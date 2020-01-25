Dodgeball tournament brings together first responders, recovering addicts

MAYSVILLE, Ohio – First responders and recovering addicts come together Saturday afternoon for a day of games.

21 teams, made up of law enforcement, firefighters, emts, medical staff and recovering addicts, played in a dodgeball tournament at Foxfire School on Pinkerton Road.

“We have a first responders, second chancers dodgeball tournament. We have 21 teams that have registered. Myself and a planning committee, we’re sitting down and we’re told that a girl from guernsey county, her name is Kayla Hay, she is a part of called bare, beautiful addicts recovering everywhere, she wanted to have a dodgeball tournament, maybe bring in the different counties. So she come with us and we made this happen.”

The Co-Founder of Drug-Free Muskingum says the event was held to show first responders what happens when recovery is achieved.

“One of our desires, to have this was to bring first responders — the service part of it — into the recovery aspect. We know that a lot of the times they see the negative side of addiction and often they don’t get to see the positive– or the fun side of recovery. So we thought it was important to bring them here today to be able to see that, you know, people recover everyday. “