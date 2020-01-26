“I just want closure,” daughter, sister speak on missing persons

DUNCAN FALLS, Ohio – At the Cornerstone Full Gospel Church in Duncan Falls, the congregation gathered outside of the building Sunday.

They were led in prayer and a balloon release was held to remember people who have gone missing over the years in our area.

Kathy Huber says her mother Barbara Frame of Zanesville went missing in 1985. She was supposed to cook dinner and visit with her mother in the hospital after signing paperwork with her ex husband about their recent divorce but she never returned home. Huber says she just wants answers to what happened 35 years ago.

“I just want closure, you know, because it’s been so long and the family suffered so long and so many years and we just — we want to know what happened.”

Aimee Chapman the sister of Andy Chapman says her brother went missing in Columbus in 2006 after becoming addicted to opioids. She says her family is still looking for someone to come forward with information on what happened before he went missing 14 years ago.

“So just understand that it can happen to anybody, it can happen to any family and we’re not gonna rest until he’s home.”

Aimee says anyone can come forward with information and they can remain anonymous.

“Just call. Call the police. It’s all anonymous. We just put together an award. The family put together a $3,000 reward for any information leading to Andy. So anything can be anonymous if you feel that you saw something, heard something and that’s kind of what we’re hoping in our case is after 13 years, maybe guilt takes over or that type of thing and somebody wants to speak up. And just come forward. Come and call the police. It can be anonymous.”

Barbara Frame and Andy Chapman are just two of the people included in the event.

Here are some of the other people who were honored:

Megan Lancaster from Scioto County went missing on April 3, 2013.

John Myron Reed Jr. from Muskingum County has been missing since November 29, 1998.

Anthony Joseph Tullis went missing on June 4, 2011.

Huber says her hope for events like this is for anyone to come forward with information.

“Please come forward — any little thing — even if you don’t think it matters, it might fit into the puzzle that we have, you know? Any little thing matters, come forward and let us know.”

Zanesville Mayor Don Mason was at the event. He says anyone has the power to help with cases like these. And we all need to help support the people who have a missing loved one.

“If you see them, if you know who they are — always encourage them, embrace them, let them know that you love them. And just keep an eye out, in the future, so we can reduce these kinds of missing friends and family members.”

Chapman says it can be easy to forget that these are not just stories — they’re real people.

“These are real people. That these are real people that went missing that had a family beforehand that were just like you and I and one day we woke up and my family member was gone. And same with Barbara Frame. She was a young girl and her mom went missing and 20 some years later she’s still searching for her mom.”

If you have any information about the people listed — call the anonymous tip line Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.