antonio ranks sixth in the league with 36.6 defensive rebounds per game led by LaMarcus Aldridge averaging 5.5.

The teams face off Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: LaVine leads the Bulls scoring 25.3 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists. LaVine has averaged 6.1 rebounds and added 30.7 points per game over the last 10 games for Chicago.

DeMar DeRozan has shot 53.5 percent and is averaging 22.4 points for the Spurs. Aldridge is shooting 50.1 percent and has averaged 18.5 points over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 5-5, averaging 105 points, 38.5 rebounds, 21.4 assists, 9.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.5 points on 49.9 percent shooting.

Spurs: 5-5, averaging 112.8 points, 43.5 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.3 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.9 points on 46.0 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Bulls: Chandler Hutchison: day to day (shoulder), Tomas Satoransky: day to day (ankle), Daniel Gafford: out (finger), Wendell Carter Jr.: out (ankle), Ryan Arcidiacono: day to day (elbow), Otto Porter Jr.: out (left foot), Lauri Markkanen: out (ankle).

Spurs: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.