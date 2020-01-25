Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amundsen 60, Northside Prep 48
Bloomington Central Catholic 55, Chicago Uplift 54
Bremen 42, Wells 41
Chicago (Christ the King) 63, Providence-St. Mel 36
Chicago Sullivan 76, CICS-Northtown 44
Hope Academy 73, Von Steuben 59
Illinois Valley Central 62, Bartonville (Limestone) 46
Metamora 79, Granite City 75
Orion 63, Illini Central 26
Winchester (West Central) 66, Calhoun 47
Belleville East Tournament=
Consolation=
Belleville West 49, Champaign Central 34
Seventh Place=
Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 65, Normandy, Mo. 52
Benton Tournament=
Benton 76, Mounds Meridian 62
Pinckneyville 61, Vandalia 28
Sesser-Valier 40, Hamilton County 22
Carmi-White County Tournament=
Fairfield 69, Edwards County 22
Harrisburg 57, Mt. Carmel 48
Egyptian Tournament=
Galatia 64, Shawnee 42
Joppa 52, Dongola 48
Lovejoy 83, Zeigler-Royalton 23
Fulton Shootout=
East Dubuque 51, Somonauk 32
West Carroll 60, Horizon Science Academy Southwest Chicago 47
Glenbard East Tournament=
Glenbard East 59, Aurora Christian 46
LIncoln Prairie Conference Tournament=
ALAH 68, Tri-County 50
Cumberland 56, Arcola 53
Okaw Valley 63, Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 51
Litchfield Tournament=
Bethalto Civic Memorial 55, Greenville 52
Little Illini Conference Tournament=
Marshall 44, Flora 42
Mclean County Tournament=
Third Place=
Fieldcrest 62, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 59
Metamora Tournament=
Hyde Park 62, East Peoria 46
Illini Central 62, Bartonville (Limestone) 46
Midland Trail Tournament=
Championship=
Woodlawn 55, Wayne City 53
Consolation=
Cisne 54, Centralia Christ Our Rock 39
Third=
Odin 30, Waltonville 14
Quincy Tournament=
Chaminade, Mo. 58, Corliss 42
Iowa City West, Iowa 54, Rock Island 46
Quincy Notre Dame 63, Davenport, West, Iowa 53
Salem Tournament=
Mount Vernon 71, Thornton Fractional North 64
Salem 64, Highland 24
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Antioch 53, North Chicago 36
Astoria (Table Grove VIT) 41, Brimfield 24
Byron 64, Marengo 55
Cairo 53, Pope County 46
Decatur MacArthur 77, Eisenhower 31
Downers South 53, Leyden 46
Dundee-Crown 46, Prairie Ridge 38
East Alton-Wood River 50, Carlyle 49
Galesburg 62, Lincoln 32
Huntley 45, Cary-Grove 41
Joliet Catholic 66, St. Francis 59
Lewistown 68, Farmington 33
Lou. Sacred Heart, Ky. 50, Montini 41
Maine West 59, Lake Zurich 26
Maroa-Forsyth 52, Mt. Pulaski 35
Marshall 50, Terre Haute North, Ind. 37
Monticello 68, Illinois Valley Central 36
Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 47, Peoria Christian 28
Naperville Central 50, Waubonsie Valley 49
Northside Prep 40, Amundsen 26
Oak Forest 45, Chicago Christian 36
Palatine 56, Glenbrook North 50
Peoria (H.S.) 66, Normal West 43
Rock Falls 47, Rockford Lutheran 37
Round Lake 40, Grant 36
Sesser-Valier 56, Christopher 25
Stevenson 52, St. Viator 33
Waterloo 60, Valmeyer 12
Carbondale Tournament=
Chester 65, Mount Vernon 48
Carrollton Tournament=
Calhoun 59, Raymond Lincolnwood 7
Jerseyville Jersey 48, Gateway Legacy Christian Academy 40
McGivney Catholic High School 54, Mascoutah 24
Eldoradto Tournament=
Seventh=
Gallatin County 53, Vienna 38
Third=
Mt. Carmel 49, Fairfield 38
Highland Tournament=
Championship=
Highland 53, Bethalto Civic Memorial 38
Consolation=
Breese Central 45, Okawville 18
Fifth=
Belleville West 53, Breese Mater Dei 39
Third=
O’Fallon 68, Teutopolis 62
Macoupin County Tournament=
Third=
Staunton 45, Gillespie 39
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/