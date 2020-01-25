BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abington 54, Upper Dublin 38

Abington Heights 61, North Pocono 51

Academy of the New Church 63, Bartram 49

Aliquippa 62, Neshannock 52

Allentown Allen 72, Easton 69

Allentown Central Catholic 44, Parkland 35

Altoona 60, Mifflin County 40

Antietam 66, Brandywine Heights 60

Apollo-Ridge 76, Northgate 47

Archbishop Ryan 57, Father Judge 42

Athens 63, Towanda 38

Beaver Area 75, Keystone Oaks 56

Berlin-Brothersvalley 79, Northern Bedford 48

Bermudian Springs 54, Hanover 51

Bethel Park 79, Peters Township 65

Bethlehem Center 66, Jefferson-Morgan 61

Bethlehem Freedom 84, Allentown Dieruff 71

Bethlehem Liberty 57, Bethlehem Catholic 43

Bishop Canevin 43, Monessen 40

Bishop Carroll 56, Cambria Heights 51

Bishop Guilfoyle 66, Richland 43

Bishop McCort 57, Somerset 55

Blackhawk 64, Hopewell 34

Bonner-Prendergast 53, La Salle 47

Brentwood 67, Carmichaels 52

Brockway 49, Curwensville 43

Brookville 55, St. Marys 44

Butler 70, North Hills 50

Cambridge Springs 49, Youngsville 37

Cameron County 64, Austin 40

Camp Hill Trinity 56, Middletown 45

Cardinal O’Hara 70, Conwell Egan 42

Carlynton 55, Avonworth 53

Cedar Cliff 59, Red Land 27

Central Bucks East 50, North Penn 45

Central Bucks West 41, Pennridge 38

Central Columbia 61, Hughesville 58

Central Dauphin East 61, Central Dauphin 54

Central Martinsburg 60, Bellefonte 49

Central Valley 69, Quaker Valley 63

Chambersburg 41, Carlisle 35

Charleroi 50, Frazier 35

Chartiers Valley 60, Thomas Jefferson 49

Cheltenham 64, Plymouth-Whitemarsh 59

Clairton 77, Propel Andrew Street 50

Clarion 43, Keystone 29

Clarion-Limestone 67, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 47

Clearfield 49, Philipsburg-Osceola 45

Coatesville 64, West Chester East 55

Cochranton 55, Maplewood 49

Conestoga Christian 70, Veritas Academy 28

Conrad Weiser 66, Hamburg 61

Coudersport 94, Galeton 13

Council Rock South 71, Downingtown West 56

Coventry Christian 56, King’s Academy 27

Dallastown Area 52, Spring Grove 40

Delco Christian 56, Faith Christian Academy 41

Dubois 74, Punxsutawney 58

East Allegheny 54, Burrell 51

East Juniata 70, Newport 35

East Pennsboro 59, West Perry 52

Eastern York 50, West York 44

Eden Christian 53, Quigley Catholic 46

Elizabeth Forward 73, South Park 55

Elizabethtown 79, Conestoga Valley 66

Erie 60, Meadville 59

Erie Cathedral Prep 73, Youngs. Ursuline, Ohio 57

Erie McDowell 65, Kennedy Catholic 53

Everett 62, Southern Huntingdon 50

Fels 63, Philadelphia Academy Charter 42

Fleetwood 44, Twin Valley 40

Forest City 70, Montrose 39

Fox Chapel 70, Hempfield Area 46

Freedom Area 75, Fort Cherry 65

Friends Central 93, Moorestown Friends, N.J. 52

Garnet Valley 60, Conestoga 53

Geibel Catholic 72, Mapletown 59

General McLane 47, Warren 42

George School 58, Germantown Friends 48

Germantown Academy 64, Episcopal Academy 56

Gettysburg 74, Susquehannock 62

Governor Mifflin 51, Muhlenberg 48

Gratz 65, Engineering And Science 34

Greater Johnstown 76, Forest Hills 34

Greater Latrobe 68, Penn-Trafford 52

Harbor Creek 44, Fort Leboeuf 40

Harrisburg 64, State College 41

Haverford 53, Lower Merion 41

Hershey 51, Palmyra 45

Highlands 70, Freeport 40

Holy Ghost Prep 41, Church Farm School 29

Huntingdon 71, Tyrone 64

Jeannette 76, Bentworth 30

Jenkintown 58, MAST Charter 39

Juniata Mennonite 54, Belleville Mennonite 38

Juniata Valley 65, Glendale 60

Kane Area 89, Sheffield M/hs 47

Karns City 67, Redbank Valley 61

Kensington 87, Penn Treaty 53

Kiski Area 51, Armstrong 48

Knoch 80, Yough 32

Kutztown 58, Oley Valley 57

Lackawanna Trail 64, Elk Lake 54

Lake-Lehman 42, Northwest Area 40

Lakeland 43, Mid Valley 38

Lancaster Christian 69, Berks Christian 51

Lancaster McCaskey 72, Penn Manor 52

Laurel Highlands 67, Penn Hills 59

Leechburg 88, Imani Christian Academy 76

Lincoln Park Charter 60, New Brighton 50

Lititz Christian 57, Linville Hill 37

Lower Dauphin 65, Mechanicsburg 57

Mahanoy Area 42, Marian Catholic 38

Malvern Prep 75, Penn Charter 64

Maritime Academy 84, Hill Freedman 67

Mars 53, Franklin Regional 42

Martin Luther King 59, Overbrook 46

McKeesport 62, Albert Gallatin 46

Midd-West 47, South Williamsport 45

Millersburg 57, Greenwood 52

Moniteau 52, Cranberry 37

Mount Lebanon 37, Canon-McMillan 34

Mount Pleasant 72, Derry 68

Neumann-Goretti 66, Archbishop Wood 55

New Castle 63, Ambridge 46

New Hope-Solebury 59, Collegium Charter School 58

New Oxford 59, Red Lion 47

North Clarion 67, Forest Area 46

Northampton 60, Emmaus 40

Northumberland Christian 85, Grace Prep 44

Northwestern Lehigh 46, Northern Lehigh 38

Norwin 74, Connellsville 64

Notre Dame-Green Pond 79, Saucon Valley 51

Octorara 63, Lancaster Catholic 54

Oil City 59, Corry 51

Old Forge 48, Dunmore 43

Olney Charter 72, Latin Charter 70

Otto-Eldred 54, Port Allegany 53

Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 89, Burgettstown 37

Panther Valley 60, North Schuylkill 29

Parkway Center City 66, Lincoln Leadership 49

Penncrest 50, Marple Newtown 38

Phil-Montgomery Christian 70, Bristol 61

Philadelphia Bishop McDevitt 63, Lansdale Catholic 34

Philadelphia Northeast 51, SLA Beeber 42

Philadelphia Roman Catholic 76, Archbishop Carroll 70

Phoenixville 69, Chester Charter 58

Pine-Richland 48, North Allegheny 43

Pittsburgh Central Catholic 62, Seneca Valley 48

Pittsburgh Nazareth Prep 90, Western Beaver County 56

Pittsburgh North Catholic 77, Seton-LaSalle 64

Pleasant Valley 64, East Stroudsburg North 46

Plum 45, Hampton 42

Pocono Mountain West 181, Stroudsburg 62

Pottsville 56, Pine Grove 33

Purchase Line 75, Harmony 55

Radnor 43, Springfield Delco 41

Reading 55, Exeter 47

Ridgway 52, Dubois Central Catholic 43

Ridley 53, Upper Darby 48

Ringgold 71, Waynesburg Central 34

Riverside 73, Carbondale 41

Riverview 52, Propel Braddock Hills 46

Rocky Grove 60, Wilmington 56

Schuylkill Valley 62, Tulpehocken 49

Scranton 0, Honesdale 0

Scranton Holy Cross 51, Susquehanna 39

Serra Catholic 66, Chartiers-Houston 63

Shady Side Academy 71, Valley 41

Shaler 80, Indiana 69

Shenango 44, Sewickley Academy Panthers 39

Shipley 83, Abington Friends 42

Shippensburg 69, Greencastle Antrim 48

Smethport 52, Northern Potter 36

Solebury 81, Pennington, N.J. 74

Souderton 55, Central Bucks South 46

South Allegheny 77, Steel Valley 59

South Fayette 47, Moon 39

South Side 75, Mohawk 44

Southern Fulton 57, Forbes Road 18

Southern Lehigh 65, Catasauqua 52

Southmoreland 58, McGuffey 53

Springdale 55, Winchester Thurston 49

Springside Chestnut Hill 53, Haverford 51

St. Joseph 59, Propel Montour High School 32

Sto-Rox 84, Summit Academy 54

Strath Haven 51, Harriton 47

Strawberry Mansion 74, Franklin Learning Center 53

Sullivan County 67, Columbia-Montour 33

Susquehanna Township 75, Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 71

Susquehanna Township 75, Philadelphia Bishop McDevitt 71

The Christian Academy 64, Christopher Dock 55

Tri-Valley 56, Lourdes Regional 38

Trinity 93, West Mifflin 43

Turkeyfoot Valley 77, Meyersdale 71

Union City 63, Saegertown 58

Uniontown 59, Belle Vernon 57

Unionville 72, Bishop Shanahan 60

Upper Moreland 44, Hatboro-Horsham 36

Upper St. Clair 69, Baldwin 58

Valley View 47, Delaware Valley 43

Vincentian Academy 64, Union 40

Washington 69, Brownsville 30

Waynesboro 54, Boiling Springs 46

West Allegheny 53, Montour 52

West Greene 52, Avella 36

West Lawn Wilson 75, Daniel Boone 20

West Middlesex 43, Iroquois 34

West Philadelphia 84, Mastery Charter South 62

West Scranton 65, Western Wayne 58

West Shore 70, Covenant Christian Academy 49

Whitehall 44, Nazareth Area 41

William Tennent 49, Council Rock North 33

Williamsburg 71, Moshannon Valley 38

Windber 64, Conemaugh Township 59

Wissahickon 56, Springfield Montco 25

Woodland Hills 69, Greensburg Salem 60

York 58, Northeastern 51

York Suburban 74, Kennard-Dale 47

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Blue Ridge vs. Mountain View, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abington Friends 63, Shipley 51

Abraham Lincoln 35, Philadephia Academy Charter 33

Allentown Central Catholic 44, Parkland 35

Altoona 60, Mifflin County 40

Athens 49, Wellsboro 38

Avonworth 53, Chartiers-Houston 27

Benton 40, Muncy 35

Bermudian Springs 63, Hanover 46

Bethlehem Catholic 68, Bethlehem Liberty 47

Brockway 51, Curwensville 33

California 31, Yough 18

Cameron County 48, Austin 20

Canton 37, Cowanesque Valley 29

Cardinal O’Hara 52, Archbishop Carroll 46

Central Bucks West 74, Pennridge 52

Central Dauphin 53, Central Dauphin East 28

Chambersburg 43, Carlisle 35

Clarion 39, Keystone 37

Collegium Charter School 64, The Christian Academy 32

Cranberry 42, Moniteau 36

Dallas 55, Crestwood 46

Dallastown Area 52, Spring Grove 40

Danville 43, Selinsgrove 31

East Pennsboro 35, West Perry 33

Elizabethtown 56, Conestoga Valley 31

Elverson def. Parkway West, forfeit

Ephrata 45, Warwick 32

Episcopal Academy 53, Baldwin Bryn-Mawr 45

Fort Hill, Md. 46, Southern Fulton 39

Franklin Regional 72, Highlands 25

Friends Select 41, Plumstead Christian 34

Galeton 45, Oswayo 34

Garnet Valley 44, Conestoga 31

George School 34, Germantown Friends 28

Gettysburg 47, Susquehannock 31

Greater Latrobe 43, Penn Hills 41

Greencastle Antrim 61, Shippensburg 30

Greensburg Central Catholic 39, Winchester Thurston 36

Grove City 43, Hickory 33

Hampton 50, Kiski Area 37

Haverford 48, Lower Merion 39

Hazleton Area 52, Berwick 36

Hempfield 34, Cedar Crest 17

Hershey 47, Palmyra 43

High Point 30, Dayspring Christian 24

Holy Redeemer 53, Hanover Area 15

Homer-Center 47, Saltsburg 31

Hopewell 40, North Hills 35

Hundred, W.Va. 42, Mapletown 28

Jim Thorpe 156, Palmerton 35

Kennedy Catholic 79, Jamestown 16

Lake-Lehman 62, Northwest Area 23

Lansdale Catholic 56, Neshaminy 50

Lewisburg 50, Midd-West 26

Littlestown 68, York Country Day 42

Loyalsock 46, South Williamsport 35

Mansfield 62, Sayre 24

Marple Newtown 46, Penncrest 35

Mastery Charter North 46, Roxborough 41

McKeesport 60, Elizabeth Forward 49

Meadowbrook Christian 37, Lititz Christian 20

Mechanicsburg 47, Lower Dauphin 38

Meyersdale 56, Turkeyfoot Valley 23

Mifflinburg 41, Central Mountain 34

Montgomery 47, Columbia-Montour 27

Nanticoke Area 58, Wilkes-Barre Area 54

Nazareth Area 43, Whitehall 35

North Allegheny 59, Fox Chapel 33

North Clarion 82, Forest Area 20

North Star 56, Conemaugh Valley 35

Northampton 59, Emmaus 41

Northeast Bradford 75, North Penn/Liberty 14

Northern York 44, James Buchanan 43

Northwestern 37, Girard 32

Northwestern Lehigh 49, Northern Lehigh 14

Norwin 64, Seneca Valley 35

Notre Dame 46, Springside Chestnut Hill 25

Oakland Catholic 42, Penn-Trafford 35

Octorara 76, Lancaster Catholic 27

Parkway Northwest 71, Hill Freedman 49

Penn Charter 71, Agnes Irwin 12

Pennington, N.J. 43, Perkiomen School 40

Penns Manor 45, West Shamokin 39

Penns Valley 62, Bald Eagle Area 33

Philadelphia West Catholic 60, Bonner-Prendergast 52

Philipsburg-Osceola 67, Clearfield 42

Phoenixville 68, Antietam 30

Plum 47, Mars 43

Plymouth-Whitemarsh 64, Cheltenham 14

Portage Area 69, Blacklick Valley 58

Purchase Line 48, Northern Cambria 13

Quakertown 45, Norristown 29

Red Lion 57, New Oxford 28

Redbank Valley 54, Karns City 27

Ridley 67, Upper Darby 49

Riverside 58, Ambridge 26

Shade 46, Rockwood 24

Shamokin 45, Central Columbia 39

Shanksville-Stoneycreek 48, Berlin-Brothersvalley 35

Shikellamy 36, Milton 24

Slippery Rock 68, Franklin 26

Souderton 36, Central Bucks South 31

Southern Columbia 41, Hughesville 36

Southern Lehigh 37, Catasauqua 19

Spring-Ford 54, Boyertown 39

Springfield Delco 46, Radnor 43

St. Hubert’s 63, Little Flower 29

Strath Haven 40, Harriton 39

Stroudsburg 50, Pocono Mountain West 40

Sullivan County 56, Bucktail 22

Susquehanna Township 65, Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 48

Towanda 62, Troy 30

Tussey Mountain 51, Northern Bedford 28

Tyrone 62, Huntingdon 26

United 58, Blairsville 45

Upper Dublin 43, Abington 36

Warrior Run 54, Montoursville 48

West Greene 74, Bethlehem Center 45

West Middlesex 71, Iroquois 29

West York 44, Eastern York 43

William Tennent 56, Council Rock North 44

Windber 63, Conemaugh Township 36

Wissahickon 48, Springfield Montco 43

Wyoming Area 44, Wyoming Seminary 39

Wyoming Valley West 44, Pittston Area 34

York Suburban 31, Kennard-Dale 27

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/