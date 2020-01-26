Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abington 50, Bensalem 49
Academy Park 55, Central Bucks West 54
Allentown Central Catholic 54, Quakertown 30
Bangor 57, Saucon Valley 49
Boiling Springs 73, Kennard-Dale 61
Camp Hill 62, Williams Valley 38
Canon-McMillan 65, Quaker Valley 60
Canton 70, Cowanesque Valley 52
Chartiers Valley 50, Aliquippa 44
Constitution 82, Pennsbury 62
Corry 63, Northwestern 37
Cristo Rey 62, Tacony Academy 57
Cumberland Valley 67, Shippensburg 62
Dallas 68, Crestwood 54
Danville 64, Selinsgrove 41
Downingtown East 50, North Penn 42
East Pennsboro 59, Waynesboro 53
Elizabeth Forward 73, Carrick 52
Elk County Catholic 50, Johnsonburg 32
Erie Cathedral Prep 67, Titusville 52
Erie McDowell 84, Shaler 40
Fairview 56, North East 40
Frankford 67, Edison 59
George School 51, Germantown Academy 50
Germantown Friends 67, AIM Academy 28
Girard 62, Iroquois 41
Greensburg Salem 68, Valley 43
Grove City 86, George Jr. Republic 43
Hazleton Area 61, Berwick 44
Hershey 68, Lebanon 59
Hickory 55, Greenville 45
Holy Ghost Prep 56, Penn Wood 43
Holy Redeemer 47, Hanover Area 41
Lancaster Catholic 36, Berks Catholic 31
Life Center Academy, N.J. 85, Sankofa Freedom 70
Lititz Christian 69, Lancaster Country Day 55
Loyalsock 63, Williamsport 62
Martin Luther King 70, Benjamin Franklin 40
Mastery Charter North 61, Dobbins 52
Mercer 57, Union 42
Mercyhurst Prep 64, Conneaut, Ohio 48
Mifflinburg 65, Central Mountain 63
Monessen 62, Sewickley Academy Panthers 59
Moon 51, Avonworth 47
Moravian Academy 60, Wilson 58
Mountain View 48, Blue Ridge 38
Neumann 74, Muncy 54
New Oxford 65, Delone 44
Northampton 55, Blue Mountain 50
Northeast Bradford 54, North Penn/Liberty 40
Northern Lebanon 46, Annville-Cleona 30
Notre Dame-Green Pond 80, Palisades 57
Octorara 69, Pequea Valley 45
Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 63, Blackhawk 58
Palmyra 44, Milton Hershey 39
Pennridge 55, Perkiomen Valley 37
Pine-Richland 62, Montour 61
Pleasant Valley 54, Delaware Valley 33
Portage Area 88, Cambria Heights 80, OT
Pottstown 61, Emmaus 51
Quigley Catholic 97, Beaver County Christian 45
Reynolds 56, Jamestown 51
Riverside 55, Dunmore 48
Sayre Area 77, Williamson 69
Schuylkill Haven 69, Pine Grove 34
Scranton Prep 62, Pottsville 59
Seneca 58, Erie First Christian Academy 38
Seneca Valley 62, Mount Pleasant 33
Sharpsville 73, Sharon 60
Shenango 73, Ellwood City 53
South Side 60, Brashear 48
String Theory Schools 47, GAMP 40
Sullivan County 64, Benton 31
Sun Valley 52, Marple Newtown 50
Susquehannock 78, Donegal 49
The Hill School 55, Mercersburg Academy 39
Troy 52, North Penn-Mansfield 47
Tulpehocken 61, Conrad Weiser 59
Tunkhannock 55, MMI Prep 53
Upper Moreland 61, Interboro 29
Wallenpaupack 63, East Stroudsburg South 48
Warrior Run 65, Milton 50
Waynesburg Central 69, Fort Cherry 49
West Chester Rustin 76, Palumbo 66
Western Wayne 55, Bloomsburg 42
Wildwood, N.J. 58, Philadelphia George Washington 52
Wilkes-Barre Area 61, Nanticoke Area 49
William Tennent 37, Central Bucks South 36
Williamsburg 79, Forbes Road 37
Wyalusing 55, Wellsboro 53
Wyoming Seminary 76, Wyoming Area 33
Wyoming Valley West 60, Pittston Area 51
Wyomissing 56, Oley Valley 37
Youngs. Boardman, Ohio 67, Farrell 47
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bangor 65, Saucon Valley 17
Belle Vernon 57, Laurel Highlands 16
Bethel Park 58, Woodland Hills 40
Bethlehem Catholic 58, Lancaster Catholic 43
Bethlehem Freedom 57, Berks Catholic 39
Big Spring 53, Middletown 47, OT
Blackhawk 77, Slippery Rock 38
Blue Mountain 40, Pottsville 23
Burgettstown 57, Cornell 11
Central Bucks East 53, Perkiomen Valley 29
Central Bucks South 53, Council Rock South 42
Central York 50, Northeastern 43
Coatesville 42, Oxford 40
Constitution 44, Conwell Egan 36
Cristo Rey 60, Friends Select 54
Cumberland Valley 69, Harrisburg 32
Dallas 53, Williamsport 46
Delone 73, New Oxford 42
Downingtown West 38, Marple Newtown 33
ELCO 54, Oley Valley 33
Everett 69, James Buchanan 49
Fleetwood 32, Cocalico 26
GAMP 50, String Theory Schools 32
Great Valley 53, Upper Merion 24
Greenwood 51, Millersburg 22
Gwynedd Mercy 54, North Penn 44
Hazleton Area 52, Whitehall 39
Hollidaysburg 60, Portage Area 48
Kennedy Catholic 52, Youngs. Ursuline, Ohio 48
Kiski Area 55, Burrell 37
Linden Hall 52, Mahanoy Area 51
Mercer 55, Union 43
Mercersburg Academy 39, The Hill School 5
Mercyhurst Prep 64, Conneaut, Ohio 48
Methacton 47, Lower Moreland 27
Mineral Ridge, Ohio 52, Sharpsville 37
Minersville 57, Kennett 49
Mount Carmel 55, Tri-Valley 28
Mount St. Joseph 61, Merion Mercy 46
Muhlenberg 52, Manheim Central 43
Neshannock 65, Ambridge 28
North Allegheny 68, Peters Township 36
Northern Lebanon 47, Annville-Cleona 12
Notre Dame-Green Pond 80, Palisades 57
Peddie, N.J. 47, Westtown 33
Pennridge 66, Pottsgrove 49
Penns Valley 60, Southern Huntingdon 50
Pittsburgh North Catholic 44, Upper St. Clair 31
Pocono Mountain West 43, Wallenpaupack 27
Red Lion 45, Elizabethtown 22
Scranton 73, Juniata 51
Seneca Valley 48, Westinghouse 42
Sewickley Academy Panthers 40, Winchester Thurston 33
Shenandoah Valley 50, Notre Dame-East Stroudsburg 28
Springfield Delco 42, Villa Maria 41
Springfield Montco 57, Collegium Charter School 47
Titusville 43, Eisenhower 31
Tulpehocken 54, Schuylkill Haven 28
Union City 35, Rocky Grove 24
Upper Darby 55, Academy Park 46
Warren 52, Meadville 32
Warwick 45, Schuylkill Valley 37
William Tennent 43, Philadelphia Bishop McDevitt 21
Wyomissing 49, Daniel Boone 32
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Ridgway vs. Port Allegany, ppd. to Jan 25th.
West Chester Rustin vs. West Lawn Wilson, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/