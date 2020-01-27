Associated Press Boys state basketball poll

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:
|DIVISION I
|1, Cin. Moeller (13)
|15-1
|157
|2, Lakewood St. Edward (2)
|14-1
|142
|3, Hilliard Bradley
|15-1
|129
|4, Cols. South
|16-1
|100
|5, Cin. La Salle
|16-1
|94
|6, Gahanna Lincoln (1)
|16-1
|81
|7, Youngs. Boardman (1)
|13-1
|59
|8, Green
|13-1
|46
|9, Can. McKinley
|12-2
|22
|10, Pickerington Cent.
|13-4
|20
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Pickerington N. 16. 11, Cols. Walnut Ridge 16. 13, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 14.
|DIVISION II
|1, Akr. SVSM (13)
|12-3
|159
|2, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. (1)
|13-1
|110
|3, Tol. Rogers
|14-2
|98
|4, Trotwood-Madison (1)
|13-2
|95
|5, Lima Shawnee (2)
|15-0
|93
|6, Cin. Wyoming
|15-0
|81
|7, Heath
|16-0
|65
|8, Thornville Sheridan
|14-2
|53
|9, Lancaster Fairfield Union
|14-2
|32
|10, Jackson
|15-2
|30
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Plain City Jonathan Alder 18. 12, Chillicothe Unioto 12.
|DIVISION III
|1, Versailles (10)
|17-0
|150
|2, Ottawa-Glandorf (3)
|14-0
|137
|3, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (2)
|14-3
|125
|4, Oak Hill
|15-2
|81
|(tie) Cin. Deer Park (1)
|14-1
|81
|6, Proctorville Fairland
|16-1
|75
|7, Fairview Park Fairview
|13-1
|68
|8, Richwood N. Union (1)
|14-0
|44
|9, Mantua Crestwood
|13-1
|43
|10, Willard
|12-2
|25
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 16. 11, Sardinia Eastern 16. 13, Metamora Evergreen 13. 14, Chesapeake 12.
|DIVISION IV
|1, New Boston Glenwood (11)
|16-1
|144
|2, Columbus Grove (4)
|14-0
|129
|3, Lucas
|14-0
|107
|4, Zanesville Rosecrans
|13-1
|96
|5, Norwalk St. Paul
|12-3
|64
|6, McDonald (1)
|14-2
|53
|7, Antwerp
|14-0
|51
|8, Richmond Hts. (1)
|12-4
|46
|9, Peebles
|14-2
|44
|10, Glouster Trimble
|13-2
|37
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Tol. Christian 35. 12, Berlin Hiland 26. 13, Malvern 23. 14, Cols. Grandview Hts. 17. 15, Greenwich S. Cent. 16. 15, Mogadore 16. 17, Ottoville 15.
