Osasuna tops Levante to end winless streak in Spanish league

MADRID (AP) — Osasuna scored two late goals to beat Levante 2-0 and end a five-game winless streak in the Spanish league on Friday.

Rubén García converted a penalty kick awarded by video review in the 81st minute and Iñigo Pérez scored from inside the area in the 84th to give the hosts their first league win since December.

Osasuna had won only one of its last eight league games. It moved to 10th in the 20-team standings.

It was the third straight defeat for Levante, which dropped to 13th.

Osasuna saw forward Ezequiel “Chimy” Ávila leave the match early in the second half with what appeared to be a serious knee injury.

Levante next visits leader Barcelona at Camp Nou Stadium, while Osasuna will play at Villarreal.

Barcelona and Real Madrid are tied at the top with 43 points each after 20 matches. The Catalan club is ahead on goal difference.

Barcelona visits seventh-place Valencia on Saturday, while Madrid plays at 15th-place Valladolid on Sunday.

Also Sunday, third-place Atlético Madrid hosts Leganés.

