St. Francis looks to sweep St. Francis

St. Francis (Pa.) (12-7, 5-3) vs. St. Francis (NY) (9-10, 3-4)

Peter Aquilone Court, Brooklyn Heights, New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Francis (NY) seeks revenge on St. Francis (Pa.) after dropping the first matchup in Loretto. The teams last met on Jan. 11, when the Red Flash shot 51.7 percent from the field while limiting St. Francis (NY)’s shooters to just 47.5 percent on their way to an 81-80 victory.

SAVVY SENIORS: St. Francis (NY) has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Chauncey Hawkins, Unique McLean, Deniz Celen and Rob Higgins have collectively accounted for 69 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 74 percent of all Terriers points over the last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Terriers have given up just 67.3 points per game across seven conference games, an improvement from the 74.8 per game they allowed in non-conference play.BRILLIANT BRAXTON: Keith Braxton has connected on 31.3 percent of the 67 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 8 over his last three games. He’s also made 78.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: St. Francis (NY) is 0-6 this year when it scores 63 points or fewer and 9-4 when it scores at least 64.

UNBEATEN WHEN: St. Francis (Pa.) is a perfect 5-0 when the team blocks at least four opposing shots. The Red Flash are 7-7 this season when they block fewer than four shots.

DID YOU KNOW: St. Francis (NY) has committed a turnover on just 17.9 percent of its possessions this season, which is the top percentage among all NEC teams. The Terriers have turned the ball over only 12.7 times per game this season and just 10.6 times per game over their last five games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com