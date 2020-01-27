Browns’ Hunt tells police he’d fail drug test during stop

CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns running back Kareem Hunt told a police officer he would have failed a drug test if he had been checked during a stop when he was ticketed for speeding and marijuana was found in his car.

Hunt was cited for speeding — but no other charges — last week when he was pulled over while driving on a highway in Rocky River, Ohio. In a dashboard camera video released Monday, Hunt was apologetic and emotional while discussing his situation with the officer.

“I’ll never do this again,” said Hunt, who was cited for driving 77 mph in a 60 mph zone, but wasn’t charged for the marijuana or an open container with vodka.

In the incident report, the officer said small amounts of marijuana were located in three places in a backpack found on Hunt’s backseat.

While being questioned, Hunt acknowledged being worried about the incident affecting his career. The officer asked if the NFL were to test him now, if he would fail.

“Yes, sir,” he said. “It’s offseason, sorry, I was having a good time.”

Hunt’s admission that he would fail a drug test could put him in more trouble with the league. Hunt was suspended eight games last season for two physical altercations while he played for Kansas City. He was captured on video shoving and kicking a woman during an argument in the hallway of a Cleveland hotel.

A league spokesman did not immediately return a request for comment.

On Friday, the Browns said they were aware of Hunt’s situation are were gathering more information. A team spokesman said the team had nothing new to add after the video’s release.

In the 45-minute video, Hunt, who is wearing an orange winter jacket and appears to stop his car before the police follow him, is put in the cruiser while his car is searched. The officer, who tells Hunt he’s “one of the hugest Browns fans ever,” says Hunt will only get a traffic ticket if nothing else is found in the 24-year-old’s car.

“I’ve been through a lot, officer,” says Hunt, who sounds like he’s crying. Hunt explains to the officer that he’s “lost everything else already, sir. I’m just trying to be in my hometown and chill.”

Hunt told the officer he was worried about the marijuana becoming public.

“You know me, my name’s been tarnished,” Hunt said. “I’m just the worst person in the world sometimes, I guess, and I don’t even do nothing. Try to help everybody, man.”

Hunt initially said the marijuana was his brother’s.

“It’s not just mine. That’s not all mine,” he said. “I’ll take the blame for having it. It’s no excuse.”

The officer admonished Hunt for risking his career again after getting a second chance.

“You had a good second part of the year,” the officer said. “You don’t want to screw that up over some weed.”

Hunt also bemoaned no longer being with the Chiefs, who will play San Francisco in the Super Bowl on Sunday in Miami.

“I should be playing for a freaking Super Bowl. It hurts my soul,” Hunt said. “I’ve been fighting a lot of (stuff) lately. It still hurts me to this day. I love Cleveland, love the Browns, but you don’t understand. Love the Browns.”

Hunt is due to become a restricted free agent in March. The Browns have a new coach in Kevin Stefanski and have reached agreement with Eagles vice president of football operations Andrew Berry to be their new general manager.

One of the regime’s first decisions will be what to do with Hunt, who rushed for 179 yards on 43 carries and scored three touchdowns in eight games for the Browns last season. He led the league in rushing as a rookie in 2017.

Former GM John Dorsey drafted Hunt out of Toledo in the third round three years ago with Kansas City and signed him to a one-year contract last year.

___

