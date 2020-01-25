Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abington 50, Bensalem 49

Bangor 57, Saucon Valley 49

Canon-McMillan 65, Quaker Valley 60

Chartiers Valley 50, Aliquippa 44

Constitution 82, Pennsbury 62

Corry 63, Northwestern 37

Cristo Rey 62, Tacony Academy 57

Cumberland Valley 67, Shippensburg 62

Downingtown East 50, North Penn 42

Elizabeth Forward 73, Carrick 52

Erie Cathedral Prep 67, Titusville 52

Erie McDowell 84, Shaler 40

Fairview 56, North East 40

Frankford 67, Edison 59

Germantown Friends 67, AIM Academy 28

Greensburg Salem 68, Valley 43

Hazleton Area 61, Berwick 44

Hershey 68, Lebanon 59

Hickory 55, Greenville 45

Holy Ghost Prep 56, Penn Wood 43

Lancaster Catholic 36, Berks Catholic 31

Life Center Academy, N.J. 85, Sankofa Freedom 70

Martin Luther King 70, Benjamin Franklin 40

Mastery Charter North 61, Dobbins 52

Monessen 62, Sewickley Academy Panthers 59

Moravian Academy 60, Wilson 58

Mountain View 48, Blue Ridge 38

Neumann 74, Muncy 54

Northampton 55, Blue Mountain 50

Notre Dame-Green Pond 80, Palisades 57

Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 63, Blackhawk 58

Pennridge 55, Perkiomen Valley 37

Pine-Richland 62, Montour 61

Pleasant Valley 54, Delaware Valley 33

Portage Area 88, Cambria Heights 80, OT

Pottstown 61, Emmaus 51

Quigley Catholic 97, Beaver County Christian 45

Riverside 55, Dunmore 48

Schuylkill Haven 69, Pine Grove 34

Scranton Prep 62, Pottsville 59

Seneca 58, Erie First Christian Academy 38

Shenango 73, Ellwood City 53

South Side 60, Brashear 48

String Theory Schools 47, GAMP 40

Sullivan County 64, Benton 31

Susquehannock 78, Donegal 49

The Hill School 55, Mercersburg Academy 39

Tulpehocken 61, Conrad Weiser 59

Upper Moreland 61, Interboro 29

Wallenpaupack 63, East Stroudsburg South 48

Waynesburg Central 69, Fort Cherry 49

Western Wayne 55, Bloomsburg 42

Wildwood, N.J. 58, Philadelphia George Washington 52

William Tennent 37, Central Bucks South 36

Wyalusing 55, Wellsboro 53

Wyoming Valley West 60, Pittston Area 51

Wyomissing 56, Oley Valley 37

Youngs. Boardman, Ohio 67, Farrell 47

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bangor 67, Saucon Valley 14

Belle Vernon 57, Laurel Highlands 16

Bethlehem Catholic 58, Lancaster Catholic 43

Bethlehem Freedom 57, Berks Catholic 39

Blue Mountain 40, Pottsville 23

Burgettstown 57, Cornell 11

Central Bucks East 53, Perkiomen Valley 29

Central Bucks South 53, Council Rock South 42

Coatesville 42, Oxford 40

Constitution 44, Conwell Egan 36

Cristo Rey 60, Friends Select 54

Dallas 53, Williamsport 46

Downingtown West 38, Marple Newtown 33

ELCO 54, Oley Valley 33

Everett 69, James Buchanan 49

Fleetwood 32, Cocalico 26

GAMP 50, String Theory Schools 32

Great Valley 53, Upper Merion 24

Gwynedd Mercy 54, North Penn 44

Kennedy Catholic 52, Youngs. Ursuline, Ohio 48

Kiski Area 55, Burrell 37

Linden Hall 52, Mahanoy Area 51

Methacton 47, Lower Moreland 27

Mineral Ridge, Ohio 52, Sharpsville 37

Mount St. Joseph 61, Merion Mercy 46

Muhlenberg 52, Manheim Central 43

Neshannock 65, Ambridge 28

North Allegheny 68, Peters Township 36

Northern Lebanon 47, Annville-Cleona 12

Peddie, N.J. 47, Westtown 33

Pennridge 66, Pottsgrove 49

Pittsburgh North Catholic 44, Upper St. Clair 31

Pocono Mountain West 43, Wallenpaupack 27

Red Lion 45, Elizabethtown 22

Seneca Valley 48, Westinghouse 42

Sewickley Academy Panthers 40, Winchester Thurston 33

Shenandoah Valley 50, Notre Dame-East Stroudsburg 28

Springfield Delco 42, Villa Maria 41

Springfield Montco 57, Collegium Charter School 47

Upper Darby 55, Academy Park 46

Warwick 45, Schuylkill Valley 37

William Tennent 43, Philadelphia Bishop McDevitt 21

Wyomissing 49, Daniel Boone 32

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Ridgway vs. Port Allegany, ppd. to Jan 25th.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/