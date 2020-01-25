Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amundsen 60, Northside Prep 48
Bloomington Central Catholic 55, Chicago Uplift 54
Bremen 42, Wells 41
Chicago (Christ the King) 63, Providence-St. Mel 36
Chicago Sullivan 76, CICS-Northtown 44
Cissna Park 63, Kankakee (McNamara) 53
Danville 52, Champaign Centennial 37
Deerfield 53, Steinmetz 33
Freeport 59, Rock Falls 53
Glenbrook North 78, Chicago Marshall 65
Hampshire 75, Buffalo Grove 61
Hope Academy 73, Von Steuben 59
Hyde Park 55, Metamora 53
Illinois Valley Central 62, Bartonville (Limestone) 46
Kewanee 59, Farmington 57
Lincoln Park 59, Galesburg 58
Lindblom 51, Lake Forest 37
Lyons 57, Glenbard West 54
Marengo 64, Harvest Christian Academy 44
Mendon Unity 63, Brussels 55
Metamora 79, Granite City 75
Niles North 81, Mather 36
Orion 63, Illini Central 26
Orr 60, Normal University 23
Palatine 40, Northridge Prep 34
Stevenson 72, Gurnee Warren 29
Winchester (West Central) 66, Calhoun 47
Zion Benton 78, Waukegan 53
Batavia Tournament=
Wheaton Warrenville South 45, DeKalb 43
Belleville East Tournament=
Consolation=
Belleville West 49, Champaign Central 34
Seventh Place=
Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 65, Normandy, Mo. 52
Benton Tournament=
Benton 76, Mounds Meridian 62
Hamilton County 65, Mounds Meridian 46
Pinckneyville 61, Vandalia 28
Sesser-Valier 40, Hamilton County 22
Carmi-White County Tournament=
Fairfield 69, Edwards County 22
Harrisburg 57, Mt. Carmel 48
Harrisburg 78, Mt. Vernon (Posey), Ind. 44
Egyptian Tournament=
Galatia 64, Shawnee 42
Joppa 52, Dongola 48
Lovejoy 83, Zeigler-Royalton 23
Consolation Championship=
Graves Co., Ky. 49, Cobden 48
Fulton Shootout=
Dubuque, Senior, Iowa 74, Chicago (Perspectives/Calumet Technology) 57
East Dubuque 51, Somonauk 32
Easton Valley, Iowa 66, Lena-Winslow 36
Normal Community 58, Machesney Park Harlem 32
Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton, Iowa 44, Freeport (Aquin) 40
West Carroll 60, Horizon Science Academy Southwest Chicago 47
Glenbard East Tournament=
Fenwick 69, Rolling Meadows 56
Glenbard East 59, Aurora Christian 46
LIncoln Prairie Conference Tournament=
ALAH 68, Tri-County 50
Cumberland 56, Arcola 53
Okaw Valley 63, Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 51
Litchfield Tournament=
Bethalto Civic Memorial 55, Greenville 52
Gateway Legacy Christian Academy 34, Hillsboro 32
Third Place=
Pana 50, Nokomis 49
Little Illini Conference Tournament=
Casey-Westfield 46, Lawrenceville 33
Marshall 44, Flora 42
Macoupin County Tournament=
Fifth=
Gillespie 56, Bunker Hill 46
Third=
Carlinville 46, Piasa Southwestern 34
Mclean County Tournament=
Consolation=
Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland (FCW) 57, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 54
Fifth Place=
Colfax Ridgeview 53, Downs Tri-Valley 49
Third Place=
Fieldcrest 62, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 59
Metamora Tournament=
Bartonville (Limestone) 100, Granite City 97, OT
Hyde Park 62, East Peoria 46
Illini Central 62, Bartonville (Limestone) 46
Midland Trail Tournament=
Championship=
Woodlawn 55, Wayne City 53
Consolation=
Cisne 54, Centralia Christ Our Rock 39
Third=
Odin 30, Waltonville 14
Nashville Tournament=
Fifth=
Metro-East Lutheran 63, Brentwood, Mo. 59
Quincy Tournament=
Chaminade, Mo. 58, Corliss 42
Iowa City West, Iowa 54, Rock Island 46
Mehlville, Mo. 56, Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 41
Quincy Notre Dame 63, Davenport, West, Iowa 53
Salem Tournament=
Mount Vernon 71, Thornton Fractional North 64
Salem 64, Highland 24
Third=
Carbondale 65, Teutopolis 45
Sparta Tournament=
Fifth Place=
Columbia 51, Trico 36
Seventh Place=
Red Bud 56, Steeleville 55
Vermilion County Tournament=
Fifth=
Fithian Oakwood 49, Westville 46
West Frankfort Tournament=
Cairo 52, West Frankfort 47
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Dwight vs. Danville Schlarman, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Addison Trail 45, Berwyn-Cicero Morton 42
Amboy 64, Ottawa Marquette 23
Antioch 53, North Chicago 36
Astoria (Table Grove VIT) 41, Brimfield 24
Aurora Christian 75, Lisle 27
Burlington Central 60, Crystal Lake Central 37
Byron 64, Marengo 55
Cairo 53, Pope County 46
Dakota 51, Orangeville 30
Danville 52, Champaign Centennial 37
Decatur MacArthur 77, Eisenhower 31
Downers South 53, Leyden 46
Dundee-Crown 46, Prairie Ridge 38
East Alton-Wood River 50, Carlyle 49
East Dubuque 33, Orion 30
Elk Grove 50, Chicago Resurrection 38
Evanston Township 64, Oak Park River Forest 34
Galesburg 62, Lincoln 32
Hampshire 43, Crystal Lake South 34
Huntley 45, Cary-Grove 41
Illinois Lutheran 39, Wilmington 38
Joliet Catholic 66, St. Francis 59
Lewistown 68, Farmington 33
Lou. Sacred Heart, Ky. 50, Montini 41
Maine West 59, Lake Zurich 26
Marissa/Coulterville 53, Trico 35
Maroa-Forsyth 52, Mt. Pulaski 35
Marshall 50, Terre Haute North, Ind. 37
McHenry 58, Algonquin (Jacobs) 29
Mendon Unity 68, Pittsfield 36
Michigan City, Ind. 54, Loyola 31
Monticello 68, Illinois Valley Central 36
Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 47, Peoria Christian 28
Naperville Central 50, Waubonsie Valley 49
New Trier 43, Lake Forest 32
Northside Prep 40, Amundsen 26
Oak Forest 45, Chicago Christian 36
Palatine 56, Glenbrook North 50
Peoria (H.S.) 66, Normal West 43
Plainfield North 46, Lockport 45
Rock Falls 47, Rockford Lutheran 37
Round Lake 40, Grant 36
Sandburg 54, Oak Lawn Community 44
Sesser-Valier 56, Christopher 25
Shullsburg, Wis. 57, Scales Mound 33
Stevenson 52, St. Viator 33
Walther Christian Academy 70, Holy Trinity 40
Waterloo 60, Valmeyer 12
Webster Co., Ky. 61, Carterville 55, OT
Wheaton North 41, St. Charles North 37
Carbondale Tournament=
Chester 65, Mount Vernon 48
Massac County 64, Carbondale 41
McCracken County, Ky. 51, Marion 16
Carrollton Tournament=
Calhoun 59, Raymond Lincolnwood 7
Jacksonville Routt 61, Nokomis 22
Jerseyville Jersey 48, Gateway Legacy Christian Academy 40
McGivney Catholic High School 54, Mascoutah 24
CIC Conference Tournament=
Sullivan 61, Macon Meridian 37
Eldoradto Tournament=
Championship=
Eldorado 45, Harrisburg 35
Fifth=
Goreville 57, Carmi White County 37
Seventh=
Gallatin County 53, Vienna 38
Third=
Mt. Carmel 49, Fairfield 38
Elverado Tournament=
Fifth=
Galatia 52, Cobden 42
Highland Tournament=
Championship=
Highland 53, Bethalto Civic Memorial 38
Consolation=
Breese Central 45, Okawville 18
Fifth=
Belleville West 53, Breese Mater Dei 39
Third=
O’Fallon 68, Teutopolis 62
HOIC/ Mclean County Tournament=
Third=
El Paso-Gridley 39, Fisher 34
HOIC/McLean County Tournament=
Consolation Championship=
Tremont 47, Downs Tri-Valley 27
Fifth Place=
Heyworth 55, Lexington 41
LTC Tournament=
Ninth=
Galva 54, Monmouth United 47
Third=
Annawan 55, Aledo (Mercer County) 34
Macoupin County Tournament=
Championship=
Carlinville 43, Piasa Southwestern 37
Fifth=
North-Mac 46, Bunker Hill 36
Third=
Staunton 45, Gillespie 39
NTC Tournament=
Consolation=
Neoga 50, North Clay 34
Sangamon Valley ConferenceTournament=
Consolation=
Clifton Central 37, Momence 31
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Carrollton vs. Beardstown, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/