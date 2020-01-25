BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abington 54, Upper Dublin 38
Abington Heights 61, North Pocono 51
Academy of the New Church 63, Bartram 49
Aliquippa 62, Neshannock 52
Allentown Allen 72, Easton 69
Allentown Central Catholic 44, Parkland 35
Altoona 60, Mifflin County 40
Antietam 66, Brandywine Heights 60
Apollo-Ridge 76, Northgate 47
Archbishop Ryan 57, Father Judge 42
Athens 63, Towanda 38
Beaver Area 75, Keystone Oaks 56
Berlin-Brothersvalley 79, Northern Bedford 48
Bermudian Springs 54, Hanover 51
Bethel Park 79, Peters Township 65
Bethlehem Center 66, Jefferson-Morgan 61
Bethlehem Freedom 84, Allentown Dieruff 71
Bethlehem Liberty 57, Bethlehem Catholic 43
Bishop Canevin 43, Monessen 40
Bishop Carroll 56, Cambria Heights 51
Bishop Guilfoyle 66, Richland 43
Bishop McCort 57, Somerset 55
Blackhawk 64, Hopewell 34
Bonner-Prendergast 53, La Salle 47
Brentwood 67, Carmichaels 52
Brockway 49, Curwensville 43
Brookville 55, St. Marys 44
Butler 70, North Hills 50
Cambridge Springs 49, Youngsville 37
Cameron County 64, Austin 40
Camp Hill Trinity 56, Middletown 45
Cardinal O’Hara 70, Conwell Egan 42
Carlynton 55, Avonworth 53
Cedar Cliff 59, Red Land 27
Central Bucks East 50, North Penn 45
Central Bucks West 41, Pennridge 38
Central Columbia 61, Hughesville 58
Central Dauphin East 61, Central Dauphin 54
Central Martinsburg 60, Bellefonte 49
Central Valley 69, Quaker Valley 63
Chambersburg 41, Carlisle 35
Charleroi 50, Frazier 35
Chartiers Valley 60, Thomas Jefferson 49
Cheltenham 64, Plymouth-Whitemarsh 59
Clairton 77, Propel Andrew Street 50
Clarion 43, Keystone 29
Clarion-Limestone 67, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 47
Clearfield 49, Philipsburg-Osceola 45
Coatesville 64, West Chester East 55
Cochranton 55, Maplewood 49
Conestoga Christian 70, Veritas Academy 28
Conrad Weiser 66, Hamburg 61
Coudersport 94, Galeton 13
Council Rock South 71, Downingtown West 56
Coventry Christian 56, King’s Academy 27
Dallastown Area 52, Spring Grove 40
Delco Christian 56, Faith Christian Academy 41
Dubois 74, Punxsutawney 58
East Allegheny 54, Burrell 51
East Juniata 70, Newport 35
East Pennsboro 59, West Perry 52
Eastern York 50, West York 44
Eden Christian 53, Quigley Catholic 46
Elizabeth Forward 73, South Park 55
Elizabethtown 79, Conestoga Valley 66
Erie 60, Meadville 59
Erie Cathedral Prep 73, Youngs. Ursuline, Ohio 57
Erie McDowell 65, Kennedy Catholic 53
Everett 62, Southern Huntingdon 50
Fels 63, Philadelphia Academy Charter 42
Fleetwood 44, Twin Valley 40
Forest City 70, Montrose 39
Fox Chapel 70, Hempfield Area 46
Freedom Area 75, Fort Cherry 65
Friends Central 93, Moorestown Friends, N.J. 52
Garnet Valley 60, Conestoga 53
Geibel Catholic 72, Mapletown 59
General McLane 47, Warren 42
George School 58, Germantown Friends 48
Germantown Academy 64, Episcopal Academy 56
Gettysburg 74, Susquehannock 62
Governor Mifflin 51, Muhlenberg 48
Gratz 65, Engineering And Science 34
Greater Johnstown 76, Forest Hills 34
Greater Latrobe 68, Penn-Trafford 52
Harbor Creek 44, Fort Leboeuf 40
Harrisburg 64, State College 41
Haverford 53, Lower Merion 41
Hershey 51, Palmyra 45
Highlands 70, Freeport 40
Holy Ghost Prep 41, Church Farm School 29
Huntingdon 71, Tyrone 64
Jeannette 76, Bentworth 30
Jenkintown 58, MAST Charter 39
Juniata Mennonite 54, Belleville Mennonite 38
Juniata Valley 65, Glendale 60
Kane Area 89, Sheffield M/hs 47
Karns City 67, Redbank Valley 61
Kensington 87, Penn Treaty 53
Kiski Area 51, Armstrong 48
Knoch 80, Yough 32
Kutztown 58, Oley Valley 57
Lackawanna Trail 64, Elk Lake 54
Lake-Lehman 42, Northwest Area 40
Lakeland 43, Mid Valley 38
Lancaster Christian 69, Berks Christian 51
Lancaster McCaskey 72, Penn Manor 52
Laurel Highlands 67, Penn Hills 59
Leechburg 88, Imani Christian Academy 76
Lincoln Park Charter 60, New Brighton 50
Lititz Christian 57, Linville Hill 37
Lower Dauphin 65, Mechanicsburg 57
Mahanoy Area 42, Marian Catholic 38
Malvern Prep 75, Penn Charter 64
Maritime Academy 84, Hill Freedman 67
Mars 53, Franklin Regional 42
Martin Luther King 59, Overbrook 46
McKeesport 62, Albert Gallatin 46
Midd-West 47, South Williamsport 45
Millersburg 57, Greenwood 52
Moniteau 52, Cranberry 37
Mount Lebanon 37, Canon-McMillan 34
Mount Pleasant 72, Derry 68
Neumann-Goretti 66, Archbishop Wood 55
New Castle 63, Ambridge 46
New Hope-Solebury 59, Collegium Charter School 58
New Oxford 59, Red Lion 47
North Clarion 67, Forest Area 46
Northampton 60, Emmaus 40
Northumberland Christian 85, Grace Prep 44
Northwestern Lehigh 46, Northern Lehigh 38
Norwin 74, Connellsville 64
Notre Dame-Green Pond 79, Saucon Valley 51
Octorara 63, Lancaster Catholic 54
Oil City 59, Corry 51
Old Forge 48, Dunmore 43
Olney Charter 72, Latin Charter 70
Otto-Eldred 54, Port Allegany 53
Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 89, Burgettstown 37
Panther Valley 60, North Schuylkill 29
Parkway Center City 66, Lincoln Leadership 49
Penncrest 50, Marple Newtown 38
Phil-Montgomery Christian 70, Bristol 61
Philadelphia Bishop McDevitt 63, Lansdale Catholic 34
Philadelphia Northeast 51, SLA Beeber 42
Philadelphia Roman Catholic 76, Archbishop Carroll 70
Phoenixville 69, Chester Charter 58
Pine-Richland 48, North Allegheny 43
Pittsburgh Central Catholic 62, Seneca Valley 48
Pittsburgh Nazareth Prep 90, Western Beaver County 56
Pittsburgh North Catholic 77, Seton-LaSalle 64
Pleasant Valley 64, East Stroudsburg North 46
Plum 45, Hampton 42
Pocono Mountain West 181, Stroudsburg 62
Pottsville 56, Pine Grove 33
Purchase Line 75, Harmony 55
Radnor 43, Springfield Delco 41
Reading 55, Exeter 47
Ridgway 52, Dubois Central Catholic 43
Ridley 53, Upper Darby 48
Ringgold 71, Waynesburg Central 34
Riverside 73, Carbondale 41
Riverview 52, Propel Braddock Hills 46
Rocky Grove 60, Wilmington 56
Schuylkill Valley 62, Tulpehocken 49
Scranton 0, Honesdale 0
Scranton Holy Cross 51, Susquehanna 39
Serra Catholic 66, Chartiers-Houston 63
Shady Side Academy 71, Valley 41
Shaler 80, Indiana 69
Shenango 44, Sewickley Academy Panthers 39
Shipley 83, Abington Friends 42
Shippensburg 69, Greencastle Antrim 48
Smethport 52, Northern Potter 36
Solebury 81, Pennington, N.J. 74
Souderton 55, Central Bucks South 46
South Allegheny 77, Steel Valley 59
South Fayette 47, Moon 39
South Side 75, Mohawk 44
Southern Fulton 57, Forbes Road 18
Southern Lehigh 65, Catasauqua 52
Southmoreland 58, McGuffey 53
Springdale 55, Winchester Thurston 49
Springside Chestnut Hill 53, Haverford 51
St. Joseph 59, Propel Montour High School 32
Sto-Rox 84, Summit Academy 54
Strath Haven 51, Harriton 47
Strawberry Mansion 74, Franklin Learning Center 53
Sullivan County 67, Columbia-Montour 33
Susquehanna Township 75, Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 71
The Christian Academy 64, Christopher Dock 55
Tri-Valley 56, Lourdes Regional 38
Trinity 93, West Mifflin 43
Turkeyfoot Valley 77, Meyersdale 71
Union City 63, Saegertown 58
Uniontown 59, Belle Vernon 57
Unionville 72, Bishop Shanahan 60
Upper Moreland 44, Hatboro-Horsham 36
Upper St. Clair 69, Baldwin 58
Valley View 47, Delaware Valley 43
Vincentian Academy 64, Union 40
Washington 69, Brownsville 30
Waynesboro 54, Boiling Springs 46
West Allegheny 53, Montour 52
West Greene 52, Avella 36
West Lawn Wilson 75, Daniel Boone 20
West Middlesex 43, Iroquois 34
West Philadelphia 84, Mastery Charter South 62
West Scranton 65, Western Wayne 58
West Shore 70, Covenant Christian Academy 49
Whitehall 44, Nazareth Area 41
William Tennent 49, Council Rock North 33
Williamsburg 71, Moshannon Valley 38
Windber 64, Conemaugh Township 59
Wissahickon 56, Springfield Montco 25
Woodland Hills 69, Greensburg Salem 60
York 58, Northeastern 51
York Suburban 74, Kennard-Dale 47
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Blue Ridge vs. Mountain View, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abington Friends 63, Shipley 51
Abraham Lincoln 35, Philadephia Academy Charter 33
Allentown Central Catholic 44, Parkland 35
Altoona 60, Mifflin County 40
Athens 49, Wellsboro 38
Avonworth 53, Chartiers-Houston 27
Benton 40, Muncy 35
Bermudian Springs 63, Hanover 46
Bethlehem Catholic 68, Bethlehem Liberty 47
Brockway 51, Curwensville 33
California 31, Yough 18
Cameron County 48, Austin 20
Canton 37, Cowanesque Valley 29
Cardinal O’Hara 52, Archbishop Carroll 46
Central Bucks West 74, Pennridge 52
Central Dauphin 53, Central Dauphin East 28
Chambersburg 43, Carlisle 35
Clarion 39, Keystone 37
Collegium Charter School 64, The Christian Academy 32
Cranberry 42, Moniteau 36
Dallas 55, Crestwood 46
Dallastown Area 52, Spring Grove 40
Danville 43, Selinsgrove 31
East Pennsboro 35, West Perry 33
Elizabethtown 56, Conestoga Valley 31
Elverson def. Parkway West, forfeit
Ephrata 45, Warwick 32
Episcopal Academy 53, Baldwin Bryn-Mawr 45
Fort Hill, Md. 46, Southern Fulton 39
Franklin Regional 72, Highlands 25
Friends Select 41, Plumstead Christian 34
Galeton 45, Oswayo 34
Garnet Valley 44, Conestoga 31
George School 34, Germantown Friends 28
Gettysburg 47, Susquehannock 31
Greater Latrobe 43, Penn Hills 41
Greencastle Antrim 61, Shippensburg 30
Greensburg Central Catholic 39, Winchester Thurston 36
Grove City 43, Hickory 33
Hampton 50, Kiski Area 37
Haverford 48, Lower Merion 39
Hazleton Area 52, Berwick 36
Hempfield 34, Cedar Crest 17
Hershey 47, Palmyra 43
High Point 30, Dayspring Christian 24
Holy Redeemer 53, Hanover Area 15
Homer-Center 47, Saltsburg 31
Hopewell 40, North Hills 35
Hundred, W.Va. 42, Mapletown 28
Jim Thorpe 156, Palmerton 35
Kennedy Catholic 79, Jamestown 16
Lake-Lehman 62, Northwest Area 23
Lansdale Catholic 56, Neshaminy 50
Lewisburg 50, Midd-West 26
Littlestown 68, York Country Day 42
Loyalsock 46, South Williamsport 35
Mansfield 62, Sayre 24
Marple Newtown 46, Penncrest 35
Mastery Charter North 46, Roxborough 41
McKeesport 60, Elizabeth Forward 49
Meadowbrook Christian 37, Lititz Christian 20
Mechanicsburg 47, Lower Dauphin 38
Meyersdale 56, Turkeyfoot Valley 23
Mifflinburg 41, Central Mountain 34
Montgomery 47, Columbia-Montour 27
Nanticoke Area 58, Wilkes-Barre Area 54
Nazareth Area 43, Whitehall 35
North Allegheny 59, Fox Chapel 33
North Clarion 82, Forest Area 20
North Star 56, Conemaugh Valley 35
Northampton 59, Emmaus 41
Northeast Bradford 75, North Penn/Liberty 14
Northern York 44, James Buchanan 43
Northwestern 37, Girard 32
Northwestern Lehigh 49, Northern Lehigh 14
Norwin 64, Seneca Valley 35
Notre Dame 46, Springside Chestnut Hill 25
Oakland Catholic 42, Penn-Trafford 35
Octorara 76, Lancaster Catholic 27
Parkway Northwest 71, Hill Freedman 49
Penn Charter 71, Agnes Irwin 12
Pennington, N.J. 43, Perkiomen School 40
Penns Manor 45, West Shamokin 39
Penns Valley 62, Bald Eagle Area 33
Philadelphia West Catholic 60, Bonner-Prendergast 52
Philipsburg-Osceola 67, Clearfield 42
Phoenixville 68, Antietam 30
Plum 47, Mars 43
Plymouth-Whitemarsh 64, Cheltenham 14
Portage Area 69, Blacklick Valley 58
Purchase Line 48, Northern Cambria 13
Quakertown 45, Norristown 29
Red Lion 57, New Oxford 28
Redbank Valley 54, Karns City 27
Ridley 67, Upper Darby 49
Riverside 58, Ambridge 26
Shade 46, Rockwood 24
Shamokin 45, Central Columbia 39
Shanksville-Stoneycreek 48, Berlin-Brothersvalley 35
Shikellamy 36, Milton 24
Slippery Rock 68, Franklin 26
Souderton 36, Central Bucks South 31
Southern Columbia 41, Hughesville 36
Southern Lehigh 37, Catasauqua 19
Spring-Ford 54, Boyertown 39
Springfield Delco 46, Radnor 43
St. Hubert’s 63, Little Flower 29
Strath Haven 40, Harriton 39
Stroudsburg 50, Pocono Mountain West 40
Sullivan County 56, Bucktail 22
Susquehanna Township 65, Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 48
Towanda 62, Troy 30
Tussey Mountain 51, Northern Bedford 28
Tyrone 62, Huntingdon 26
United 58, Blairsville 45
Upper Dublin 43, Abington 36
Warrior Run 54, Montoursville 48
West Greene 74, Bethlehem Center 45
West Middlesex 71, Iroquois 29
West York 44, Eastern York 43
William Tennent 56, Council Rock North 44
Windber 63, Conemaugh Township 36
Wissahickon 48, Springfield Montco 43
Wyoming Area 44, Wyoming Seminary 39
Wyoming Valley West 44, Pittston Area 34
York Suburban 31, Kennard-Dale 27
