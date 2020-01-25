Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amundsen 60, Northside Prep 48

Bloomington Central Catholic 55, Chicago Uplift 54

Bremen 42, Wells 41

Chicago (Christ the King) 63, Providence-St. Mel 36

Chicago Sullivan 76, CICS-Northtown 44

Cissna Park 63, Kankakee (McNamara) 53

Danville 52, Champaign Centennial 37

Deerfield 53, Steinmetz 33

Freeport 59, Rock Falls 53

Glenbrook North 78, Chicago Marshall 65

Hampshire 75, Buffalo Grove 61

Hope Academy 73, Von Steuben 59

Hyde Park 55, Metamora 53

Illinois Valley Central 62, Bartonville (Limestone) 46

Kewanee 59, Farmington 57

Lincoln Park 59, Galesburg 58

Lindblom 51, Lake Forest 37

Lyons 57, Glenbard West 54

Marengo 64, Harvest Christian Academy 44

Mendon Unity 63, Brussels 55

Metamora 79, Granite City 75

Niles North 81, Mather 36

Orion 63, Illini Central 26

Orr 60, Normal University 23

Palatine 40, Northridge Prep 34

Stevenson 72, Gurnee Warren 29

Winchester (West Central) 66, Calhoun 47

Zion Benton 78, Waukegan 53

Batavia Tournament=

Wheaton Warrenville South 45, DeKalb 43

Belleville East Tournament=

Consolation=

Belleville West 49, Champaign Central 34

Seventh Place=

Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 65, Normandy, Mo. 52

Benton Tournament=

Benton 76, Mounds Meridian 62

Hamilton County 65, Mounds Meridian 46

Pinckneyville 61, Vandalia 28

Sesser-Valier 40, Hamilton County 22

Carmi-White County Tournament=

Fairfield 69, Edwards County 22

Harrisburg 57, Mt. Carmel 48

Harrisburg 78, Mt. Vernon (Posey), Ind. 44

Egyptian Tournament=

Galatia 64, Shawnee 42

Joppa 52, Dongola 48

Lovejoy 83, Zeigler-Royalton 23

Consolation Championship=

Graves Co., Ky. 49, Cobden 48

Fulton Shootout=

Dubuque, Senior, Iowa 74, Chicago (Perspectives/Calumet Technology) 57

East Dubuque 51, Somonauk 32

Easton Valley, Iowa 66, Lena-Winslow 36

Normal Community 58, Machesney Park Harlem 32

Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton, Iowa 44, Freeport (Aquin) 40

West Carroll 60, Horizon Science Academy Southwest Chicago 47

Glenbard East Tournament=

Fenwick 69, Rolling Meadows 56

Glenbard East 59, Aurora Christian 46

LIncoln Prairie Conference Tournament=

ALAH 68, Tri-County 50

Cumberland 56, Arcola 53

Okaw Valley 63, Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 51

Litchfield Tournament=

Bethalto Civic Memorial 55, Greenville 52

Gateway Legacy Christian Academy 34, Hillsboro 32

Third Place=

Pana 50, Nokomis 49

Little Illini Conference Tournament=

Casey-Westfield 46, Lawrenceville 33

Marshall 44, Flora 42

Macoupin County Tournament=

Fifth=

Gillespie 56, Bunker Hill 46

Third=

Carlinville 46, Piasa Southwestern 34

Mclean County Tournament=

Consolation=

Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland (FCW) 57, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 54

Fifth Place=

Colfax Ridgeview 53, Downs Tri-Valley 49

Third Place=

Fieldcrest 62, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 59

Metamora Tournament=

Bartonville (Limestone) 100, Granite City 97, OT

Hyde Park 62, East Peoria 46

Illini Central 62, Bartonville (Limestone) 46

Midland Trail Tournament=

Championship=

Woodlawn 55, Wayne City 53

Consolation=

Cisne 54, Centralia Christ Our Rock 39

Third=

Odin 30, Waltonville 14

Nashville Tournament=

Fifth=

Metro-East Lutheran 63, Brentwood, Mo. 59

Quincy Tournament=

Chaminade, Mo. 58, Corliss 42

Iowa City West, Iowa 54, Rock Island 46

Mehlville, Mo. 56, Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 41

Quincy Notre Dame 63, Davenport, West, Iowa 53

Salem Tournament=

Mount Vernon 71, Thornton Fractional North 64

Salem 64, Highland 24

Third=

Carbondale 65, Teutopolis 45

Sparta Tournament=

Fifth Place=

Columbia 51, Trico 36

Seventh Place=

Red Bud 56, Steeleville 55

Vermilion County Tournament=

Fifth=

Fithian Oakwood 49, Westville 46

West Frankfort Tournament=

Cairo 52, West Frankfort 47

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Dwight vs. Danville Schlarman, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Addison Trail 45, Berwyn-Cicero Morton 42

Amboy 64, Ottawa Marquette 23

Antioch 53, North Chicago 36

Astoria (Table Grove VIT) 41, Brimfield 24

Aurora Christian 75, Lisle 27

Burlington Central 60, Crystal Lake Central 37

Byron 64, Marengo 55

Cairo 53, Pope County 46

Dakota 51, Orangeville 30

Danville 52, Champaign Centennial 37

Decatur MacArthur 77, Eisenhower 31

Downers South 53, Leyden 46

Dundee-Crown 46, Prairie Ridge 38

East Alton-Wood River 50, Carlyle 49

East Dubuque 33, Orion 30

Elk Grove 50, Chicago Resurrection 38

Evanston Township 64, Oak Park River Forest 34

Galesburg 62, Lincoln 32

Hampshire 43, Crystal Lake South 34

Huntley 45, Cary-Grove 41

Illinois Lutheran 39, Wilmington 38

Joliet Catholic 66, St. Francis 59

Lewistown 68, Farmington 33

Lou. Sacred Heart, Ky. 50, Montini 41

Maine West 59, Lake Zurich 26

Marissa/Coulterville 53, Trico 35

Maroa-Forsyth 52, Mt. Pulaski 35

Marshall 50, Terre Haute North, Ind. 37

McHenry 58, Algonquin (Jacobs) 29

Mendon Unity 68, Pittsfield 36

Michigan City, Ind. 54, Loyola 31

Monticello 68, Illinois Valley Central 36

Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 47, Peoria Christian 28

Naperville Central 50, Waubonsie Valley 49

New Trier 43, Lake Forest 32

Northside Prep 40, Amundsen 26

Oak Forest 45, Chicago Christian 36

Palatine 56, Glenbrook North 50

Peoria (H.S.) 66, Normal West 43

Plainfield North 46, Lockport 45

Rock Falls 47, Rockford Lutheran 37

Round Lake 40, Grant 36

Sandburg 54, Oak Lawn Community 44

Sesser-Valier 56, Christopher 25

Shullsburg, Wis. 57, Scales Mound 33

Stevenson 52, St. Viator 33

Walther Christian Academy 70, Holy Trinity 40

Waterloo 60, Valmeyer 12

Webster Co., Ky. 61, Carterville 55, OT

Wheaton North 41, St. Charles North 37

Carbondale Tournament=

Chester 65, Mount Vernon 48

Massac County 64, Carbondale 41

McCracken County, Ky. 51, Marion 16

Carrollton Tournament=

Calhoun 59, Raymond Lincolnwood 7

Jacksonville Routt 61, Nokomis 22

Jerseyville Jersey 48, Gateway Legacy Christian Academy 40

McGivney Catholic High School 54, Mascoutah 24

CIC Conference Tournament=

Sullivan 61, Macon Meridian 37

Eldoradto Tournament=

Championship=

Eldorado 45, Harrisburg 35

Fifth=

Goreville 57, Carmi White County 37

Seventh=

Gallatin County 53, Vienna 38

Third=

Mt. Carmel 49, Fairfield 38

Elverado Tournament=

Fifth=

Galatia 52, Cobden 42

Highland Tournament=

Championship=

Highland 53, Bethalto Civic Memorial 38

Consolation=

Breese Central 45, Okawville 18

Fifth=

Belleville West 53, Breese Mater Dei 39

Third=

O’Fallon 68, Teutopolis 62

HOIC/ Mclean County Tournament=

Third=

El Paso-Gridley 39, Fisher 34

HOIC/McLean County Tournament=

Consolation Championship=

Tremont 47, Downs Tri-Valley 27

Fifth Place=

Heyworth 55, Lexington 41

LTC Tournament=

Ninth=

Galva 54, Monmouth United 47

Third=

Annawan 55, Aledo (Mercer County) 34

Macoupin County Tournament=

Championship=

Carlinville 43, Piasa Southwestern 37

Fifth=

North-Mac 46, Bunker Hill 36

Third=

Staunton 45, Gillespie 39

NTC Tournament=

Consolation=

Neoga 50, North Clay 34

Sangamon Valley ConferenceTournament=

Consolation=

Clifton Central 37, Momence 31

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Carrollton vs. Beardstown, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/