Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Buchtel 57, Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 51

Akr. North 47, Akr. Firestone 44

Albany Alexander 54, Pomeroy Meigs 43

Andover Pymatuning Valley 60, Warren Lordstown 12

Anna 49, Jackson Center 26

Antwerp 30, Hicksville 23

Apple Creek Waynedale 55, Rittman 21

Arcanum 100, Union City Mississinawa Valley 32

Arlington 47, McComb 41

Ashland Crestview 36, Collins Western Reserve 33

Atwater Waterloo 43, Lowellville 32

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 92, Lakeside Danbury 28

Beallsville 56, Sarahsville Shenandoah 32

Bellbrook 60, Brookville 12

Bellevue 77, Vermilion 23

Belmont Union Local 86, Barnesville 29

Berlin Center Western Reserve 72, Mineral Ridge 42

Berlin Hiland 99, Shelby 25

Beverly Ft. Frye 86, Caldwell 25

Botkins 49, Houston 35

Bryan 41, Archbold 22

Canfield S. Range 58, Hubbard 34

Castalia Margaretta 85, Sandusky Perkins 37

Chillicothe Huntington 50, Piketon 44

Chillicothe Unioto 47, Williamsport Westfall 36

Cin. Riverview East 73, Hamilton New Miami 22

Cin. Taft 47, Cin. NW 34

Cin. Winton Woods 60, Cin. Hughes 53

Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 71, Cle. Rhodes 19

Clyde 33, Huron 26

Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 66, Chesapeake 30

Cols. DeSales 43, Cols. Ready 30

Cols. Watterson 36, Cols. Hartley 35

Columbiana 56, Salem 50

Convoy Crestview 75, Ada 37

Corning Miller 46, Wahama, W.Va. 38

Crestline 32, Kidron Cent. Christian 29

Dalton 53, Doylestown Chippewa 46

Day. Dunbar 72, Day. Stivers 40

Defiance Tinora 44, Holgate 34

Delaware Christian 66, Shekinah Christian 6

Delta 46, Metamora Evergreen 40

E. Palestine 64, Salineville Southern 28

Eaton 48, Franklin 36

Edgerton 61, Defiance Ayersville 52

Elmore Woodmore 60, Kansas Lakota 21

Fairport Harbor Harding 55, Richmond Hts. 33

Findlay 47, Lima Sr. 40

Findlay Liberty-Benton 65, Cory-Rawson 16

Frankfort Adena 61, Bainbridge Paint Valley 57

Franklin Furnace Green 44, Latham Western 38

Ft. Recovery 42, Coldwater 34

Gibsonburg 46, Tiffin Calvert 45

Glouster Trimble 58, Crown City S. Gallia 34

Greenwich S. Cent. 55, Plymouth 35

Hanoverton United 39, E. Liverpool 23

Haviland Wayne Trace 53, Sherwood Fairview 45

Ironton 56, S. Point 33

Jamestown Greeneview 82, Spring. NE 42

Kinsman Badger 40, Southington Chalker 38

Lees Creek E. Clinton 67, Blanchester 36

Leesburg Fairfield 44, Manchester 42

Legacy Christian 55, Mechanicsburg 44

Leipsic 41, Arcadia 34

Lima Bath 39, Defiance 32

Lisbon Beaver 61, Oak Glen, W.Va. 51

Lisbon David Anderson 46, Leetonia 44

Lynchburg-Clay 70, W. Union 64

Mansfield Madison 47, Wooster 41

Mansfield Sr. 29, Mansfield St. Peter’s 27

Maria Stein Marion Local 56, Delphos St. John’s 50

Martins Ferry 91, Richmond Edison 32

McArthur Vinton County 72, Athens 40

McDonald 54, New Middletown Spring. 37

Middletown Madison Senior 64, Camden Preble Shawnee 57

Milton-Union 39, Day. Northridge 18

Minford 48, Portsmouth W. 47

Minster 66, New Bremen 27

Monroe 42, Day. Oakwood 34

Montpelier 43, Gorham Fayette 27

Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 53, Pandora-Gilboa 35

Mt. Orab Western Brown 59, Goshen 29

Mt. Vernon 49, Ashland 32

Mt. Victory Ridgemont 62, Lima Perry 54

N. Baltimore 41, Van Buren 40

N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 76, Sebring McKinley 22

New Knoxville 51, St. Henry 28

New Richmond 43, Batavia 35

New Riegel 36, Sandusky St. Mary 23

Newton Local 43, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 28

Norwalk St. Paul 61, New London 39

Notre Dame Academy 72, Oregon Clay 21

Oak Hill 63, Waverly 58

Old Fort 66, Fremont St. Joseph 28

Ottawa-Glandorf 66, Celina 19

Ottoville 47, Ft. Jennings 36

Paulding 55, Delphos Jefferson 54

Pemberville Eastwood 60, Tontogany Otsego 50

Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 55, Bradford 26

Plain City Jonathan Alder 47, W. Liberty-Salem 28

Poland Seminary 62, Girard 31

Portsmouth 45, Ironton Rock Hill 35

Portsmouth Clay 63, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 44

Portsmouth Notre Dame 73, Portsmouth Sciotoville 12

Proctorville Fairland 45, Gallipolis Gallia 33

Racine Southern 50, Wellston 44

Reedsville Eastern 28, Waterford 24

Russia 54, Sidney Fairlawn 19

Sardinia Eastern Brown 44, Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 41

Seaman N. Adams 65, Fayetteville-Perry 39

Sidney Lehman 38, Spring. Cath. Cent. 35

Smithville 50, West Salem Northwestern 27

Southeastern 68, Chillicothe Zane Trace 31

Spencerville 39, Bluffton 31

St. Marys Memorial 62, Kenton 38

Stewart Federal Hocking 55, Belpre 38

Struthers 61, Jefferson Area 29

Stryker 40, Pioneer N. Central 33

Swanton 58, Hamler Patrick Henry 49

Tipp City Bethel 41, Casstown Miami E. 25

Tol. Christian 67, Northwood 39

Tol. Ottawa Hills 58, Oregon Stritch 14

Tol. Whitmer 54, Millbury Lake 31

Tree of Life 59, Northside Christian 31

Van Wert Lincolnview 51, Harrod Allen E. 34

Versailles 54, Rockford Parkway 31

Wapakoneta 45, Elida 41, OT

Warren Champion 53, Columbiana Crestview 48

Washington C.H. Miami Trace 52, Peebles 48

Wauseon 41, Liberty Center 32

Waynesfield-Goshen 50, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 48

Waynesville 37, Carlisle 35

Wheelersburg 56, McDermott Scioto NW 42

Wilmington 55, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 28

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 74, New Matamoras Frontier 47

Yellow Springs 56, Franklin Middletown Christian 39

Wayne Roller Holiday Showcase=

Lexington 40, Millersburg W. Holmes 36

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Akr. East vs. Akr. Ellet, ccd.

Cle. St. Martin De Porres vs. Akr. Elms, ccd.

Elyria Open Door vs. Lawrence School, ccd.

Morral Ridgedale vs. Mt. Gilead, ccd.

Nelsonville-York vs. Bidwell River Valley, ccd.

Tol. Emmanuel Baptist vs. Tol. Maumee Valley, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/