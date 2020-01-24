Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Austin 74, Tidioute Charter 44

Barrack Hebrew 66, Coventry Christian 55

Bensalem 60, Pennsbury 57

Berks Catholic 46, Wyomissing 39

Berlin-Brothersvalley 65, Blairsville 29

Bethlehem Freedom 70, Bangor 42

Blue Mountain 60, Lehighton 34

Bodine 46, Philadelphia Academy Charter 41

Boyertown 55, Phoenixville 47

Canton 62, Williamson 50

Chartiers Valley 42, Thomas Jefferson 41

Chester 76, Penn Wood 65

Cheswick Christian 47, Trinity Christian 38

Chichester 59, Academy Park 47

Cocalico 46, Garden Spot 33

Community Academy 46, Renaissance, Mich. 36

Crestwood 82, Berwick 31

Cristo Rey 87, New Foundations 67

Dallas 49, Pittston Area 48

Downingtown East 60, West Chester Henderson 31

Elk Lake 66, Forest City 56

Erie First Christian Academy 72, Northwestern 52

Foundation Collegiate, N.J. 45, Community Academy 41

Franklin 52, Sharon 51

Franklin Towne Charter 61, Elverson 58

Freire Charter 70, Prep Charter 53

Gateway 74, Norwin 46

Gloucester Christian, N.J. 70, Calvary Baptist 42

Gratz 64, Constitution 43

Greensburg Central Catholic 86, Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 65

Hanover Area 70, Northwest Area 38

Hazleton Area 42, Nanticoke Area 35

Hickory 57, Grove City 42

High School of the Future 54, Strawberry Mansion 44

Holy Redeemer 79, Wyoming Area 22

Imhotep Charter 53, Bartram 45

Jamestown 43, Commodore Perry 31

Knoch 78, Deer Lakes 58

Lackawanna Trail 47, Blue Ridge 41

Lakeview 60, West Middlesex 34

Lancaster Christian 68, High Point 47

Lancaster Country Day 45, Mount Calvary 30

Latin Charter 57, String Theory Schools 52

Life Center Academy, N.J. 75, Girard College 47

Ligonier Valley 81, Homer-Center 60

Manheim Central 71, Northern Lebanon 64, OT

Mariana Bracetti 50, GAMP 46

Maritime Academy 100, Rush 15

Mercyhurst Prep 58, Fairview 45

Methacton 88, Pottstown 47

Millersburg 58, Juniata 40

Millville 62, Benton 35

Mount Carmel 58, Tamaqua 53

Mountain View 41, Susquehanna Township 29

Neshaminy 58, Harry S. Truman 47

North East 41, Girard 40

North Penn/Liberty 92, Cowanesque Valley 52

Northwestern Lehigh 62, Wilson 60, 2OT

Notre Dame-Green Pond 62, Northern Lehigh 44

Nueva Esperanza 68, Parkway West 41

Overbrook 46, Mastbaum 42

Owen J Roberts 62, Pottsgrove 49

Palisades 63, Catasauqua 59

Palmerton 56, Pen Argyl 46

Palumbo 53, Kensington 48

Parkway Center City 60, Mastery Charter South 50

Parkway Northwest def. KIPP Dubois, forfeit

Penn Treaty 72, Motivation 62

Penns Manor 56, Marion Center 48

Perkiomen Valley 46, Upper Perkiomen 33

Philadelphia George Washington 63, Philadelphia Central 54

Philadelphia MC&S 86, Mastery Charter North 55

Pittsburgh Obama 63, Imani Christian Academy 60

Pope John Paul II 55, Norristown 50

Quakertown 46, Hatboro-Horsham 44

Roxborough 87, Benjamin Franklin 78

Sayre 55, Franklin Learning Center 38

Scranton 66, Honesdale 57

Scranton Prep 51, Wallenpaupack 45

Seneca 57, Conneaut, Ohio 47

Shade 59, Conemaugh Township 46

Sharpsville 78, Slippery Rock 55

South Philadelphia 52, Paul Robeson 47

Sun Valley 54, Oxford 45

Swenson 78, SLA Beeber 44

Troy 70, Wyalusing 57

Union 62, Venango 27

United 72, Saltsburg 62

Upper Merion 80, Spring-Ford 77

West Shamokin 53, Purchase Line 50

Wyoming Seminary 72, Tunkhannock 44

Youngs. Chaney High School, Ohio 66, Farrell 43

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abington Heights 53, North Pocono 44

Academy Park 54, Chichester 32

Academy of the New Church 37, Lincoln Leadership 26

Antietam 38, Brandywine Heights 36

Avon Grove 35, Downingtown West 33

Avonworth 46, Ellwood City 26

Barrack Hebrew 44, Mercy Vocational 22

Beaver Area 47, Elwood City Riverside 18

Belle Vernon 39, Mount Pleasant 22

Bermudian Springs 73, James Buchanan 45

Bethlehem Center 55, Washington 50

Bishop Guilfoyle 61, Richland 33

Blackhawk 69, Hopewell 24

Bloomsburg 55, Loyalsock 52

Boyertown 51, Phoenixville 32

Brownsville 50, McGuffey 45

Burgettstown 53, Bentworth 10

California 55, Geibel Catholic 14

Cambria Heights 65, Bishop Carroll 42

Cameron County 45, Bucktail 24

Camp Hill Trinity 73, Montour 36

Carlynton 41, Deer Lakes 33

Central Cambria 62, Chestnut Ridge 24

Central Martinsburg 39, Bellefonte 27

Central Valley 84, Ambridge 21

Clairton 66, Leechburg 18

Connellsville 49, Baldwin 42, OT

Coudersport 55, Galeton 25

Danville 61, Williamsport 45

Dunmore 68, Old Forge 28

East Allegheny 74, Derry 55

Ellis School 68, Springdale 26

Erie 71, Oil City 25

Faith Christian Academy 62, Morrisville 39

Fannett-Metal 64, McConnellsburg 55

Farrell 58, Mercer 30

Fleetwood 58, Daniel Boone 15

Forest Hills 84, Greater Johnstown 47

Fort Cherry 48, Carmichaels 29

Frazier 69, Bishop Canevin 16

Freeport 61, Burrell 33

Friendship Central, N.Y. 28, Oswayo 20

Garden Spot 39, Cocalico 36

Gateway 28, Armstrong 16

Governor Mifflin 65, Muhlenberg 37

Greensburg Central Catholic 47, Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 37

Greenwood 61, Upper Dauphin 50

Hamburg 47, Conrad Weiser 45

Harbor Creek 57, Fort Leboeuf 46

Hempfield Area 67, Canon-McMillan 54

High Point 37, Mount Calvary 33

Highlands 85, Pittsburgh North Catholic 23

Indiana 57, Apollo-Ridge 55

Interboro 51, Springfield Delco 43

Interboro 51, Springfield Montco 43

Iroquois 52, Union City 38

Jenkintown 55, Phil-Montgomery Christian 10

Jim Thorpe 54, Tamaqua 42

Juniata Valley 66, Glendale 24

Knoch 53, Greensburg Salem 33

Kutztown 39, Oley Valley 37

Lancaster Country Day 58, Mount Calvary 40

Laurel 73, Aliquippa 27

Lehighton 50, Blue Mountain 39

Line Mountain 51, Millersburg 33

Lower Moreland 52, Plumstead Christian 32

Mahanoy Area 50, Marian Catholic 36

Marion Center 75, Dubois Central Catholic 41

Mercyhurst Prep 35, Fairview 19

Methacton 68, Pottstown 26

Minersville 36, Shenandoah Valley 20

Mohawk 85, Beaver Falls 36

Monessen 54, Avella 51

Moon 53, West Allegheny 8

Moorestown Friends, N.J. 75, Friends Central 37

Moravian Academy 49, Southern Lehigh 27

Mount Lebanon 52, Bethel Park 51

Mount St. Joseph 51, Nazareth Academy 26

Mountain View 42, Blue Ridge 25

Nazareth Area 45, East Stroudsburg North 19

Neshannock 66, Freedom Area 45

New Brighton 56, Sto-Rox 47

New Castle 48, Keystone Oaks 38

North Clarion 66, Kane Area 28

North Penn 68, Central Bucks East 62

Northern Lebanon 47, Manheim Central 35

Northern Potter 52, Smethport 22

Northwestern Lehigh 52, Wilson 49

Notre Dame-Green Pond 54, Northern Lehigh 26

Oakland Catholic 78, Albert Gallatin 46

Otto-Eldred 59, Port Allegany 51

Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 49, Shenango 27

Owen J Roberts 47, Pottsgrove 36

Oxford 55, Sun Valley/Northley Co-op 39

Palisades 63, Catasauqua 59

Palmerton 52, Pen Argyl 46

Penn-Trafford 59, Uniontown 38

Pennsbury 56, Bensalem 33

Pine Grove 37, Pottsville 35

Pine-Richland 48, Butler 41

Pittsburgh Obama 66, Imani Christian Academy 20

Pottsville Nativity 55, Weatherly 6

Propel Andrew Street 38, St. Joseph 35

Punxsutawney 53, Dubois 42

Reading 62, Exeter 55

Renaissance Academy 33, West-Mont Christian 23

Riverside 71, Carbondale 22

Riverview 54, Jeannette 30

Rochester 64, Union Area 33

Saegertown 61, Cochranton 42

Saucon Valley 48, Salisbury 44

Schuylkill Valley 48, Berks Catholic 32

Scranton Holy Cross 61, Susquehanna 51

Scranton Prep 61, Wallenpaupack 12

Seneca 54, Titusville 26

Serra Catholic 71, Brentwood 52

Seton-LaSalle 48, Waynesburg Central 38

Sewickley Academy 39, Quigley Catholic 22

Shaler 44, North Hills 29

Solanco 47, Lampeter-Strasburg 40

Somerset 53, Bishop McCort 48

South Allegheny 58, Shady Side Academy 28

South Fayette 44, Lincoln Park Charter 39

South Park 52, Charleroi 41

South Side 61, Northgate 24

Southmoreland 65, Yough 19

Spring-Ford 62, Upper Merion 12

Steel Valley 56, Valley 15

Sullivan County 55, Neumann 27

Tidioute Charter 31, Austin 25

Tri-Valley 38, Lourdes Regional 37

Twin Valley 44, West Lawn Wilson 38

Union 51, Venango 29

Villa Maria 56, General McLane 29

Vincentian Academy 74, Eden Christian 44

Warren 40, Corry 17

West Chester Rustin 57, Unionville 31

West Greene 68, Jefferson-Morgan 13

West Middlesex 69, Commodore Perry 34

West Mifflin 37, Ringgold 32

Williamsburg 60, Moshannon Valley 24

Wyomissing 47, Tulpehocken 33

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/