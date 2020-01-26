Full Court Press; Sheridan gets its revenge on Tri-Valley

The Sheridan girls basketball team needed this one against Tri-Valley to have a shot at winning the MVL.

Mission accomplished. Sheridan wins 46-38 over Tri-Valley.

Both teams now have just one loss in league games this season, too one another.

Faith Stinson led the Generals with 17 points and Kendyl Mick added 13. For Tri-Valley, Riley Tracy had a team high 12 points.

Of the four games played this season between the Sheridan and Tri-Valley girls and boys basketball teams, the road team has won all four games.

Also, see other highlights from the games happening around the area.