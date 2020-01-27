Associated Press Boys state basketball poll

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

DIVISION I 1, Cin. Moeller (13) 15-1 157 2, Lakewood St. Edward (2) 14-1 142 3, Hilliard Bradley 15-1 129 4, Cols. South 16-1 100 5, Cin. La Salle 16-1 94 6, Gahanna Lincoln (1) 16-1 81 7, Youngs. Boardman (1) 13-1 59 8, Green 14-2 46 9, Can. McKinley 12-2 22 10, Pickerington Cent. 13-4 20

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Pickerington N. 16. 11, Cols. Walnut Ridge 16. 13, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 14.

DIVISION II 1, Akr. SVSM (13) 12-3 159 2, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. (1) 13-1 110 3, Tol. Rogers 14-2 98 4, Trotwood-Madison (1) 13-2 95 5, Lima Shawnee (2) 15-0 93 6, Cin. Wyoming 15-0 81 7, Heath 16-0 65 8, Thornville Sheridan 14-2 53 9, Lancaster Fairfield Union 14-2 32 10, Jackson 15-2 30

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Plain City Jonathan Alder 18. 12, Chillicothe Unioto 12.

DIVISION III 1, Versailles (10) 17-0 150 2, Ottawa-Glandorf (3) 14-0 137 3, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (2) 14-3 125 4, Oak Hill 15-2 81 (tie) Cin. Deer Park (1) 14-1 81 6, Proctorville Fairland 16-1 75 7, Fairview Park Fairview 13-1 68 8, Richwood N. Union (1) 14-0 44 9, Mantua Crestwood 13-1 43 10, Willard 12-2 25

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 16. 11, Sardinia Eastern 16. 13, Metamora Evergreen 13. 14, Chesapeake 12.

DIVISION IV 1, New Boston Glenwood (11) 16-1 144 2, Columbus Grove (4) 14-0 129 3, Lucas 14-0 107 4, Zanesville Rosecrans 13-1 96 5, Norwalk St. Paul 12-3 64 6, McDonald (1) 14-2 53 7, Antwerp 14-0 51 8, Richmond Hts. (1) 12-4 46 9, Peebles 14-2 44 10, Glouster Trimble 13-2 37

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Tol. Christian 35. 12, Berlin Hiland 26. 13, Malvern 23. 14, Cols. Grandview Hts. 17. 15, Greenwich S. Cent. 16. 15, Mogadore 16. 17, Ottoville 15.