MONDAY 1/27:

TODAY: Cloudy. Stray Flurry. Cold. High 38°

TONIGHT: Cloudy. Stray Flurry. Cold. Low 27°

TUESDAY: Cloudy. Stray Flurry. Cold. High 38°

DISCUSSION:

A cloudy beginning to the new work week across SE Ohio. A stray flurry will be possible across the region as well. Temperatures will be seasonal, with highs in the upper 30s this afternoon.

Cloudy skies will continue into the overnight, with a slight chance of a stray flurry. Lows will drop into the upper 20s.

Clouds will continue to linger into the rest of the week, with some sunshine breaking through by Thursday. Temperatures will warm into the lower 40s by the end of the work week.

Clouds and rain/snow chances will return late Friday into the weekend. Temperatures will be a touch warmer this weekend, with highs in the low to mid 40s.

Have a Great Monday!

Connect with me:

Twitter: @psakalwx

Facebook: Phil Sakal – WHIZ

E-Mail: psakal@whizmediagroup.com