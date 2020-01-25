Ohio unemployment rate unchanged in December

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in December remained at the same level for the fourth consecutive month.

State officials on Friday said the unemployment rate was 4.2% in December compared with 4.6% in December 2018.

The national rate was 3.5% in December, unchanged from November, and down from 3.9% in December 2018.

The state Job and Family Services Department said Ohio’s nonagricultural wage and salary employment increased by 9,800 jobs from November to December with just over 5.6 million people employed.

The agency reported that gains in educational and health services; professional and business services; financial activities; leisure and hospitality; trade, transportation and utilities; and professional business services exceeded job losses in the other services category.

The construction industry gained 3,400 jobs in December while manufacturing employment increased by 1,100 jobs.