Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Austin 74, Tidioute Charter 44
Barrack Hebrew 66, Coventry Christian 55
Bensalem 60, Pennsbury 57
Berks Catholic 46, Wyomissing 39
Berlin-Brothersvalley 65, Blairsville 29
Bethlehem Freedom 70, Bangor 42
Blue Mountain 60, Lehighton 34
Bodine 46, Philadelphia Academy Charter 41
Boyertown 55, Phoenixville 47
Canton 62, Williamson 50
Chartiers Valley 42, Thomas Jefferson 41
Chester 76, Penn Wood 65
Cheswick Christian 47, Trinity Christian 38
Chichester 59, Academy Park 47
Cocalico 46, Garden Spot 33
Community Academy 46, Renaissance, Mich. 36
Crestwood 82, Berwick 31
Cristo Rey 87, New Foundations 67
Dallas 49, Pittston Area 48
Downingtown East 60, West Chester Henderson 31
Elk Lake 66, Forest City 56
Erie First Christian Academy 72, Northwestern 52
Foundation Collegiate, N.J. 45, Community Academy 41
Franklin 52, Sharon 51
Franklin Towne Charter 61, Elverson 58
Freire Charter 70, Prep Charter 53
Gateway 74, Norwin 46
Gloucester Christian, N.J. 70, Calvary Baptist 42
Gratz 64, Constitution 43
Greensburg Central Catholic 86, Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 65
Hanover Area 70, Northwest Area 38
Hazleton Area 42, Nanticoke Area 35
Hickory 57, Grove City 42
High School of the Future 54, Strawberry Mansion 44
Holy Redeemer 79, Wyoming Area 22
Imhotep Charter 53, Bartram 45
Jamestown 43, Commodore Perry 31
Knoch 78, Deer Lakes 58
Lackawanna Trail 47, Blue Ridge 41
Lakeview 60, West Middlesex 34
Lancaster Christian 68, High Point 47
Lancaster Country Day 45, Mount Calvary 30
Latin Charter 57, String Theory Schools 52
Life Center Academy, N.J. 75, Girard College 47
Ligonier Valley 81, Homer-Center 60
Manheim Central 71, Northern Lebanon 64, OT
Mariana Bracetti 50, GAMP 46
Maritime Academy 100, Rush 15
Mercyhurst Prep 58, Fairview 45
Methacton 88, Pottstown 47
Millersburg 58, Juniata 40
Millville 62, Benton 35
Mount Carmel 58, Tamaqua 53
Mountain View 41, Susquehanna Township 29
Neshaminy 58, Harry S. Truman 47
North East 41, Girard 40
North Penn/Liberty 92, Cowanesque Valley 52
Northwestern Lehigh 62, Wilson 60, 2OT
Notre Dame-Green Pond 62, Northern Lehigh 44
Nueva Esperanza 68, Parkway West 41
Overbrook 46, Mastbaum 42
Owen J Roberts 62, Pottsgrove 49
Palisades 63, Catasauqua 59
Palmerton 56, Pen Argyl 46
Palumbo 53, Kensington 48
Parkway Center City 60, Mastery Charter South 50
Parkway Northwest def. KIPP Dubois, forfeit
Penn Treaty 72, Motivation 62
Penns Manor 56, Marion Center 48
Perkiomen Valley 46, Upper Perkiomen 33
Philadelphia George Washington 63, Philadelphia Central 54
Philadelphia MC&S 86, Mastery Charter North 55
Pittsburgh Obama 63, Imani Christian Academy 60
Pope John Paul II 55, Norristown 50
Quakertown 46, Hatboro-Horsham 44
Roxborough 87, Benjamin Franklin 78
Sayre 55, Franklin Learning Center 38
Scranton 66, Honesdale 57
Scranton Prep 51, Wallenpaupack 45
Seneca 57, Conneaut, Ohio 47
Shade 59, Conemaugh Township 46
Sharpsville 78, Slippery Rock 55
South Philadelphia 52, Paul Robeson 47
Sun Valley 54, Oxford 45
Swenson 78, SLA Beeber 44
Troy 70, Wyalusing 57
Union 62, Venango 27
United 72, Saltsburg 62
Upper Merion 80, Spring-Ford 77
West Shamokin 53, Purchase Line 50
Wyoming Seminary 72, Tunkhannock 44
Youngs. Chaney High School, Ohio 66, Farrell 43
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abington Heights 53, North Pocono 44
Academy Park 54, Chichester 32
Academy of the New Church 37, Lincoln Leadership 26
Antietam 38, Brandywine Heights 36
Avon Grove 35, Downingtown West 33
Avonworth 46, Ellwood City 26
Barrack Hebrew 44, Mercy Vocational 22
Beaver Area 47, Elwood City Riverside 18
Belle Vernon 39, Mount Pleasant 22
Bermudian Springs 73, James Buchanan 45
Bethlehem Center 55, Washington 50
Bishop Guilfoyle 61, Richland 33
Blackhawk 69, Hopewell 24
Bloomsburg 55, Loyalsock 52
Boyertown 51, Phoenixville 32
Brownsville 50, McGuffey 45
Burgettstown 53, Bentworth 10
California 55, Geibel Catholic 14
Cambria Heights 65, Bishop Carroll 42
Cameron County 45, Bucktail 24
Camp Hill Trinity 73, Montour 36
Carlynton 41, Deer Lakes 33
Central Cambria 62, Chestnut Ridge 24
Central Martinsburg 39, Bellefonte 27
Central Valley 84, Ambridge 21
Chartiers Valley 42, Thomas Jefferson 41
Cheswick Christian 38, Trinity Christian 35
Clairton 66, Leechburg 18
Connellsville 49, Baldwin 42, OT
Coudersport 55, Galeton 25
Danville 61, Williamsport 45
Dunmore 68, Old Forge 28
East Allegheny 74, Derry 55
Ellis School 68, Springdale 26
Erie 71, Oil City 25
Faith Christian Academy 62, Morrisville 39
Fannett-Metal 64, McConnellsburg 55
Farrell 58, Mercer 30
Fleetwood 58, Daniel Boone 15
Forest Hills 84, Greater Johnstown 47
Fort Cherry 48, Carmichaels 29
Frazier 69, Bishop Canevin 16
Freeport 61, Burrell 33
Friendship Central, N.Y. 28, Oswayo 20
Garden Spot 39, Cocalico 36
Gateway 28, Armstrong 16
Governor Mifflin 65, Muhlenberg 37
Greensburg Central Catholic 47, Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 37
Greenwood 61, Upper Dauphin 50
Hamburg 47, Conrad Weiser 45
Harbor Creek 57, Fort Leboeuf 46
Hempfield Area 67, Canon-McMillan 54
High Point 37, Mount Calvary 33
Highlands 85, Pittsburgh North Catholic 23
Indiana 57, Apollo-Ridge 55
Interboro 51, Springfield Delco 43
Interboro 51, Springfield Montco 43
Iroquois 52, Union City 38
Jenkintown 55, Phil-Montgomery Christian 10
Jim Thorpe 54, Tamaqua 42
Juniata Valley 66, Glendale 24
Knoch 53, Greensburg Salem 33
Kutztown 39, Oley Valley 37
Lancaster Country Day 58, Mount Calvary 40
Laurel 73, Aliquippa 27
Lehighton 50, Blue Mountain 39
Line Mountain 51, Millersburg 33
Lower Moreland 52, Plumstead Christian 32
Mahanoy Area 50, Marian Catholic 36
Marion Center 75, Dubois Central Catholic 41
Mercyhurst Prep 35, Fairview 19
Methacton 68, Pottstown 26
Minersville 36, Shenandoah Valley 20
Mohawk 85, Beaver Falls 36
Monessen 54, Avella 51
Moon 53, West Allegheny 8
Moorestown Friends, N.J. 75, Friends Central 37
Moravian Academy 49, Southern Lehigh 27
Mount Lebanon 52, Bethel Park 51
Mount St. Joseph 51, Nazareth Academy 26
Mountain View 42, Blue Ridge 25
Nazareth Area 45, East Stroudsburg North 19
Neshannock 66, Freedom Area 45
New Brighton 56, Sto-Rox 47
New Castle 48, Keystone Oaks 38
North Clarion 66, Kane Area 28
North Penn 68, Central Bucks East 62
Northern Lebanon 47, Manheim Central 35
Northern Potter 52, Smethport 22
Northwestern Lehigh 52, Wilson 49
Notre Dame-Green Pond 54, Northern Lehigh 26
Oakland Catholic 78, Albert Gallatin 46
Otto-Eldred 59, Port Allegany 51
Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 49, Shenango 27
Owen J Roberts 47, Pottsgrove 36
Oxford 55, Sun Valley/Northley Co-op 39
Palisades 63, Catasauqua 59
Palmerton 52, Pen Argyl 46
Penn-Trafford 59, Uniontown 38
Pennsbury 56, Bensalem 33
Pine Grove 37, Pottsville 35
Pine-Richland 48, Butler 41
Pittsburgh Obama 66, Imani Christian Academy 20
Pottsville Nativity 55, Weatherly 6
Propel Andrew Street 38, St. Joseph 35
Punxsutawney 53, Dubois 42
Reading 62, Exeter 55
Renaissance Academy 33, West-Mont Christian 23
Riverside 71, Carbondale 22
Riverview 54, Jeannette 30
Rochester 64, Union Area 33
Saegertown 61, Cochranton 42
Saucon Valley 48, Salisbury 44
Schuylkill Valley 48, Berks Catholic 32
Scranton 66, Honesdale 57
Scranton Holy Cross 61, Susquehanna 51
Scranton Holy Cross 61, Susquehanna Township 51
Scranton Prep 61, Wallenpaupack 12
Seneca 54, Titusville 26
Serra Catholic 71, Brentwood 52
Seton-LaSalle 48, Waynesburg Central 38
Sewickley Academy 39, Quigley Catholic 22
Shaler 44, North Hills 29
Solanco 47, Lampeter-Strasburg 40
Somerset 53, Bishop McCort 48
South Allegheny 58, Shady Side Academy 28
South Fayette 44, Lincoln Park Charter 39
South Park 52, Charleroi 41
South Side 61, Northgate 24
Southmoreland 65, Yough 19
Spring-Ford 62, Upper Merion 12
Steel Valley 56, Valley 15
Sullivan County 55, Neumann 27
Tidioute Charter 31, Austin 25
Tri-Valley 38, Lourdes Regional 37
Twin Valley 44, West Lawn Wilson 38
Union 51, Venango 29
Villa Maria 56, General McLane 29
Vincentian Academy 74, Eden Christian 44
Warren 40, Corry 17
West Chester Rustin 57, Unionville 31
West Greene 68, Jefferson-Morgan 13
West Middlesex 69, Commodore Perry 34
West Mifflin 37, Ringgold 32
Williamsburg 60, Moshannon Valley 24
Wyomissing 47, Tulpehocken 33
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/