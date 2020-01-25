Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amundsen 60, Northside Prep 48

Bloomington Central Catholic 55, Chicago Uplift 54

Bremen 42, Wells 41

Chicago (Christ the King) 63, Providence-St. Mel 36

Chicago Sullivan 76, CICS-Northtown 44

Hope Academy 73, Von Steuben 59

Illinois Valley Central 62, Bartonville (Limestone) 46

Metamora 79, Granite City 75

Orion 63, Illini Central 26

Winchester (West Central) 66, Calhoun 47

Belleville East Tournament=

Consolation=

Belleville West 49, Champaign Central 34

Seventh Place=

Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 65, Normandy, Mo. 52

Benton Tournament=

Benton 76, Mounds Meridian 62

Pinckneyville 61, Vandalia 28

Sesser-Valier 40, Hamilton County 22

Carmi-White County Tournament=

Fairfield 69, Edwards County 22

Harrisburg 57, Mt. Carmel 48

Egyptian Tournament=

Galatia 64, Shawnee 42

Joppa 52, Dongola 48

Lovejoy 83, Zeigler-Royalton 23

Fulton Shootout=

East Dubuque 51, Somonauk 32

West Carroll 60, Horizon Science Academy Southwest Chicago 47

Glenbard East Tournament=

Glenbard East 59, Aurora Christian 46

LIncoln Prairie Conference Tournament=

ALAH 68, Tri-County 50

Cumberland 56, Arcola 53

Okaw Valley 63, Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 51

Litchfield Tournament=

Bethalto Civic Memorial 55, Greenville 52

Little Illini Conference Tournament=

Marshall 44, Flora 42

Mclean County Tournament=

Third Place=

Fieldcrest 62, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 59

Metamora Tournament=

Hyde Park 62, East Peoria 46

Illini Central 62, Bartonville (Limestone) 46

Midland Trail Tournament=

Championship=

Woodlawn 55, Wayne City 53

Consolation=

Cisne 54, Centralia Christ Our Rock 39

Third=

Odin 30, Waltonville 14

Quincy Tournament=

Chaminade, Mo. 58, Corliss 42

Iowa City West, Iowa 54, Rock Island 46

Quincy Notre Dame 63, Davenport, West, Iowa 53

Salem Tournament=

Mount Vernon 71, Thornton Fractional North 64

Salem 64, Highland 24

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Antioch 53, North Chicago 36

Astoria (Table Grove VIT) 41, Brimfield 24

Byron 64, Marengo 55

Cairo 53, Pope County 46

Decatur MacArthur 77, Eisenhower 31

Downers South 53, Leyden 46

Dundee-Crown 46, Prairie Ridge 38

East Alton-Wood River 50, Carlyle 49

Galesburg 62, Lincoln 32

Huntley 45, Cary-Grove 41

Joliet Catholic 66, St. Francis 59

Lewistown 68, Farmington 33

Lou. Sacred Heart, Ky. 50, Montini 41

Maine West 59, Lake Zurich 26

Maroa-Forsyth 52, Mt. Pulaski 35

Marshall 50, Terre Haute North, Ind. 37

Monticello 68, Illinois Valley Central 36

Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 47, Peoria Christian 28

Naperville Central 50, Waubonsie Valley 49

Northside Prep 40, Amundsen 26

Oak Forest 45, Chicago Christian 36

Palatine 56, Glenbrook North 50

Peoria (H.S.) 66, Normal West 43

Rock Falls 47, Rockford Lutheran 37

Round Lake 40, Grant 36

Sesser-Valier 56, Christopher 25

Stevenson 52, St. Viator 33

Waterloo 60, Valmeyer 12

Carbondale Tournament=

Chester 65, Mount Vernon 48

Carrollton Tournament=

Calhoun 59, Raymond Lincolnwood 7

Jerseyville Jersey 48, Gateway Legacy Christian Academy 40

McGivney Catholic High School 54, Mascoutah 24

Eldoradto Tournament=

Seventh=

Gallatin County 53, Vienna 38

Third=

Mt. Carmel 49, Fairfield 38

Highland Tournament=

Championship=

Highland 53, Bethalto Civic Memorial 38

Consolation=

Breese Central 45, Okawville 18

Fifth=

Belleville West 53, Breese Mater Dei 39

Third=

O’Fallon 68, Teutopolis 62

Macoupin County Tournament=

Third=

Staunton 45, Gillespie 39

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/