Proposal would create Ohio database of convicted sex buyers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Individuals convicted of trying to buy sex or trafficking women for sex would be placed on a publicly accessible database for five years, under legislation introduced in the Ohio House.

The legislation backed by Attorney General David Yost is aimed at the demand side of prostitution, according to supporters of the bill.

“Under current law, it is not difficult for someone caught soliciting a prostitute to keep that information hidden from friends, family, and their employer,” said Rep. Cindy Abrams, a Republican from Harrison in suburban Cincinnati.

Co-sponsor Rep. Rick Carfagna, a Republican from Genoa Township in suburban Columbus, said the bill could provide the deterrent needed to stop people from soliciting sex.

Individuals would automatically drop off the database if five years pass without another conviction. If a conviction was overturned before that, they could petition the Attorney General’s office to have their name removed.