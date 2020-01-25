Valencia beats Barcelona 2-0 for 1st loss under Setién

Associated Press0

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Valencia striker Maxi Gómez scored once and helped produce an own goal by a defender to beat Barcelona 2-0 in the Spanish league on Saturday.

The loss was the first for Barcelona in three matches under coach Quique Setién, who was hired to replace Ernesto Valverde last week.

Barcelona’s first loss in 10 rounds means it can lose the league lead if Real Madrid takes a point at Valladolid on Sunday. Barcelona leads Madrid on goal difference.

Valencia went ahead through an own goal by Jordi Alba in the 48th minute when Gómez’s volley that was going wide deflected off the Barcelona left back and went into the net.

Gómez put the result beyond doubt in the 77th, making up for his missed penalty attempt in the first half.

It was Valencia’s first victory over Barcelona in 13 consecutive visits by Lionel Messi’s side to the Mestalla Stadium.

Associated Press

