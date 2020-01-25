Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abington 50, Bensalem 49
Bangor 57, Saucon Valley 49
Canon-McMillan 65, Quaker Valley 60
Chartiers Valley 50, Aliquippa 44
Constitution 82, Pennsbury 62
Corry 63, Northwestern 37
Cristo Rey 62, Tacony Academy 57
Cumberland Valley 67, Shippensburg 62
Downingtown East 50, North Penn 42
Elizabeth Forward 73, Carrick 52
Erie Cathedral Prep 67, Titusville 52
Erie McDowell 84, Shaler 40
Fairview 56, North East 40
Frankford 67, Edison 59
Germantown Friends 67, AIM Academy 28
Greensburg Salem 68, Valley 43
Hazleton Area 61, Berwick 44
Hershey 68, Lebanon 59
Hickory 55, Greenville 45
Holy Ghost Prep 56, Penn Wood 43
Lancaster Catholic 36, Berks Catholic 31
Life Center Academy, N.J. 85, Sankofa Freedom 70
Martin Luther King 70, Benjamin Franklin 40
Mastery Charter North 61, Dobbins 52
Monessen 62, Sewickley Academy Panthers 59
Moravian Academy 60, Wilson 58
Mountain View 48, Blue Ridge 38
Neumann 74, Muncy 54
Northampton 55, Blue Mountain 50
Notre Dame-Green Pond 80, Palisades 57
Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 63, Blackhawk 58
Pennridge 55, Perkiomen Valley 37
Pine-Richland 62, Montour 61
Pleasant Valley 54, Delaware Valley 33
Portage Area 88, Cambria Heights 80, OT
Pottstown 61, Emmaus 51
Quigley Catholic 97, Beaver County Christian 45
Riverside 55, Dunmore 48
Schuylkill Haven 69, Pine Grove 34
Scranton Prep 62, Pottsville 59
Seneca 58, Erie First Christian Academy 38
Shenango 73, Ellwood City 53
South Side 60, Brashear 48
String Theory Schools 47, GAMP 40
Sullivan County 64, Benton 31
Susquehannock 78, Donegal 49
The Hill School 55, Mercersburg Academy 39
Tulpehocken 61, Conrad Weiser 59
Upper Moreland 61, Interboro 29
Wallenpaupack 63, East Stroudsburg South 48
Waynesburg Central 69, Fort Cherry 49
Western Wayne 55, Bloomsburg 42
Wildwood, N.J. 58, Philadelphia George Washington 52
William Tennent 37, Central Bucks South 36
Wyalusing 55, Wellsboro 53
Wyoming Valley West 60, Pittston Area 51
Wyomissing 56, Oley Valley 37
Youngs. Boardman, Ohio 67, Farrell 47
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bangor 67, Saucon Valley 14
Belle Vernon 57, Laurel Highlands 16
Bethlehem Catholic 58, Lancaster Catholic 43
Bethlehem Freedom 57, Berks Catholic 39
Blue Mountain 40, Pottsville 23
Burgettstown 57, Cornell 11
Central Bucks East 53, Perkiomen Valley 29
Central Bucks South 53, Council Rock South 42
Coatesville 42, Oxford 40
Constitution 44, Conwell Egan 36
Cristo Rey 60, Friends Select 54
Dallas 53, Williamsport 46
Downingtown West 38, Marple Newtown 33
ELCO 54, Oley Valley 33
Everett 69, James Buchanan 49
Fleetwood 32, Cocalico 26
GAMP 50, String Theory Schools 32
Great Valley 53, Upper Merion 24
Gwynedd Mercy 54, North Penn 44
Kennedy Catholic 52, Youngs. Ursuline, Ohio 48
Kiski Area 55, Burrell 37
Linden Hall 52, Mahanoy Area 51
Methacton 47, Lower Moreland 27
Mineral Ridge, Ohio 52, Sharpsville 37
Mount St. Joseph 61, Merion Mercy 46
Muhlenberg 52, Manheim Central 43
Neshannock 65, Ambridge 28
North Allegheny 68, Peters Township 36
Northern Lebanon 47, Annville-Cleona 12
Peddie, N.J. 47, Westtown 33
Pennridge 66, Pottsgrove 49
Pittsburgh North Catholic 44, Upper St. Clair 31
Pocono Mountain West 43, Wallenpaupack 27
Red Lion 45, Elizabethtown 22
Seneca Valley 48, Westinghouse 42
Sewickley Academy Panthers 40, Winchester Thurston 33
Shenandoah Valley 50, Notre Dame-East Stroudsburg 28
Springfield Delco 42, Villa Maria 41
Springfield Montco 57, Collegium Charter School 47
Upper Darby 55, Academy Park 46
Warwick 45, Schuylkill Valley 37
William Tennent 43, Philadelphia Bishop McDevitt 21
Wyomissing 49, Daniel Boone 32
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Ridgway vs. Port Allegany, ppd. to Jan 25th.
