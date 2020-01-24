Mooy completes permanent move to Brighton

Sports
Associated Press0

LONDON (AP) — Australia midfielder Aaron Mooy completed a permanent transfer to Brighton from second-tier team Huddersfield on Friday after impressing during a loan spell this season.

Mooy has played 17 games for Brighton, scoring two goals, after leaving Huddersfield following its relegation from the Premier League last season.

“His understandable preference is to play in the Premier League, and he’s been doing very well at Brighton,” Huddersfield manager Danny Cowley said.

The transfer fee was not disclosed but is reported to be about 5 million pounds ($6.5 million).

Associated Press

